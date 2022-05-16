These Yeezy Slide Dupes Will Make You Do a Double Take

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

From the moment Adidas debuted Yeezy slides back in 2019, the ideal of cool went under a paradigm shift. The slide sent the internet into a frenzy of passionate hot takes regarding its design. Despite some vehement internet vitriol, the Yeezy slides sold out instantly upon their release. Three years later and Yeezy slides are still sold out worldwide. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a pair.

Like most hype sneakers, Adidas Yeezy Slides are available to purchase through resale sites like Goat, StockX and eBay. The original price for Yeezy Slides is $60; however, resellers are charging up to four times the retail price, depending on which color and size you purchase.

If you have Yeezy slides on your “must buy” list but can’t rationalize paying triple the original cost, welcome to the world of Yeezy slide dupes. Before you knock a dupe, remember they’re a great way to get your hands on a piece that’s out of stock or too expensive to buy. Anyone who stays up-to-date on sneaker releases knows that Adidas restocks Yeezy Slides often, but they are virtually impossible to get your hands on thanks both to their popularity and sneaker bots.

So if you’re someone tired of taking multiple losses when trying to cop a pair of these popular slides, maybe you should consider a dupe. We did a deep dive into Yeezy slide dupes and found the best style twins to add to your footwear collection. And some of the more fantastical-looking Yeezy dupe slides look very similar to the real ones. We also took the initiative to suggest a few Yeezy Slide alternatives if dupes aren’t your style.

Adidas Yeezy Slides

Before we share our Yeezy Slide dupes roundup, let’s discuss the authentic slide for those who need the real deal. Yes, it sucks paying extra for the designer slide, but you’ll be getting the real thing. These brown Yeezy slides are brand new, unworn and are made of injected EVA foam. Goat is selling the shoes for a reseller. Once you go through with the purchase, the seller ships the slides to the retailer for authentication. After the slides are verified, Goat will ship the item to you.

Courtesy of Goat

If you can’t find (or afford) real Yeezy slides, then we’ve gathered our favorite alternatives for you below.

Keep scrolling to see the best Yeezy slide dupes for sale in 2022.

1. UO EVA Slide Sandal

If you want a pair of Yeezy slide dupes that resemble the real ones without paying the resale price, then it’s best to go with this pair from Urban Outfitters. Looking at these sandals from afar, you wouldn’t even be able to tell they aren’t authentic. Everything looks identical to an actual pair of Yeezys, from the color to the shape. The only difference with these dupes is the sole. This pair has a flat surface, whereas Yeezy slides have ridges at the bottom.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

2. Zara Jetfoam Slides

These slides from Zara may not be a pair of Yeezys, but they offer the same amount of comfort and style. They’re made with Jetfoam technology, a similar material to the EVA foam used in a pair of Yeezy slides. The slides boast a thick sole and wide strap with a cutout ventilation port for added breathability. They come in two colors: bone and orange.

Courtesy of Zara

3. Puma Shibui Cat Slide Sandals

While these Puma slides are authentic, they definitely take their design aesthetic from the popular Yeezy slide, making them a fashionable dupe. You’ll find these Shibui Cat Slide Sandals to be very cozy thanks to their Molded EVA material. The sandals are lightweight and breathable, making them a great alternative. Our favorite feature on the slide is the little cat logo on the insole and side strap.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. PKFGE Summer Slippers Slide Sandal

Amazon is a one-stop shopping destination for just about anything, including Yeezy Slide dupes. Now before you get too happy, let us remind you that these slides are not designed by Kanye West, no matter how much they look like the real deal. They’re made of lightweight EVA rubber, making these super comfortable to wear all day long. The slides even double as the perfect beach shoe since they’re easy to clean. These babies come in several colorways, and some pairs have designs on them.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Boohoo Plain Moulded Slider

Boohoo is known for its stylish retake on trendy items, so it’s only right that we have a pair of slides from the brand. The Plain Moulded Slider is a great alternative if you can’t get your hands on a pair of Yeezy Slides. They even offer the same range of colors for their slides that the real ones come in.

Courtesy of Boohoo

6. Hollister Comfy Logo Slide

Hollister may be known for its SoCal clothing aesthetic, but the Yeezy Slide is so popular that even they had to do their own rendition of the trendy sandal. Their slides could easily pass for Yeezys as you walk down the street, making these a great dupe for those looking to save some cash.

Courtesy of Hollister

Also Consider: The Top Alternatives to Yeezy Slides

Yeezy Slides may be the sandal of the summer, but there is a range of other designer slides that are just as stylish and comfortable. If you’re looking to create your own trend, go with a pair of these top alternatives to Yeezys.

7. Adidas Adilette Slides

If you weren’t aware, Yeezy Slides are manufactured by Adidas. So if you can’t get your hands on the hype slide, then there’s nothing wrong with choosing the Adilette Slides instead. The slip-on is just as comfy as a pair of Yeezy, thanks to its contoured footbed and polyurethane outsole. Adidas will always remain a classic when it comes to footwear, so wear these three-striped slides proudly.

Courtesy of Adidas

8. OOFOS Ooah Slide Sandal

If you’re looking for a stylish sandal that doesn’t compromise support to your feet, we suggest the OOFOS Ooah Slide Sandal. The slide sandals are constructed of OOfoam™ technology capable of absorbing up to 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They feature a premium footbed that relieves aching feet and offers all-day comfort. Plus, the sandals can minimize odors. These durable and comfortable slides come in a range of colors, including navy, forest green and cabernet.

Courtesy of OOFOS

9. Nike Benassi JDI Slides

Whether you’re an athlete or a shoe collector, you can never go wrong with a pair of Nike Benassi JDI Slides. They’re a true classic and will never let you down when it comes to comfort. What makes them even better is their affordable price and laid-back style.

Courtesy of Nike

10. EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Off-White Capri Sandals

Chunky-style shoes are still very much in style, making these EYTYS Off-White Capri Sandals an absolute must-have. The sandals have a canvas and mesh silhouette for complete breathability. They have a strap with adjustable ratchet binding fastenings that adds extra flair. The platform sole is constructed of rubber and features treads at the bottom for increased traction.