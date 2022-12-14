42 gift ideas for the working man that deserves something extra special

Finding the perfect gift for a guy who works hard can be tough: he doesn’t ask for much and he knows exactly what he wants. If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for the man in your life, this list is here to help.

You Can’t Go Wrong With a Quality Watch COURTESY OF AMAZON Watches are a great way to give a masculine gift that feels a little luxurious. This Timex Weekender has a classic look thanks to the leather strap and comes in multiple colors so you can match his style. Find it on Amazon

This Massage Gun Is Great for Gym Rats COURTESY OF AMAZON Is your guy always hitting the gym? This massage gun is truly a game changer when it comes to sore muscles. It will cut his recovery time, help him loosen tight muscles and just feel great. Find it on Amazon

This Duffel Is the Answer to All Packing Problems COURTESY OF AMAZON Whether he needs a new gym bag or something for weekend getaways, this duffel is incredibly spacious and thanks to the high-quality materials it will last for years. Find it on Amazon

If He Loves Sneakers, He’ll Adore This Shoe Cleaning Kit COURTESY OF AMAZON If there’s a shoe lover in your house, you cannot go wrong by gifting this shoe cleaning kit. It comes with a brush and cleaning solution to keep white sneakers truly white. Find it on Amazon

Give Him a Gym In One Kettlebell COURTESY OF AMAZON If you can’t afford a gym membership but he still wants options to work out, this adjustable kettlebell gives him tons of options for your home workouts. You can adjust it to weigh anywhere from 18-35 pounds, for all kinds of exercises. Find it on Amazon

If He’s Always Losing Things, He Needs This Tile Pack COURTESY OF AMAZON Some people are just forgetful and would lose their pants if they weren’t wearing them. If you’re gifting for someone like that, this essential pack of Tiles will go a long way. Each Tile lets him find his item via Bluetooth, and this kit includes four Tiles of a variety of sizes. Find it on Amazon

Treat Him to Comfort With Ugg Slippers COURTESY OF AMAZON Just because he’s a man’s man doesn’t mean he’s averse to comfort, and you can show him how great it is to have some with these Ugg slippers that are both super warm and incredibly soft. He’ll keep them on all winter. Find it on Amazon

These Headphones Are Great for The Audiophile COURTESY OF AMAZON Is he always listening to the latest songs? Searching for the perfect audio quality? Make his year with these Sony noise-canceling headphones, which give 5 hours of playback with only 10 minutes of charging. They’re also wildly comfortable, so he can wear them for hours. Find it on Amazon

Give Him the Best Cup of Coffee COURTESY OF AMAZON A French Press is one of the best ways to get a high-quality, delicious tasting cup of coffee. This stainless steel option not only makes fantastic coffee, it’s also incredibly durable, which makes it great for camping or travel. Find it on Amazon

This Carhartt Jacket Will Last Him Years COURTESY OF AMAZON If he’s a working man, there’s no way he’ll say no to anything that comes from Carhartt. This brand is known for being incredibly high-quality and lasting for years and years. This blanket-lined coat adds a cozy element to its standard rugged style. Find it on Amazon

This Cashmere Hat Is the Top of the Line COURTESY OF AMAZON Some guys just want practical things, even if they really would appreciate something a little more frivolous. If that’s your man, this cashmere beanie is the perfect way to go: the cashmere is wildly soft. He’ll love the luxurious feeling, while still appreciating the practical style. Find it on Amazon

Set Him Up With a Waterproof Speaker COURTESY OF AMAZON Here’s one for the party guy: a waterproof speaker that keeps the tunes pumping no matter what’s happening. It can even connect to two different sources at once, so you can have multiple DJs. Find it on Amazon

It’s Time For Him to Have an Apple Watch COURTESY OF AMAZON Smart watches are a necessity for anyone who wants to track their heart rate or always be available for phone or text. If he’s ready to upgrade, the Series 8 Apple Watch is a great choice thanks to great safety features, water resistance, plenty of customizability, and the quick and simple connection with other Mac products. Find it on Amazon

