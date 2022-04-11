The Best Mother’s Day Luggage Sale Is at the Last Place You’d Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8, and while we’re sure mom would love one of the usual go-to gifts (or at least pretend to), why not get her something a little outside of the box? Surely, she deserves a little more from the child she carried for nine months than candy from the drugstore and a greeting card. Instead, give mom something she can use for years to come, and something that will remind her of you when she’s feeling blue.

High-quality and attractive luggage is one of our top gift ideas for 2022 now that so many of us are traveling again. Not only is this the type of necessity that people wait way too long to replace but it’s also super practical. You can find great luggage at a variety of price points, so you can treat mom to something luxurious or opt for a more thrifty brand.

If your mom is planning to visit you this summer, or preparing for a getaway with girlfriends, then we’re recommending luggage as the go-to gift for mom this year. Luckily, The Home Depot is hosting huge discounts on its extensive selection from top luggage brands. We found savings up to 35% off as part of the Feels Like Spring savings, which has landed just in time for Mother’s Day.

If traveling isn’t your mom’s thing, they’re also offering steep discounts on top-rated kitchen gadgets, home accessories and other gifts mom will love. Check out the entire Mother’s Day Gift Guide from The Home Depot and keep scrolling to find the best discounts on luggage and travel accessories.

We’ve rounded up our favorite savings on everything from checked luggage sets to travel backpacks, duffels and other must-haves below, so you can save and treat mom to something nice at the same time. Whether she’s headed overseas or down the street, she’ll be set for the road ahead. Best of all, the next time she’s packing for a getaway, she’ll be reminded of just how much you love her.

Save on Select Luggage Sets

The Home Depot is offering steep discounts on full 2 or 3-piece luggage sets from fan-favorite brands in a variety of colors and designs. If your mom is still lugging around the same worn-out luggage set she’s been using your entire life, then go with one of these for Mother’s Day.

Omni 3-Piece Teal Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

55% OFF

This hardshell luggage set comes with a divided interior for easy organization and multi-directional wheels that make navigating large airports a breeze. The handles are strong enough for anyone to lift, lower and sling the bags in and out of cars, trains and planes with ease. Finally, the hard shell body is made to absorb impacts, keeping the belongings inside safe.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

HIKOLAYAE Family Weekender Spinner Set

65% OFF

This luggage set from HIKOLAYAE comes with three bags, each with 360-degree 4-direction spinner wheels that are designed to be silent, giving you a smooth travel experience. They’ve got a carbon fiber hard exterior surface that’s both protective and resistant to scratches, and they’ve got built-in combination locks with adjustable codes to give you peace of mind while flying, checking the bag or checking into and out of hotels.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

HIKOLAYAE Getaway Argent Silver Spinner Set

65% OFF

This set from HIKOLAYAE also has 360-degree 4-direction spinner wheels and telescoping handles that easily slide in and out while you’re on the go. The set comes with three suitcases, one carry-on and two larger bags meant for checking. The bags are lightweight, have hard exteriors for added protection and a carbon fiber surface coating for protection against scuffs and scratches.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Family Weekender Spinner Set

65% OFF

This sleek luggage set has a sleek silver exterior with a handsome brown trim for style and function. Each piece of luggage has double spinner wheels for easy movement and an anti-scratch exterior. Each bag also has a combination lock and an easy-grab handle. The bags fit inside each other for storage, and when it’s time to travel, mom will have an option for every type of trip.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Elite Verdugo Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set

ONLY $150

This Elite Verdugo luggage set from The Home Depot features a large, spacious interior with plenty of room for your belongings as well as protective fabric dividers for keeping things organized. This luggage also has a hard-shell body for protection and durability, and the spinner wheels are 8-directional for easy movement. The suitcase also has elastic tie-down straps for holding everything in place and strong carry handles for dependability.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Save Big on TSA-Friendly Carry-On Luggage

If your mom is a carry-on-only gal, don’t worry. The Home Depot has tons of suitcase options in bright colors and fun patterns, and many of the top-rated Carry-On Bags are discounted big for spring and Mother’s Day. Here are a few of our favorite brands currently discounted.

Rockland Melbourne Expandable Carry On Hardside Spinner Luggage

ONLY $60

This carry-on spinner suitcase from Rockland is only $60 and has great reviews on The Home Depot’s website. It’s lightweight, comes with eight spinner wheels and has an easy-to-use retractable handle with a push-button locking function.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Tie-Dye Swirl 20-Inch Hard Case Expandable Spinner Suitcase

You certainly won’t mistake this carry-on for anyone else’s by accident with its bright pattern and shiny exterior. It comes with a durable zipper closure, accessory pockets, an adjustable strap inside and a double mounted lock system for keeping everything secure on the road.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

DUKAP Rodez Lightweight Hardside Spinner Suitcase

20% OFF!

This lightweight, durable suitcase from DUKAP has a brushed finished look as well as the ability to expand two additional inches for extra space. The 4-spinner 360-degree silent wheels are made for mobility when moving through crowded airports, and it has a TSA-approved lock for keeping your belongings secure. It has four side-studs so it can stand upright and the top and side handles are made with ergonomic gel for more comfortable handling.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Disney Textured Mickey Mouse Hard-Sided Suitcase

SAVE $50

A Disney suitcase is like a mom staple, and if your mom doesn’t have one yet, this sleek, textured design is discounted $50 and perfect for Mother’s Day. It has mesh zippered pockets inside for storing smaller items or separating clothes while packing, and the 8 spinner wheels allow for smooth movement in all directions. The telescopic handle is easy to grip, and it’s expandable so she can add two inches of space if she needs some extra packing room.

