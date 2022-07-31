Yeezy Day 2022 Kicks Off August 2 — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With Yeezy Day 2022 just around the corner, anticipation is mounting as a countdown on the YEEZY SUPPLY website has started ticking away the minutes until the event. The annual two-day Yeezy celebration, which first kicked off in 2019, is one of the most significant dates on any sneakerhead’s calendar.

Throughout Yeezy Day 2022, fans will be able to score restocks of past Yeezy kicks and newer styles expected to drop this year.

This year’s Yeezy Day will kick off on August 2 in the U.S. and Canada and on August 3 in Europe, China, Japan and Korea. Fans may have already noticed a YEEZY day countdown, scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. ET, August 2, on the YEEZY SUPPLY and Adidas websites.

According to Hypebeast, fans can expect to see re-releases of Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” the YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Static” and the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Core Red,” and others like the YEEZY 450 Utility Black.

YEEZY 450 Utility Black

Courtesy of YEEZY SUPPLY

Residents of the U.S. and Canada can shop the releases via YEEZY SUPPLY and the CONFIRMED app, while the other regions will be able to shop exclusively through the CONFIRMED app. Excited fans should download and sign up on the Adidas Confirmed app on their smart device in preparation. While there’s been no news of clothing releases, Yeezy fans may want to keep an eye on the Yeezy Gap website to keep tabs on any surprise releases.

It’s still unclear how this year’s Yeezy event will run. Last year, the Yeezy Day event saw new drops of popular Yeezy styles released at the top of every hour. Fans must stay vigilant to get the details on all the releases, as they typically sell out fast.