Help Him Stay Organized With Rocketbook COURTESY OF AMAZON The Rocketbook isn’t a typical planner: it’s actually a notebook that you can scan with the Rocketbook app to organize and save your notes, then erase and start fresh. It’s super slim, easy to use and great for someone who wants to keep their thoughts in the cloud. Find it on Amazon

No Matter Where He Goes, This Yeti Water Bottle Will Hold Up COURTESY OF AMAZON Staying hydrated is essential, even if he is a manly man. But if he’s out there working up a sweat, this Yeti rambler water bottle will hold up to anything he can throw at it. Bonus: it’s also insulated so it’s great for coffee too. Find it on Amazon

Help Him Keep His Gadgets Charged COURTESY OF AMAZON We all have plenty of gadgets these days, and especially if he’s someone who travels often or is out on the road for long stretches of time, it can be tough to keep everything charged. This power bank is a great backup for any charging needs. Find it on Amazon

This One’s For the Handy Man In Your Life COURTESY OF AMAZON Is there a man in your life who’s always tinkering and working on projects? This magnetic armband will make his life so much easier. Screws, nails, drill bits…anything metal sticks to it so he can keep his hands free until he needs each little piece. Find it on Amazon

Any Practical Guy Will Love This Electric Toothbrush COURTESY OF AMAZON You may think a toothbrush isn’t a romantic gift, but for a practical man, this Sonicare electric toothbrush is a great choice because it serves a purpose: not only does it get deep into the teeth for a strong clean, but it also helps him remember how long to brush for with timed pulses. Find it on Amazon

A Complete Set For the Grillmaster COURTESY OF AMAZON You probably have a man who loves to work the grill in your life. Treat him to the big one: this grill kit includes all the extras he could want, from tongs to a 4 in-one spatula. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade His Wallet COURTESY OF AMAZON We all know a guy who’s been using the same wallet for so dang long that it’s falling apart. This year, gift him a slim new camo wallet that will hold up to all the wear and tear he can throw at it. Find it on Amazon

The Perfect Skillet For The Cook In Your Life COURTESY OF AMAZON Do you know a guy who loves to cook? He’ll be obsessed with this cast iron skillet, which is even pre-seasoned to give his creations extra flavor. Cast iron gives wonderfully even heating so he’ll get the perfect sear, grill, fry, or saute every time. Find it on Amazon

If He’s an Outdoors Lover, Get Him the Rumpl COURTESY OF AMAZON If he’s got his camping routine down perfectly, the only thing he needs this holiday season is the Rumpl: it’s a super lightweight blanket which makes it great for hiking, but it’s also incredibly warm and provides some great cushioning no matter how hard the ground. Find it on Amazon

This Beanie Has More Than Meets the Eye COURTESY OF AMAZON Guys love gadgets, and this beanie is the best kind: a secret gadget. It looks like a simple, good-looking hat (which it is), but it also includes bluetooth earbuds so he can listen to music while keeping his ears toasty warm. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Heat To the Kitchen COURTESY OF AMAZON Ready to get a little wild in the kitchen? If he’s a home cook who wants to kick things up a notch, give him this butane torch so he can feel like he’s playing with power tools while he’s making dinner. Everybody wins. Find it on Amazon

For the World Traveler COURTESY OF AMAZON This gift is great for someone who spends too much time on planes: this little gadget fits over the tray table on any flight and holds his phone, so he can watch videos or play games without craning his neck and while keeping his hands free. It’s a must-have for frequent fliers. Find it on Amazon

This Thermometer Makes Sure Meat Cooks Perfectly Every Time COURTESY OF AMAZON He has the meats…or at least he will once you give him the best meat thermometer around. This little gadget is the easiest way for him to take the temp of meat, meaning he’ll never have under or overcooked meat again. Find it on Amazon

Yes, He Can Have Power Tools For Cleaning COURTESY OF AMAZON Dudes like power tools, so this drill attachment is a gift for both of you because it lets him turn cleaning into a power tool game. It easily pops onto a cordless drill so you can scrub without having to use all that muscle. Yeah, cleaning can be fun. Find it on Amazon

