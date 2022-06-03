The Best Weekender Bags for the Perfect Getaway Whenever You Need One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never a bad time for a weekend excursion, but what’s the point if you don’t have one of the best weekender bags to pack your gear?

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, flying or driving, the right weekender bag can make the trip a lot more convenient and pleasurable. For instance, why risk your airline losing your luggage when you can pack everything up in spacious and stylish weekender bags? (They’re all carry-on friendly too.)

Whatever you have in store for your travel plans, the best weekender bags have got you covered. If you know you’ll need a computer, there are great weekender bags for that. If you expect to be out in nature, there are weekender bags for that too. Want a weekender bag to flex on your fellow travelers or one perfect for outdoorsy activities? Yup, there are great options for those too.

What to Look for in the Best Weekender Bags

Of course, there’s a lot to consider when buying the best weekender bag for your quick getaway. With everyone having different needs, finding the right bag for you can be a challenge. Luckily we put together a list of important factors to consider before going through with your purchase.

Storage: Weekender bags are designed to be smaller than your average carry-on suitcase, but you still want the bag to have an ample amount of storage. When choosing a bag, you would like to be able to pack a minimum of two outfits and a pair of shoes. So, aim for a weekender bag with at least 20L of space.

Materials: It doesn’t matter if you plan on using your weekender bag for camping trips or overnight stays at a hotel; the item’s materials are key. Go for bags made out of durable and weatherproof fabrics like canvas, nylon and polyester. Most weekender bags constructed from those materials are able to withstand wear and tear as well as the elements.

Comfort Level: Let’s face it: some bags can be uncomfortable to carry around, especially when lugging them around for extended periods of time. That’s why it’s important for your weekend bag to come with padded straps. This allows for easy transportation. It’s an added bonus if the bag has a luggage sleeve that will fit over the handle of your rolling suitcase.

Price: When buying a weekender bag, stay within your original budget. Carrying bags can range from low as $50 to as high as $250 and more. Of course, the higher the price, the more likely the bag will last. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it aligns with what you’re looking for in a weekender bag.

Now that you know what exact features to look out for when buying the best weekender bag, you should be able to narrow down your choices. However, with so many options on the market, it still may be a little overwhelming for you. That’s why we rounded up some of the best weekender bags below to handle all your adventures and then some.

From fancy to sporty to casual carry, check out the best weekender bags to pack and travel with right now.

1. Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

BEST OVERALL

When going for the best weekender bag, look no further than the trusted Herschel logo. This weekender bag features a timeless appearance that suits any style. It’s got leather carrying straps that add an elevated touch to the otherwise laid-back piece of luggage. You can slide your kicks into the separate shoe compartment to keep your garments dirt-free.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Baboon to the Moon Go Bag

BEST AESTHETIC

Most weekender bags come in a simple minimal design, but if you’re looking for something with a little flair, you can’t go wrong with a Baboon to the Moon Go Bag. The colorful bag comes in an assortment of colors and prints that will always make your bag easy to spot. It has 40L of space, which equates to about three to four days of packing volume, perfect for quick weekend getaways. The duffel bag is built with an OM Stardust Ballistic shell that is weatherproof, protecting all of your valuables inside. Plus, it comes with detachable shoulder straps, allowing you to wear it as a backpack. Not to mention, the Go Bag is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Courtesy of Baboon to the Moon

3. Mack Weldon Ion Weekender

BEST ANTI-ODOR

Picture this: You just had one of the best weekends of your entire life and it’s sadly coming to a close. It’s time to pack your bag for tomorrow’s five-hour car ride back home. You enter your hotel room after a long night out ready to shove every garment strewn on the floor into your weekender bag, until you realize they all reek. And we mean reek. There’s no way your buddies are going to invite you to the next guys weekend after you stink up the car on the way back.

Thankfully, with Mack Weldon’s Ion Weekender, that won’t happen. This water-resistant, industrial twill weekender is 100% anti-odor. With eight different compartments to crumple your clothes into, this bag ensures that everything will fit no matter how weak your packing skills are. At the same time, nobody will know that you haven’t washed that one pair of Calvins in weeks.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

4. Carhartt Work in Progress Vernon Weekend Bag

MOST DURABLE

In need of a weekender bag that is just as tough as your workwear? If so, this option from Carhartt will not disappoint. Made from a durable ripstop, this weekend bag is built to endure any type of wear and tear, no matter what your weekend plans entail. It comes with plenty of pockets to carry personal items and accessories as well as the main compartment to keep your clothes and shoes in. Crafted by a durable workwear brand, it’s hard to find any other piece of luggage that’ll give you this much bang for your buck.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

5. Bellroy Weekender Plus

BEST ORGANIZATION

For fantastic bags of any kind, Bellroy will never let you down. The Bellroy Weekender Plus not only has 45L of space — more than enough for a weekend and then some — but it also has an excellent design for organizing. The front zip pocket has multiple compartments to accommodate objects of all sizes and shapes, an internal padded laptop sleeve, and internal pop-out pockets for water bottles. Add in premium details like leather handles, reinforced zippers and grab loops at the ends, and you’ve got a recipe for one of the best weekender bags.

Courtesy of Bellroy

6. Kenneth Cole Reaction Carry-On Travel Duffel

BEST FAUX LEATHER

Want the classy look of a leather weekender bag without paying a premium for legit leather? The Kenneth Cole Reaction Carry-On Travel Duffel is for you. It’s not the most spacious bag, but it’ll get you through the weekend without a sweat and with your wallet intact too. The bag is made of vegan faux leather with a tear-resistant lined interior, which is key if it’s getting used on a regular basis.

