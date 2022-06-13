Going Somewhere? These Are the Best Men’s Travel Pants To Wear on Your Next Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re headed on a road trip across the country or touching down on the Island of Capri, men’s travel pants are sure to make their way into your wardrobe. But, what exactly makes a good pair?

The formula goes something like this: first, consider the style. This is an obvious one, but it’s essential. You want to make sure the pants that you choose are appropriate for the setting. You wouldn’t wear safari pants to St. Barths, and you wouldn’t wear linen pants on a hike through the Appalachian.

Second, comfort. Travel pants are made simply because regular pants won’t cut it in terms of comfort for the days you’re lifting suitcases or walking from terminal to terminal. Travel pants should have stretch and breathability about them. Plus, travel pants aren’t limited to vacation. Their built-in technology is useful for work days when you’re agenda is just that full.

Travel pants offer a few key upgrades over your typical everyday legwear. They’re lightweight, wrinkle-resistant and easy as hell to pack. They’re likewise stretchy for all-day comfort (on the plane or around the city) and some even feature pick-pocket-proof compartments for your passport or wallet. Plus, water resistance keeps you safe from showers while you’re out and about.

Below are the best men’s travel pants, including stylish picks you can wear to the restaurant, as well as rugged options for the wilderness.

1. Uniqlo Smart 2-Way Stretch Solid Ankle Pants

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to the best travel pants for men, the two main things that come to mind are comfort and versatility. These Uniqlo Smart 2-Way Stretch Solid Ankle Pants excel in both. With the appearance of classic dress pants and the comfort of sweatpants, this pair is a travel staple. Worried about feeling constricted? Fret not. This pair of pants is equipped with an elastic waistband to optimize comfort and wrinkle-free fabric to rid of all the travel woes.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

2. Everlane Performance Traveler Chino

BEST DAY TO DAY

Whether it is a business meeting or casual lunch, Everlane’s Performance Traveler Chino makes it easy to look stylish throughout one’s very active day. Equipped with an elastic waistband and an invisible zipper pocket, these pants boast practicality. Whether it be for traveling or just for every day wear, these chinos are surely a closet staple.

Courtesy of Everlane

3. Amazon Essentials Wrinkle-Resistant Pant

BEST BUDGET

Traveling is expensive, so saving a few bucks on your wardrobe might be a good idea. These stretchy, wrinkle-resistant men’s travel pants from Amazon Essentials make a great affordable pick. They’re a little on the dressy side, but still look good with sneakers and a t-shirt. The construction is cotton and polyester, offering a comfortable fit and fewer wrinkles when you pull them out of your suitcase.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Theory Zaine Pant in Neoteric

BEST UNIFORM

Theory is best known for elevated staples, so it only makes sense that they offer a model that is as comfortable as it is effortless. Designed in a slim-straight cut, these sophisticated pants are made out of a fabric that boasts a four-way stretch and 3XDRY technology which means you’ll stay dry and cool while going about your daily activities.

Courtesy of Theory

5. Todd Snyder Italian Seer Sucker Travel Suit Pant

MOST STYLISH

Traveling can be hectic. But why not do it with a touch of sophistication and elegance? Donning these Todd Snyder Italian seersucker pants does just the trick. They merge a fine-tailored appearance with an easy-to-wear silhouette made out of ultra-soft cotton seersucker.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

6. Western Rise Evolution pant 1.0

BEST FOR HOT WEATHER

When it gets warm, how does one stay cool in pants? Sure, you can throw on a pair of linen trousers to keep cool, but linen trousers are seldom appropriate for everyday affairs. The answer is Western Rise’s Evolution Pant. With the appearance of a chino, this lightweight men’s travel pant has two-way stretch and water and stain resistance, meaning you can certainly move around while wearing these without breaking a sweat.

Courtesy of Western Rise

7. Jos. A. Bank Travel Tech Dress Pants

BEST DRESS PANT

Have to dash to dinner right after your flight? Run to a date right after work? Leave your wardrobe woes behind and ensure that you’ll always look like a dapper dandy with these men’s travel tech pants from Jos. A. Bank. Made out of a unique fabric technology that ensures optimum breathability and comfort, these pants will keep you looking effortlessly stylish.

