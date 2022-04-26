The Best Anti-Theft Backpacks To Keep Your Items Safe on the Go

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone needs a backpack. We know, that’s a broad statement, but we stand behind it. Often thought of as an accessory just for students, the best backpacks are now a staple in offices, airports, social events and anywhere that people like to be hands-free while still carrying their personal belongings. But, here’s the issue: backpacks are exceptionally easy to steal from, which is why when considering a new backpack you should absolutely consider the best anti-theft backpacks.

Because we often use backpacks when traveling, people with backpacks are essentially folks with targets on their backs. This might make you wonder: if you do purchase an anti-theft backpack, what exactly makes it so different than a regular backpack? Will you still be considered a walking target to thieves?

What Makes the Best Anti-Theft Backpacks Unique?

The best anti-theft backpacks are built to counteract backpack robberies by adding a number of features to help prevent theft. Anti-theft additives you might see featured in one of the best anti-theft backpacks include:

Hidden Pockets – so robbers won’t have easy access to stealing without your knowledge

– so robbers won’t have easy access to stealing without your knowledge Locked/Hidden Zippers – same reason, this will make it difficult for robbers to steal anything from your backpack without you noticing

– same reason, this will make it difficult for robbers to steal anything from your backpack without you noticing Slash-Resistant Materials – this is so robbers will have trouble getting through to your items if they try and quickly slash your backpack with a knife

– this is so robbers will have trouble getting through to your items if they try and quickly slash your backpack with a knife Uninteresting Design – a more plain-looking backpack without bells and whistles will keep robbers away

In total, if you find yourself traveling on the regular, it is important to consider one of the best anti-theft backpacks to ensure all of your belongings stay with you at all times. Sure, they might not be the most visually pleasing at times, but the anti-theft aspects will surely keep your mind at ease. Check out all of the coolest anti-theft backpacks below and travel with added confidence.

1. Oscaurt Laptop Backpack

With the main compartment zipper completely hidden and undetectable by thieves, the Oscaurt Theft Proof Backpack is a great option for anyone looking to keep their valuables safe when on the go. Designed with a USB port and made from water-repellent fabric, the multi-compartment bag makes it easy to keep your most important documents and gadgets safe and organized. The sleek design is accentuated by reflective stripes to keep users visible at night. Customers love that the bag opens 180 degrees (which is great for going through airport security) and has a strap to attach to carry on luggage, making it an awesome bag for travelers.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Pacsafe Metrosafe Laptop Daypack

When talking about the best anti-theft backpacks, Pacsafe should be at the very top of your radar. This all-black backpack uses lockable zippers and slash-proof materials to ensure everything packed inside won’t be going anywhere. In addition, the pack uses RFID blocking pockets so no one can steal your credit card information as you pass by on your busy commute. This will be one of the lightest-weight backpacks you throw over your shoulders, leaving your back and shoulders super comfortable when in use. Need space? Find it in Pacsafe. The bag has two exterior pockets, two zipper interior pockets, two side pockets, a large space to place your laptop and a key clip.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack

Anti-theft, water-resistant and built with a USB charging port? What more could you want in the best anti-theft backpacks? This renaissance man from Tzowla is a super spacious backpack with a multitude of compartments to fit your laptop and anything else you might need to bring on your travels. It has a fixed password lock to keep the items inside of your pack protected from anyone trying to get inside without your consent. In addition, the USB charging port leaves this backpack as a total gamechanger amongst other packs. Charge your phone on the go so it won’t die on your travels ever again.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. ZUK Anti Theft Sling Bag

One strap? No problem. ZUK’s Anti Theft Sling Bag is an affordable one-strapper that makes traveling effortless. Using both water-resistant and slash-resistant fabrics, this hard-to-break-into backpack will resist any exterior damage that comes in the way. From the back, you would never know where to open this backpack, meaning robbers won’t either. In addition, it features an anti-theft locking system that keeps your items extra secure. Using breathable sponge mesh, this pack feels great on your body and won’t weigh you down as you walk the extra mile. Last but not least, ZUK also has a USB port for charging your phone.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Timbuk2 Clark Commuter Backpack

While the Clark Commuter Backpack from Timbuk2 isn’t necessarily labeled as anti-theft, we just have one thing to say to you: look at it. This baby is anti-theft. The Clark has an exterior that will have any thief scratching their head. It’s got a double-rolled top opening for keeping everything inside dry when it rains which, in turn, adds a confusing “how do I get in?” layer to the top. It’s extremely waterproof for those of you living in or traveling to wetter climates and comes with numerous pockets both inside and out.

Courtesy of Timbuk2

6. Pacsafe Venturesafe G3

As previously mentioned, you really cannot go wrong with Pacsafe when it comes to the best anti-theft backpacks. The Venturesafe G3 pushes that notion further with key features that undoubtedly places this pack above and beyond others. Using interlocking zippers, slash-resistant fabric and RFID-blocking properties, you can head far and wide with the Venturesafe G3 without ever fretting over stolen items. In addition, it’s got a cozy design to it which sits nicely on your body and a number of inner and outer pockets for sneaking away items.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Travelon Anti Theft Classic Backpack

Locking compartments? Check. Slash-resistant body? Check. RFID-blocking slots? Check, check, check. This option from Travelon has everything you need for worry-free travel. Each pack can hold a tablet or a laptop to bring on any adventure and offers tons of space to pack even more. Slide a water bottle in an exterior pocket which makes sipping a breeze. There are a number of colors and patterns available, too, but we always prefer something low-key to let you blend in.