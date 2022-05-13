The Best Multitools To Keep on You at All Times

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t have to be an avid outdoorsman, a world traveler or a pro at home DIY projects to own the best multitools. In fact, one might say you need one no matter who you are because the best multitool can seriously amp up your everyday carry. You just have to like the convenience and feeling of being prepared.

Multitools are ideal for anyone, with their easy-to-use designs, common-sense tools (we can never find scissors when we need them!) and affordability making them a must-have for your suitcase, car, home or pocket. A multitool can turn even the most unhandy person into MacGyver, and who doesn’t want to be MacGyver?

Having the best multitool is all about being ready for the unknown, which can happen whether you’re at home, work or traveling. Multitools aren’t designed to replace your toolbox filled with full-sized screwdrivers and pliers, but they are perfect for use for small odd jobs or when you find yourself in a situation that requires a little extra help. From cutting open the packaging on a new product to tightening a loose screw on your favorite pair of sunglasses, a multitool has a use and purpose in just about any situation.

When looking for a multitool, finding one that combines quality craftsmanship and portability is key. Having a poorly made multitool that breaks after its first use will hardly make you the star of your camping trip. In the same regard, you won’t want to carry your strong and durable multitool in your pocket if it’s too heavy and cumbersome.

Although most multitools aren’t allowed in carry-on baggage when flying, they are permitted in checked bags. Whether traveling by plane, car or train, multitools are great travel companions not only for their traditional tools but also for things like nail files and scissors which we often forget to pack when away from home.

Whether you’re looking for something better suited for small projects or a multitool that acts as a backup for everyday use, we’ve got the best options below.

1. Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool

BEST OVERALL

If you’re new to the world of multitools and the variety they can bring to your EDC and your toolbox, then a reliable brand that delivers on multiple fronts is a safe bet indeed. The Wave Plus is a well-reviewed and jam-packed multitool, featuring 18 tools — that list includes everything from a wire cutter to a wire stripper, a saw, a set of scissors and plenty more (seriously: Tons more). A special bonus? You can open it with one hand when you’re in a tight spot and need tools at a moment’s notice.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Gerber Gear Truss Multitool

RUNNER UP

Among brands making the best multitools, it’s tough to pick just one favorite, which is where Gerber enters the equation with another well-designed, durable and extremely useful multitool. It features 17 tools (one fewer than our top pick) but is no less dependable in tight situations. Take advantage of everything from a folding knife to a screwdriver and a bottle opener — all mighty helpful items to make use of everywhere from your garage to your next camping trip.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. WORKPRO 15-in-1 Multitool

BEST VALUE

You’re already getting plenty of value for your hard-earned cash when you pick up a multitool to begin with, but if you cast a wide net and search for one under $20, then you’re upping the ante even further — in a great way. WORKPRO’s multitool delivers 15 helpful options for one agreeable price, including tools like pliers and a saw, plus a nail file. It also comes with a handy sheath designed to attach to your belt loop, all the better for instant access.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Mossy Oak Survival Multitool

BEST FOR THE OUTDOORS

Some of the best multitools are better suited for handling projects closer to home, some work very well on the job site, and some are downright useful to take you out into the great outdoors. Mossy Oak has that last category covered with ease, putting 13 extremely rugged tools into one camo-covered design for covert movement off the trail. A leather punch, plus both knife and saw blades, should come in extremely handy and a variety of screwdrivers can help with projects the rest of the time, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Multitool

BEST FROM AMAZON

The Amazon Basics brand is but one way you can outfit your home and your garage for any and all projects on your to-do list, and this tool checks off plenty of boxes at one low, low price. The easy-to-find red color is a nice touch, while add-ons like a screwdriver and a carabiner ensure you’ll be able to tackle plenty of small projects without missing a beat.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. DEWALT MT16 Multitool

BEST FOR THE JOB SITE

Just as some multitools are well-suited for the outdoors or for your toolbox at home, some are made to be taken out on the job site and really put through their paces day after day. You very likely might have a set of DEWALT tools or attachments close at hand, but for job sites when space is at a premium, a multitool can sometimes be the very solution to your problems. This one just so happens to be rust-resistant and features soft grip panels for ease of use.

7. TACTICA M.100.X 17-in-1 Multitool

MOST VERSATILE

By their very nature, the best multitools solve several problems at once, and quite handily, but TACTICA’s take on the multitool is something else entirely, boasting 17 tools and yet several exceptional add-ons. Those additions take the form of 12 hex bits, which TACTICA notes gives you nearly 30 tools in your arsenal. It’s an adjustable design done up in a lightweight frame, all the better to mix and match as needed.

8. Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-tool Kit

BEST MULTITOOL KIT

If you frequently find yourself tackling projects of varying degrees of difficulty, the kind where you might not know exactly what you need until the going gets tough, it’s best to overprepare. Don’t take our word for it: Makita makes it easy to tackle projects of all sorts with a set that’s chock-full of highly functional attachments, plus a cordless operating system complete with a built-in light for low-light situations. It’s pricier than other options on this list but just could prove to be your secret weapon when working your way through all sorts of projects.

9. Bontrager Comp Multitool

BEST FOR CYCLING

Not every multitool has to serve its purpose purely in your tool shed or when outside in the great outdoors. There are even multitools made to take on adjustments while cycling, particularly useful if you’ve fallen in love with this sport as of late and are still building out your perfect bike. And if your ride of choice could simply use a few tune-ups? This compact bike multitool is packed with handy screwdrivers for every adjustment you might need to make.

Courtesy of REI

10. Swiss Army Alox Pioneer X Multi-Tool

BEST COMPACT

Sure, every multitool packs a lot of action into a small space, but some just do that even better than others. Perhaps you’ve had a Swiss Army Knife as part of your EDC for years, so you already know about its many wonders and uses. What if we told you that the coveted Swiss Army Knife got even better thanks to precision tools and the use of a tough, high-grade Alox scales exterior design? If it sounds too good to be true, we suggest you snag this pocket knife and add it to your EDC.

Courtesy of REI

11. Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool

BEST FOR ROAD TRIPS

For as many uses as multitools have on their own, it’s refreshing to see a multitool dial it in even further, so to speak, with its intended purpose. Here, Crankbrothers provides a whopping 19 tools geared toward common roadside repairs and does so in a highly rugged design that can withstand the rigors of travel. This multitool comes complete with spoke wrenches and it’s even built with a Torx T25 for disc brakes.

Courtesy of REI

12. Milwaukee M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool

ALSO CONSIDER

Sometimes, there are multitools out there that are more souped-up and powerful than others. If that sounds like what you need to get the job done, literally and figuratively, you should also consider Milwaukee’s M18 multitool. It works well for even large cuts or nail-embedded wood and is designed to emit lower vibrations to reduce fatigue. Best of all is the fact that it’s outfitted with a helpful light to aid you through every type of grueling job.

Courtesy of Milwaukee

