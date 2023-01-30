Jonah Hill Hits the Gucci in You People, But the Amazon Rap Shirts Stick

You can say what you want, be we all know that style is very much a subjective thing, and in our opinion, it kind of ebbs and flows as you grow. It’s fun to see that in films and TV shows though, and the new film You People, which was released on Netflix, one of the best streaming services, over the weekend, has Jonah Hill wearing a surprisingly wide range of different things.

While he’s rocking things like Gucci t-shirts, which cost a lot more than many people are willing to spend on a piece of clothing, he’s also seen wearing a few different shirts that you can actually grab on Amazon right now, and for a good price. These shirts all show off a bunch of west coast rap, and if you’re hoping to copy that aspect of his wardrobe, we’ve got you covered.

Gucci Might Be Stylish, But Rap Is Forever

While the film itself has had some mixed reviews, it’s hard not to enjoy some good clothes. The film is a romantic comedy, but it touches on some pretty big issues in between the laughs, and has an impressive cast including Jonah Hill himself and also the likes of Eddie Murphy.

The rap shirts Hill dons during the film are meant to show him as being a little basic, at least in terms of his rap knowledge, but sometimes the classics are classic for a reason. So, if you feel like repping something a little less modern, we’ve got links to some of the shirts below. However, it’s not the only bit of style we’ve got covered from the film.

A Good Hoodie Is Hard To Beat

Now, if you’re grabbing yourself a new t-shirt already, why not also buy yourself a new hoody to go with it? The film shows off a few different options, including some Champion Pullover Hoodies, but the best hoodie in it has to be Eddie Murphy’s “Fred Hampton Was Murdered” hoodie.

The hoodie has one purpose and one purpose only, and that’s to get its message across. With bold and easy-to-read lettering, it’s impossible not to get the point. For those who aren’t aware, Fred Hampton was the leader of the Black Panther Party, which is a party who, among other things, tried to challenge the excessive force and misconduct of Police against people.

The party also ran programs including things like getting free breakfast for children, education programs, and even community health clinics, and they advocated for class struggle. In essence, they were very progressive, but were labelled as “the greatest threat to the internal security of the country” by the director of the FBI in 1969. The FBI then sabotaged the party with an illegal operation on many fronts, and was also involved in the assassination of Fred Hampton himself. If you want to buy the hoodie for yourself, you can do so below.