Courtesy of Jos. A. Bank

8. Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant

BEST FOR THE PLANE

When it comes to flying, it’s normal to prioritize comfort, which is why sweatpants are the haute couture of airports. But, why not elevate your sweatpants a bit? These Rectrek pants from Outdoor voices do just that. Listen, they’re still sweatpants by all means. But their relaxed fit, slight crop and durability make these bad boys feel and look a little more elegant than the norm.

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

9. Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

BEST FOR WORK

Work days are an exercise on their own. You’re commuting, running between meetings and having to use (for the most part) your brain throughout the day. These Bonobos Stretch pants are here to help you cross off the endless activities on your to-do list and keep you looking fresh. Wrinkle-resistant, easy-care cotton makes getting the job done that much easier.

Courtesy of Bonobos

10. Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

BEST JEANS

You can’t go anywhere without packing a pair of jeans. It’s just not right. In terms of jeans, we all know Levi’s is the best of the best. With an effortlessly cozy, worn-in fit every time, you’re never going to want to take these off. They come in a multitude of different colors and washes, so it’s just up to you to pick your poison.

Courtesy of Levi's

11. Land’s End Corduroys

BEST CORDUROY

Corduroy pants are back in vogue for their comfort and vintage look. Essentially a ridged velvet, these pants are ideal for the cooler months or for your travels to colder climates. This pair by Land’s are leading the movement with their sturdy but comfortable build.

Courtesy of Land's End

12. REI Co-Op Sahara Convertible Pants

MOST RUGGED

Whether you’re headed on a hike through the Appalachians or rhino tracking in Kenya, cargo pants are a must. These cargo pants by REI are a must. Made out of a stretch of recycled nylon, water-repellent coating and low-bulk fabric, these pants will make your active endeavors that much easier.

Courtesy of REI

13. 5.11 Tactical Stryke Operator Uniform Pants

BEST TACTICAL PANTS

Going by Amazon reviews, these 5.11 tactical pants take top honors. They boast over 6,000 reviews and a whopping 4.8 stars, as customers say they’re extremely well-made and comfortable. The pants are on the rugged side, so we suggest them more for hiking and outdoor activities than city travel.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. SAXX Down Time Pants

BEST FOR SLEEP

SAXX just gets it. From underwear to activewear, to sleepwear: they’re products boast exceptional comfort and sleek design. These Down Time pants are no different. I’ve personally used these for quite some time and am still frequently astounded by how soft they are. They also leave the traditional slouchy sweatpants silhouette behind, with their slim fit and slight taper. Whether you’re active in them or heading to bed in them, their lightweight and comfort might make you forget that they’re even on.

Courtesy of Saxx

15. Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Jogger Pants

BEST FOR LAUNDRY DAY

While these might not be your everyday choice, these jogger pants certainly come in at a close second. While your first line of pants might be in a wash or at the dry-cleaners, these jogger pants are an ideal backup with their slim-fit appearance. They’re made with a quick-drying DRY-ex function, so if you decide to go on a jog or do a quick workout in between wash loads, these are the pants for you.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

16. J. Crew Linen Pants

BEST FOR THE BEACH

Contrary to popular belief, pants can be worn on the beach. They just need to be the right ones. Ideally, they should be light and airy with plenty of room to maneuver. Once you find the right pair, you’ll prevail as the most elegant beachgoer of the day. These pants by J.Crew can certainly help you achieve that goal. Made out of soft linen and equipped with an elastic waistband, these pants will keep you looking cool both in the practical sense and the aesthetic sense.

Courtesy of J. Crew

17. Coalatree Trailhead Pant

PREMIUM OPTION

If money is no object, these Coalatree adventure pants are a worthy upgrade. One of our editors swears by them because they’re super comfortable with a four-way stretch fabric, yet stylish enough to wear in any restaurant. They feature a jogger design that scores style points while also upping the performance for trail runs or hiking, and they have an ergonomic crotch gusset for maximum mobility that’s ideal for rock-climbing and overall movement.

Courtesy of Coalatree Organics

