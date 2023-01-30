Save Your Face And Your Wallet With This Braun Electric Razor With 20% Off Today

Gents, how often do you properly think about shaving? It’s something that a lot of us do without really thinking, and often in a way that’s far less than ideal. Thankfully, it’s also something that Braun has gotten very good at making easier, and that’s why we’re here to tell you about a sale on a Braun Electric Razor that’s just going to make your life easier.

In fact, the newer model of this electric razor is on our list of the best razors for men, but the Series 9 model also costs nearly double what the Series 8 one does at the moment thanks to the 20% discount, which puts the razor at a nice round $199.94. Alright, it’s not nice and round, but if you add 6 cents, it is.

$199.94 $249.99 20% off

What We Love About the Braun Series 8 Electric Razor

Now, we know that electric razors just aren’t something every man worries about. For many of us, a quick wet shave with a four-month-old disposable razor is good enough, but let’s be honest, your skin is screaming at you, and you should definitely be kinder to yourself, and that’s one of the areas where the Braun Series 8 Electric Razor shines.

Thanks to a 40-degree adapting head and floating blades, this razor is incredibly adept at shaping itself to the contours of your face and neck, which means it’ll put less pressure on your skin, and help leave it feeling a lot better as a result. It’s also just very good at shaving thanks to 10,000 micro vibrations to help it catch an incredible amount of hair with ease.

Not only that, but it has a 4-In-1 SmartCare center that helps it automatically charge when needed, and even cleans it, dries it, and lubricates it. You also get a cleaning cartridge, a travel case, and a cleaning brush with this purchase. It’s just a very good razor anyway, but when it’s on sale, it makes for a great time to upgrade your old disposable razor and enter the modern-age.