Save $80 on Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Headphones

We always keep a close eye on tech deals for Black Friday; many high-ticket items get deep discounts, so whether you’ve been eyeing TVs or home security cameras, we have plenty of Black Friday deals to check out. One tech deal you shouldn’t miss is Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Headphones, which are discounted by $80 right now. They typically retail for $329, but they’re discounted to $249 right now. The good news is that this deal is across Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Bose’s own site, so wherever you prefer to shop, you can score this steep discount.

SPY has reviewed plenty of Bose devices in the past, ranging from their portable smart speakers and wireless earbuds to more niche products like Bluetooth sunglasses. But headphones are the brand’s bread and butter, and the QC 45s, first released in 2021, are a great set of Bluetooth headphones. They may not have reinvented the wheel, largely keeping the same design found on the QC 35s and 25s, but they deliver in terms of comfort and sound.

And of course, they have excellent noise canceling. Bose was the first brand to make active noise canceling (ANC) commercially available, and they’ve continued to lead the industry in that department, even among stiff competition from Sony and Apple.

Courtesy of Amazon

The QC 45s have a simple switch to toggle between “Quiet” and “Aware” modes, so you can tune out the world when traveling or on a noisy commute and quickly switch to aware when you need to keep an ear out for your surroundings. In terms of audio quality, the Bose app allows you to find the EQ that works best for what you’re listening to by playing with the highs, mids and lows.

There are a few features that aren’t found on the Bose QC 45s that are found on their earbuds and the Bose 700 headphones. Other Bose headphones allow you to create distinct ANC modes, which is great for anyone who finds Quiet mode a little too monastic. The QC 45 only has Quiet and Aware.

That said, the QC 45s do have a great feature that many other headphones lack: they fold. The Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose 700 and AirPods Max headphones don’t have rotating earcups, meaning their respective cases are pretty unwieldy. The QC 45 headphones have earcups that fold inward and up, meaning their case takes up much less space in your carry-on or laptop bag. A USB-C charging cable is included in the box, as is an audio cable, so you can keep listening even if the battery dies. Of course, with 24 hours of battery life, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come in triple black, white smoke, eclipse grey and midnight blue.

$249.00 $329.00 24% off