Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents’ Day Sale

This image shows two items from the Lululemon Presidents' Day Sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

Lululemon make some of the best fitness clothing in the business, and some of the coolest fitness gadgets too. They’ve got a sale going on at the moment, which means you can grab some clothes this Presidents’ Day with up to 50% off.

The thing that helps this brand stand out from the crowd, aside from people talking about them a lot, is the quality of the things they make. We’d be hard-pressed to find clothes that fit as well or feel as good when working out.

We’ve gone ahead and pulled together a few of our favorite items from the sale for you to peruse, buy, and then get comfortable in.

City Sweat Jogger

$59.00 $118.00 50% off

Buy Now on lululemon

These joggers are half-off, and are just made to do their job really well. They’re comfortable, breathable, and work whether trying for a casual vibe in a hang-out, or in the gym pushing for a new PB.

Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents' Day Sale

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

$39.00 $78.00 50% off

Buy Now on lululemon

A key part of any workout wardrobe is a good t-shirt. This top is designed to avoid chafing, helps eliminate bacteria, and therefore odor, and is breathable to keep the wearer as cool as possible.

Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents' Day Sale

Water-Repellent Full-Zip Sweater

$129.00 $248.00 48% off

Buy Now on lululemon

Going outside to train doesn’t mean having to suffer because of the elements. This zip-up sweater has insulated panels, a water-repellant fabric, and is full-zip to make sure it can do its job in all weather conditions.

Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents' Day Sale

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″

$39.00 $68.00 43% off

Buy Now on lululemon

These workout shorts will stay up no matter the exercise, are stretchy enough to allow for any movement, and they look good too. They’ll become a staple of any workout wardrobe, and they’re up to 43$ off depending on the color.