Courtesy of Macy's

7. Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack

EDITOR’S PICK

Sure, duffle bags are the ideal weekender bag, but sometimes you want something different and if that’s you, consider a travel backpack. This option from Amazon Basics comes with plenty of storage space, including a main compartment for clothes, a zippered laptop sleeve and pockets to carry miscellaneous items. The backpack also features padded shoulder straps, a waist belt, and a sternum strap to offer a comfy and easy carrying experience. You can get this weekender bag in three colors: black, navy and red.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. L.L.Bean Nor’easter Tote Bag

MOST RELIABLE

L.L. Bean is the definition of Ol’ Reliable, especially when you factor in the brand’s quality-made products. The L.L.Bean Nor’easter Tote Bag lives up to that promise and looks pretty damn good doing it. The heavy-duty canvas outer is covered in polyurethane for water resistance, which is also featured in the bag’s interior. It has a durable bottom that stands on its own for easy loading and comes with antiqued brass hardware for added character. While it may not be L.L. Bean’s most spacious offering, it will get you through the weekend and 200 weekends after that too.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

9. Newshows Store Canvas Travel Duffel

BEST CANVAS

If canvas bags are more your speed, this option from Amazon is a handsome selection. The large 46L bag has enough room to carry a weekend’s worth of clothing. Available in green, grey, or khaki, this bag marries style with function. There are five metal rivets on the bottom to keep the bag from getting scuffed on the floor. For just under $40 this could be your new travel essential.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. UniqueBella Carry-On Large Garment Duffel Bag

BEST OPTION FOR WORK TRAVEL

Traveling for work? This carry-on duffel bag might be your best option. Designed to help store your suit and your shoes, it features a smart, foldout design that lets you wrap your clothes up without having to worry about pushing or squishing them into your bag. No fuss, no wrinkles. The durable 1800D Cationic waterproof fabric also helps keep your belongings free from spills and slips.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Calpak Stevyn Duffel

MOST FUNCTIONAL

For all of the sneakerheads looking for the perfect weekender bag that can keep their shoes fresh, there’s the Calpak’s Stevyn Duffel. This lightweight duffel comes with a main compartment and a separate bottom compartment to store shoes. It’s well sized for easier mobility, plus it features a luggage sleeve that’s convenient when traveling through the airport.

Courtesy of Calpak

12. Amazon Basics Travel Duffel Bag

CUSTOMER FAVORITE

This highly-rated weekender bag will get the job done. And with over 7,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this is one of the best weekender bags out there. The bag is relatively basic in its design, but given the bargain price point, it can’t be beaten. The simple yet effective bag has a few different storage compartments, and it’s available in black, blue and red.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. REI Co-op Day Tote

BEST FOR OUTDOORS

If you’re escaping to the great outdoors for the weekend, you’ll need a weekender bag befitting of all the epic adventures ahead. This bag is built out of durable ripstop nylon fabric, so your gear will stay safe and dry. Not to mention, the materials used to construct the bag are recycled. It has lots of storage space to pack all the goods over the weekend, featuring a zip shut main compartment, a laptop sleeve, an outside zip pocket and two water bottle pockets. Plus, it can seamlessly be stacked on a wheeled bag for longer trips.

Courtesy of REI Co-op

14. Adidas Team Issue Duffel Bag

BEST FOR ATHLETES

Are you looking for a cool and stylish weekender bag to take along to all of your away games? If so, check out the Adidas Team Issue Duffel Bag. The bag is perfect for storing and organizing all of your athletic game gear. It has a polyester outer shell and a Hydro-Shield water-resistant base to keep all of your belongings safe and dry. The duffel bag is easy to keep clean just use soap, water and a wipe.

Courtesy of Adidas

15. S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote

GREAT VALUE

Slim, stylish and incredibly efficient, this trim travel tote sports beautiful horse-leather stitching and includes an extra lightweight canvas to help keep your shoulders from feeling the strain. Packed with various metal clasps, the durable build is made to help prevent wear, tear and even rust. A great option for everyday use, it even comes in a handful of different color options.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Away The Everywhere Bag

BEST TO TAKE EVERYWHERE

Whether you’re packing for a quick vacation or just heading out of town to visit family, Away’s The Everywhere Bag is the way to go. It has a sleek design with its canvas shell and leather accents. While the weekender bag looks small in stature, we can assure you it packs plenty of space with a full wraparound zip opening for access to the main compartment. It also features an exterior padded laptop pocket, plus a water bottle sleeve. Depending on how you like to carry your bag, it comes with leather handles and a detachable shoulder strap. Let’s not forget the luggage sleeve to rest on your carry-on to give your shoulder a break.

Courtesy of Away

17. KomalC Leather Duffel Weekender Bag

VINTAGE-INSPIRED

Made from genuine leather, the KomalC duffel is the real deal. Handcrafted by experienced craftsmen and designed to look and feel like the vintage bags of decades past, this slick duffel comes with two zippered pockets, a detachable shoulder strap and a handful of YKK metal zippers to give it added durability. The water-resistant lining is sure to stand the test of time and the various internal pockets are also a nice touch.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Herschel Mid Volume Backpack

ANOTHER OPTION

Made from a durable canvas, this spacious backpack has enough room to accommodate your laptop, clothes, grooming accessories, and more. It also comes with padded mesh pods to make carrying the load easier on you, making it a great choice for travel. The leather snap button closure gives the bag a nice upgrade from a typical travel backpack. And it’ll only look better with age too, giving it a nice, vintage aesthetic.