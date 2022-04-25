The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Convenient, Portable Protection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop (or carry in your pocket) can be crucial when time is of the essence.

Self-defense keychains can come in several configurations, including:

Pepper spray

Blunt, metal striking objects

Sharp objects

Hidden knives

Whistles

Personal alarms

Flashlights

Some of the best self-defense keychains even combine one or more of the above elements, allowing you to fend off an attacker in multiple ways.

Read on to discover some of the best self-defense keychains to buy so that you and your loved ones will have peace of mind and protection when you need it most.

1. Sabre Red Key Case Pepper Spray

BEST OVERALL

Made in the USA, the Sabre Red Key Pepper Spray offers police strength protection while preventing accidental discharge thanks to its maximum stopping power and finger grip technology to enhance aim and product retention.

2. Kaiyuan Dynasty Metal Keychain 3-Pack

BEST BUDGET

These self defense keychains come in a pack of 3 for less than $10, making them an excellent bargain. Each one is great for stabbing, deterring or breaking a car window if necessary. Each one includes a key ring for easy attachment, and the cylindrical design isn’t shark from all angles, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally hurting yourself, others or snagging on your clothing.

3. Swiss+Tech Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool

BEST SWISS ARMY KNIFE

While not designed specifically for self-defense, a Swiss Army knife-type tool could help you out in an emergency. This Swiss+Tech Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool boasts a knife, two screwdrivers, an awl, an LED flashlight and a bottle opener. The blade and other pointy accessories can help you harm someone who is attacking you. In addition, the flashlight may help you stay safe in nighttime situations. And, when you aren’t facing down your enemies, this multitool will also come in handy for other everyday events, whether you’re camping and need a light or you just need a screwdriver around the house.

4. MUNIO Self Defense Kubaton Keychain

MOST ATTRACTIVE

For a self-defense keychain that doesn’t look like a weapon hanging on your key ring, look no further than the MUNIO Self Defense Kubaton Keychain. This piece was designed for two functions. First, the plastic piece can be gripped in a fist with the pointed side down, allowing you to jam it into your attacker’s body. Second, this keychain has three keyrings on the other end, and that isn’t a mistake. That’s to give you plenty of room to whip your keys at your attacker after or before you’ve stunned him or her with the pointy keychain. In addition, this self-defense tool comes in several different designs, so you can pick one that fits your style.

5. Mace Brand Self-Defense Pepper Spray

BEST PEPPER SPRAY

Trusted by police and consumers around the world, the Mace Brand Self-Defense Pepper Spray features an impressive 10-foot powerful stream delivery, so that you can engage your target from a safe distance. It can easily attach to your keychain or be safely stashed away in your backpack, purse or pocket. A flip-top safety cap prevents accidents or misfires when stored in your pocket or bag.

6. She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm BEST PERSONAL SAFETY ALARM This personal safety alarm can easily be carried around as a keychain and functions as a powerful self defense tool when needed, blasting a loud alarm when activated that’ll deter an attacker and draw attention to the scene. The alarm is designed to be as loud as a jet engine 100 feet overhead, and the batteries can last 40 continuous minutes if needed. It comes in a bunch of fun colors, and can be used multiple times. Courtesy of Amazon She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm $29.95 Buy Now on Amazon 7. SABRE Mighty Discreet Pepper Spray BEST FOR RUNNERS Pepper spray is the first thing we think of when we imagine a personal defense keychain, and this one can work from several feet away. The new Mighty Discreet model is super discreet. It’s about the size of a lipstick tube with a twist top, so it’s easy to stash in a pocket as you are out for a run, too!

SABRE Mighty Discreet Pepper Spray Buy Now on Amazon 8. Rosinski Safety Keychain Set For Women BEST COMPLETE SET Why have one personal safety device when you can have a whole set? This safety set includes a wristlet, an alarm with LED light, a whistle, an earbud case, an AirTag holder, a bottle protective cover with an empty bottle, a cardholder and more. Courtesy of Amazon ROSINSKI Safety Keychain Set $21.99 Buy Now on Amazon 9. Alphahom Care Go Personal Alarm BEST APP This app is genius. It can push alerts through your phone to all your emergency contacts instantly, all you have to do is push a button. People with their phones on silent can even receive critical alerts, so help will get to you right away.

