Certain occupations — say, a professional tennis player or a Ghostbuster — require highly specific backpacks. For the rest of us, there’s the more generic work backpack, an older cousin of kids’ school backpacks and an accessory that’s becoming common in more and more offices. (In general, backpacks are increasingly popular, with a market share projected to nearly double by 2030.)

The best work backpacks for men are made with premium materials and are self-evidently designed for professionals. Free spenders can drop many hundreds of dollars on a backpack, but there are quality options available for $100 to $200. For a backpack that will last for years and help create a positive professional impression, that’s a small price to pay.

What the Experts Say

Sources who depend on work backpacks for their, well, work, agree on the most important factors to consider when selecting one. For this story, SPY interviewed Thomas Holliday, writer for Backpack Support; Niklas Göke, CEO of Four Minute Books; and other work backpack power users to help sort through the best options available now.

“When shopping for a work backpack, I look for durability, water-resistance, storage options to keep my specific gear secure, and comfort (like padded straps),” Holliday says. (He’s an electrician by trade, which means that the best work backpack for him is quite different from what, say, a software developer or professional photographer might carry.)

Göke uses his backpack to transport a laptop, books, and other personal items, often via bike. He recommends a backpack that can stand up to “the unpredictability of weather” with comfortable straps and a back panel for prolonged wear. “Having direct access to your laptop and compartments for daily essentials is crucial,” he continues, adding that one should “look for robust materials, especially if you’re an outdoor enthusiast” when shopping for a work backpack that may pull double-duty on the weekends.

Holliday says to expect to spend $100 to $200 on a quality work backpack — a range that is mostly represented in the models our experts recommend. More expensive backpacks tend to be made of premium materials, hold more stuff, or hail from brands with the cachet to charge more.

Courtesy of Stubble & Co. BEST OVERALL $145.00 London-based brand Stubble & Co’s flagship backpack excels in comfort, functionality, and durability. It gets the stamp of approval from Göke, in particular, who says it’s a “fantastic blend of functionality and style.



This backpack is made of a synthetic material derived from recycled plastic bottles — an environmentally conscious choice that’s also plenty durable and waterproof. “I was caught in a heavy downpour while cycling to a speaking engagement,” Göke recalls. “The ultra-reliable water-resistant zips and waterproof bound seams of my backpack ensured that all my electronic gadgets, my laptop, and even the hard copy of my presentation remained completely dry.” (Göke also adds that the Roll Top’s breathable back panel and ergonomically designed straps make his commute “seamless.”)



Compartment-wise, this backpack comes fully equipped with pockets for smaller or specific items, including the padded 16-inch laptop compartment, a side water bottle pocket, and twin internal mesh pockets that can hold everything from phone chargers to notepads to deodorant — all in addition to its spacious main compartment.

Courtesy of Osprey best for business $185.00 Made For: Frequent fliers like James Smith, founder of Travel-Lingual. “The Farpoint 40 has plenty of room to store all my gear, travel papers, and essential items,” Smith says, adding that the “comfortable carry and long-lasting design make it a great choice for long trips.”



ROI: The Farpoint has a roomy 40 liters of cargo space but still meets most domestic carry-on requirements. The time and money saved on not checking a bag — not to mention the stress of the airline potentially losing a checked bag — is a big reason business travelers should opt for a work backpack that will fit in the overhead compartment.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR BIKE COMMUTERS $225.00 Made For: Cycling commuters. Kevin Bolger, a longtime New York City bike messenger, wears an XXL version of this bag (that he also helped design). “It’s an easier bag to manage while you’re out and about,” he says. “You don’t have to take it off your back to access it — you can just slide it around in front of you.”



Why It Stands Out: It’s very tough. This bag is made of Cordura, a heavy-duty synthetic fabric also found in workwear, motorcycle apparel, and military gear. Inside, there’s a waterproof vinyl lining designed to stand up to the elements.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR SECURITY $259.95 Made For: Keeping cargo safe. This backpack has a bevy of features — a self-locking zipper, built-in steel mesh to prevent slashing, and a security clip that makes it easy to lock it to a secure object among them — designed to thwart thieves. Travel writer Christen Thomas can attest: “While I was exploring the narrow alleys of Barcelona, the peace of mind this backpack provided was invaluable,” he says.



Coolest Feature: There’s a pocket with RFID protection that prevents identity thieves from using electronic means to swipe valuable personal information. It’s basically a high-tech barrier to a very modern crime.

Courtesy of Backcountry best for field work $169.00 Made For: Professionals whose work takes them into the field. Liam Lucas, founder of Off Road Genius, spends a lot of his time working outside of the office and recommends this backpack: “It’s spacious enough to carry all the essentials” he says. “Its ergonomic design makes it easy to carry around for extended periods, which is crucial for my expeditions.”



Why It Stands Out: For an outdoor brand, Patagonia has an admirable commitment to going beyond the standard palette of naturals and neutrals. Even a backpack with “black” in its name comes in standout colors like teal, maroon, and even periwinkle.