This Backpack Fits Everything He Needs COURTESY OF AMAZON Finding the right bag as an adult can be a big challenge, and since guys don’t even have the option of a purse, it’s even more difficult for them. Help him keep all his stuff right at hand with this sleek and modern-looking backpack which is the perfect size for a laptop and can still fit plenty of other items too. Find it on Amazon

Add Some Spice COURTESY OF AMAZON If he loves heat, he’ll use this spicy honey on everything. Whether he uses it to make dipping sauces or includes it on pizzas, wings, or any of his other favorites, it’s going to get a ton of use. Buy a couple of bottles so you get a chance to try some too. Find it on Amazon

These Binoculars Are Great for Hunters or Birders COURTESY OF AMAZON Anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors knows how great it is to have a pair of quality binoculars, whether to identify that rare bird or to help find the next shot on that hunting trip. This pair is super high-definition and even comes with a tripod, making it a great gift for an outdoorsy guy. Find it on Amazon

This Waterproof Lighter Is the Fastest Way to Upgrade His Camping Gear COURTESY OF AMAZON If he has all the latest camping gear, you can still find something that will take it up a notch. This waterproof lighter will get a fire going in any condition, and it’s super easy to carry thanks to the lanyard. It even recharges via USB, so he can use it for years and years. Find it on Amazon

The Best Way to Play COURTESY OF AMAZON Does he need a bit more fun in his life? Nothing will make that happen faster than this full set of ping pong equipment, with paddles and balls. The parties just got way better. Find it on Amazon

This Multitool Has It All COURTESY OF AMAZON Every guy needs a solid multitool, so make sure he has his ready to go with this 12-tool multitool that fits neatly in a pocket. While some multitools can feel sticky or tough to open, this one lets each attachment slide out with ease, so he doesn’t have to spend time fiddling to get the tool he wants. Find it on Amazon

This Organizer Is The Handsomest Way For Him to Organize His Gear COURTESY OF AMAZON If his nightstand is always a mess, gift him this bedside organizer that has a space for everything from glasses to phones to watches. He’ll feel suave, and you’ll get to appreciate the clean space. Find it on Amazon

Give Him a Full Beard Grooming Routine COURTESY OF AMAZON If you are gifting to a man with a beard, he’ll truly appreciate this gorgeous beard kit, which includes shampoo, beard oil, balm, a brush and comb, scissors, and even a lovely storage bag to keep it all in. He’ll be looking sleek in no time. Find it on Amazon

This One’s For the Gamers COURTESY OF AMAZON Or truly for anyone who spends more time in their office chair than their body might appreciate. This gaming chair is designed with ergonomics in mind, so his back will get all the support it needs and he can spend his time focused on the game instead of getting comfortable. Find it on Amazon

Turn Him Into a Mixologist COURTESY OF AMAZON Get ready for cocktails to get way more exciting. This bartender kit comes with everything he needs to whip up the greatest cocktails around. It even looks impressive displayed on the counter in the custom bamboo stand that keeps it all neatly organized. Find it on Amazon

Spoil Him With His Own Drone COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking to go big this year, you can make a huge splash by buying him his very own drone. This Holy Stone drone is a great beginner option: it’s super easy to use, has a 1080 HD camera, and has an incredibly helpful auto return so it never gets lost. Find it on Amazon

For the Man Who Loves His Car, This Handheld Vacuum Is a Must COURTESY OF AMAZON Some guys are just car guys: they love keeping their vehicle pristine, making upgrades to it and spending time out in the garage. If that’s your guy, this handheld car vacuum makes it a breeze for him to deal with any messes, dust, or dirt in his car so he can spend more time enjoying it. Find it on Amazon

These Acupressure Slippers Are Great If He’s On His Feet All Day COURTESY OF AMAZON If his job means he spends all day long on his feet, you know he’s feeling some pain. Get him these acupressure slippers and he’ll find relief almost instantly. It’s like a walking massage that will help his whole body feel better. Find it on Amazon