Alphahom Care Go Personal Alarm $28.98 $44.99 36% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

10. ASP Palm Defender

EASIEST TO USE

The ASP Palm Defender makes significant improvements on normal, plastic pepper spray keychains. That’s because the irritating spray is housed in an aerospace aluminum canister with solid brass accents. This adds durability and allows you extra defense against attackers as you can use the canister as a striking weapon. The 0.10 ounces of the 10 percent oleoresin capsicum formulation provides three half-second bursts in each keychain, although replacement canisters are available if you need them. Do keep in mind that this keychain is not available for purchase in certain states.

11. Thopeb Self Defense Siren

MOST MULTIFUNCTIONAL

What’s better than a self-defense alarm that makes loads of noise? A self-defense alarm that makes loads of noise and flashes bright lights when activated. That’s exactly what the Thoped Self Defense Siren does. Simply pull out the loop on the top of the device to start the 130-decibel wail and strobe. Noise at such a decibel level can be heard up to 1,000 feet away. Put the pin back in place to deactivate it and reuse the alarm again in the future. As an added bonus, this self-defense keychain can also be used as a flashlight between emergencies.

12. Gerber GDC Zip Blade

BEST HIDDEN BLADE

Made with stainless steel and easy to conceal, no one will ever know this innocent-looking lanyard is actually a sturdy zip blade. It features a one-of-a-kind design that helps keep the blade in place and can also be used to open letters and boxes. Keep in mind, however, that the blade length is just 0.68 inches, so this shouldn’t be thought to be a functional blade in circumstances outside of self-defense and box cutting.

13. Guard Dog Security Hornet Stun Gun Keychain

BEST TASER

Should you be worried about your strength and feel that you may not be able to effectively use the other self-defense keychains on our list, the Guard Dog Security Hornet Stun Gun Keychain may be the best option for you. This mini stun gun packs a punch big enough to distract an attacker, giving you time to get away. To use it, all you’ll have to do is flip the switch and make contact with your attacker. The device also boasts a built-in flashlight as well as a charging port, meaning you will never need to replace the batteries of this stun gun keychain.

14. Geekey Multi-Tool

BEST SPLURGE

The Geekey Multi-Tool definitely isn’t a standard self-defense keychain. It doesn’t have a built-in stun gun, pepper spray or flashlight, but it does have several innovative functions while appearing like a standard key. Most importantly, the key features a box cutter that could do damage to an attacker’s skin or to any ropes he or she may use to tie you up. In addition, the Geekey boasts a bottle opener, can opener, wrench, screwdriver, ruler, file, wire bender and wire stripper.

15. Titanium Triangle Keychain Tool

BEST TRIANGLE TOOL

This Titanium Alloy keychain is lightweight and small enough to fit into your pocket or on your bag. It is strong, durable, and made with a long cord that you can swing to ward off attackers. You can also hold it in the palm of your hand to poke or punch when in danger.

16. DIAFLY 6-Function Self Defense Keychain Set

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE TOOL

This solid brass multi-purpose tool has a tungsten attack head as well as six other functions built into its compact, portable keychain design. You can use it as a bottle opener. a screwdriver, break a car window and even cut a seatbelt in an emergency. It’s also designed for air to flow through it, and can be used as a whistle to call for help. It has a stylish gold body as well, so it won’t stick out on your keychain.

17. SABRE Personal Alarm with LED Light and Snap Hook

300-METER RANGE

Everything about this alarm feels very sleek and modern, and it’s easy to attach to your keys and access instantly if you end up needing it. Batteries are included and it has a super loud 130 dB alarm, which people will be able to hear from blocks away once sounded. It also has an LED light, which can help to light your way to safety in the dark.

