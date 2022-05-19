The Best Watch Travel Cases for Traveling With Timepieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people adhere to the idea of a one-watch collection; they just need a single timepiece to get them through any situation. But if you’re the type who likes to have a steady rotation of timepieces —from small to digital — you likely have a place to store them at home, whether that’s a valet tray by the door or a watch box in your closet. But what about when you’re on the go? If you’re going to travel with a few different men’s watches, it’s important to have cases that are protective but not so bulky you have to decide between your watches and your toiletry bag. That’s why we’ve picked out the best travel watch cases for your next trip.

How to Choose a Watch Travel Case

There are quite a few different watch travel cases, and the style you choose will depend on how many watches you pack, what kinds of watches you have and how much protection you need. One popular style is a watch roll, which can actually refer to a couple of different kinds of cases. Some watch rolls are hardshell cases with a watch pillow to keep the shape of the watch. There are also watch rolls that are made from soft, flexible canvas. The latter is convenient and easy to store, but less protective. Because you also have to fold your watches, soft watch rolls may not be ideal for stainless steel watches that don’t lay flat. You can also get zippered boxes and cases in different sizes and shapes.

Whether you just want to carry one extra timepiece or you’re going to tote around the whole collection, these travel watch cases will see you through your journeys. Of course, these also make great gifts for the watch lover in your life. Here are some of the best watch travel case options you can buy online.

1. Royce New York Suede Lined Travel Watch Roll

BEST OVERALL

This watch roll from Royce is made from full-grain leather with a soft suede lining to protect your watches from scuffs and scratches. The inside of the structured case has a removable pillow that can hold up to three watches, while the front secures using a magnetic clasp for easy opening and closing. It comes at a premium price, but it’s a great option for a gift for dad.

Image Courtesy of Macys

2. Mejuri Watch Case

BEST FOR JEWELRY

If you’re all about accessorizing, you might travel with jewelry and watches. This watch case lets you store one watch along with two slots for storing rings, bracelets, necklaces and whatever else you want to pack. The case is wrapped in grain leather and has a single zipper for opening and closing.

Image Courtesy of Mejuri

3. Cheopz Travel Watch Case

BEST VALUE

Take the money you’d otherwise spend on a case and put that toward a new watch with this $16 travel watch case. It has removable foam inserts for storing watches of different sizes, and a hardshell design that’s similar to an earbud case.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

4. Timex Canvas and Leather Roll for Four Watches

BEST WATCH ROLL

Timex makes some of the best budget watches, as well as a selection of stylish accessories. This watch roll is made from sturdy canvas with a leather strap to wrap up the roll. This roll can hold four watches, and the compact size makes it perfect for putting in a carry-on bag or backpack.

Image Courtesy of Timex

5. Shinola Travel Watch Case

BEST LUXURY

This watch case comes from Shinola, a luxury brand based in Detroit that makes classically rugged leather goods and accessories. The case is made from premium leather and it has a single zip around the outside. The inside of the case has slots for two watches, and there are leather buckles to keep the watches in place. The thin design makes it very easy to stash in a bag. It’s expensive, sure, but it’ll be a joy to use every single time you travel.

Courtesy of Shinola

6. Barton Watch Roll

MOST RUGGED

Barton’s watch roll is made from water-resistant waxed cotton, and the leather strap makes it easy to roll and unroll the watch. The roll has slots for up to five watches. The rugged look of this watch roll makes it a great option for anyone with a collection of field watches.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Leatherology Travel Watch Box

CUSTOMIZABLE

This travel case isn’t the most space-saving, nor does it have the most storage. But it is one of the best-looking travel cases on this list. It has a leather outer with a zippered top, and the inside has a watch pillow. That makes it a good option for metal bracelets that may not lay as flat in a watch roll. Best of all, it comes in a range of colors and you can monogram it.

Courtesy of Leatherology

8. Rapport London Leather Watch Roll

BEST SPLURGE

Is money no object? This hardshell leather watch roll from Rapport London is made in the U.K. from leather with a croc effect. The inside of the watch is lined with suede, and the watch roll has a belt buckle–style closure for a secure hold.

Courtesy of FarFetch

9. Graf Lantz Anzen Eyeglass Sleeve Felt

BEST ALTERNATIVE

One watch storage solution you might not have considered is repurposing an eyewear case. Although different shapes, a watch is a fairly similar length to a pair of glasses. And since eyewear cases are easier to find than watch travel cases, this can be a good alternative. This particular option from Graf Lantz is made from soft merino wool and has a leather snap-button closure. This case is also made in the U.S.

Courtesy of Graf Lantz

10. QWatchBands Watch Pouch & Case

BEST POUCH

This watch pouch features two slots to accommodate your timepieces as you travel. Crafted of high-quality full grain Napa leather with a soft suede interior, it keeps watches fully protected from the rigorous movement of travel. This design is available in a wide array of colors for your choosing.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. M Mirage Luxury Travel Watch Case

BEST SINGLE WATCH ROLL

This single watch case will keep your timepiece protected during travel. It features an interior pillow around which your watch wraps, which slides in and out from the outside case. The flat base also allows you to display it on your dresser or nightstand. There’s also a space to store items such as cufflinks, tie clips and other small jewelry pieces.