The Disney detailing is also subtle, making it perfect for a mature fan who still wants to sport their Mickey pride.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Marvel Spider-man 21-Inch Hard Side Carry-On

ALSO CONSIDER

Do you often travel as a family? Then this kid’s size Spider-man suitcase is a perfect gift for your Marvel-loving child to go along with grandma’s new suitcase. Just imagine how cute they’ll look strolling through the airport together.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Save on Durable, Travel-Friendly Duffel Bags

A rolling duffel bag can be a perfect travel companion because it’s roomy, durable and has a flexible construction you can squish into a rental car, train cabin or budget hotel room. Your mom will love the convenience and sheer size of these bags, and you’ll love the discounted price. For the spring travel season, The Home Depot has discounted some of their top-rated Duffel bags.

Workhorse 30-Inch Black Rolling Duffel Bag

25% OFF

This large rolling duffel bag has five different pockets for storage and a retractable pull handle with an easy grip. The denier ballistic nylon material is lightweight and durable at the same time against punctures and tears. The storage inside is split-level, so you can easily keep things organized, and its got front and rear handles for easy loading and travel.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Rig 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

40% OFF!

This large rolling duffel has corner-mounted wheels and a single-Stage retractable handle for smooth wheeling through airports and train stations. It also has split-level storage and a pass-through zipper panel. Inner compression straps will help mom fit every outfit she wants to pack, and it has a full-length bottom compartment that’s great for packing long dresses or skirts while avoiding wrinkles.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Workhorse 30-Inch Black and Blue Rolling Duffel Bag

$45 OFF!

The Workhorse duffel bag is designed to keep up on long trips and sports a durable hard plastic bottom and heavy-duty features like corner-mounted wheels for easy movement. It has a large internal compartment and smaller zippered compartments. It’s not as cute as some of the pink luggage featured above, but the durable black fabric won’t easily show stains or scuffs, so it’s perfect for no-nonsense moms.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Save on Select Backpacks and Briefcases

A suitcase isn’t the only thing you need on a trip. A backpack, briefcase or smaller bag of some sort is also necessary for bringing on the plane and taking on day trips. The Home Depot is offering discounts on smaller bags for a limited time. So even if mom already has a suitcase she loves, you can still give her the perfect travel bag for Mother’s Day.

Rockwood Black Laptop Backpack

This laptop bag is more practical than stylish, but sometimes you need a strong, durable bag that’ll carry your stuff from place to place without a lot of fanfare. This one is made of high-quality polyester, has four zippered pockets as well as a separate laptop compartment and tablet sleeve.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Harrison Brown Leather Laptop Briefcase

$100 OFF

We love this chic leather travel bag, and we think your mom will, too! While a briefcase isn’t the most practical bag for a voyage overseas, it is a great gift idea for mom’s short trips and everyday work needs. Many moms have taken on the brunt of the work over the past two years at home, and there’s no better time to celebrate her hard work than on Mother’s Day. This stylish brown leather case is the perfect size for a 17-inch laptop or large tablet. Finally, this bag comes with an across-the-shoulder strap as well as a carrying handle.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Chicago Overnight Laptop Briefcase

$140 OFF

Now this is a girl boss briefcase. This is an overnight bag that’s built for the mom who’s always on the road for work. It has a removable suitcase handle that makes it easy to trek through airports, and the cowhide leather is made to be durable and stylish. It has a detachable laptop briefcase as well as organizer pockets for a few pieces of clothing, chargers, notebooks and other necessary objects. The laptop pocket can handle up to a 17-inch device and the 2-in-1 removable wheel handle system is easy to clip on and off as needed.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Score a Deal on Must-Have Travel Accessories

Help mom round out her travel gear with top-notch accessories designed to make her trip even easier. The Home Depot has great savings on luggage racks, waist bags and more travel tools so she will always be ready to hit the road with confidence.

Head to The Home Depot and save big on travel accessories. Hurry, because these discounts won’t last much longer!

2-Tier Metal Chrome Luggage Rack

A luggage rack is a great travel accessory to bring on the road for vacation rentals. It’s also great for a guest room at home, and this 2-tier one from USTECH is made of durable steel with a chrome finish. If you are using this at home, the rack has rubber feet to prevent damage and slippage.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Ful Minnie Mouse Travel Pillow

Everyone needs a good travel pillow for comfort and convenience while on the road. This one is fun, cozy and distinctive with a pink Minnie Mouse construction and fun design with bows and polka dots. The soft polyester fabric is stuffed to be comfortable, ergonomic and support your neck during long car or plane rides. If your mom is a Disney fan, gift her this comfortable travel companion for her next long voyage.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Travelers Club Multi-Pocket Hanging Toiletry Kit

ONLY $20!

This toiletry kit from Travelers Club at The Home Depot isn’t discounted but for $20 it’s a bargain, and a must-have travel essential. It’s made of durable fabric and has multiple compartments inside, as well as a hook for easy storage and organization. you can display everything you need easily and keep track of your entire grooming routine without taking up counter space. There are also two external side compartments for easy access to smaller items.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Find More Mother’s Day Goodies from The Home Depot

Luggage sets and suitcases are our top recommendations for gift ideas this spring, but there are plenty more options that are sure to bring a smile to mom’s face come May 8. For the green-thumbed moms, The Home Depot has an unbeatable selection of gardening tools. For mom’s feeling a bit stressed this year — and who isn’t? — you can buy a luxurious home massage chair. And we haven’t even mentioned the huge selection of juicers, air fryers, cookware sets and other kitchen tools you can find.

Many of these best-selling products are also discounted right now. When you shop at The Home Depot this April, it really does feel like spring.