Rockland’s 3-Piece Luggage Set Is Over Half Off in This Cyber Monday Steal

The Cyber Monday sales have officially arrived, and they are too good to miss, so load up that shopping cart. Or should we say that Rockland carry-on luggage — which has just received another round of discounts for the final day of sale shopping.

SPY has been keeping an eye out to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals, especially the ones whose prices dropped significantly following our Black Friday sale coverage. With that said, we've noticed just yesterday Amazon had one of the best luggage brands priced at $150, half off the original price. Today, Rockland's lightweight three-piece luggage sets are discounted even more — this time chopping 60% off. And now is the time to grab your wallet because the sale won't last beyond the next 24 hours.

We’ve covered the best carry-on luggage and brands with the most lightweight luggage that makes it easier to travel, and Rockland has made the cut in both instances. Their luggage allows you to pack smarter while avoiding the excess weight surcharges enforced by most airlines. The three-piece luggage combines contemporary design and mobility with double spinner wheels, a matte and shiny finish, and durable material to protect contents like waterproof zippers. Additional elements include full zip interior dividers and cross straps for increased packing organization.

Traveling in style and comfort is essential when boarding the flight to your next vacay destination. Whether you’re a frequent flyer with earned travel points or sourcing Christmas gift ideas for the family, today is your final opportunity to take advantage of this incredible deal on the best travel gear. While the Rockland three-piece sets on sale for 60% off arrive in many colors and styles, we’ve taken the load off and rounded up a few of their Cyber Monday deals available today only.

