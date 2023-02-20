Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents’ Day Sale

Lululemon make some of the best fitness clothing in the business, and some of the coolest fitness gadgets too. They’ve got a sale going on at the moment, which means you can grab some clothes this Presidents’ Day with up to 50% off.

The thing that helps this brand stand out from the crowd, aside from people talking about them a lot, is the quality of the things they make. We’d be hard-pressed to find clothes that fit as well or feel as good when working out.

We’ve gone ahead and pulled together a few of our favorite items from the sale for you to peruse, buy, and then get comfortable in.

$59.00 $118.00 50% off These joggers are half-off, and are just made to do their job really well. They’re comfortable, breathable, and work whether trying for a casual vibe in a hang-out, or in the gym pushing for a new PB.

$39.00 $78.00 50% off A key part of any workout wardrobe is a good t-shirt. This top is designed to avoid chafing, helps eliminate bacteria, and therefore odor, and is breathable to keep the wearer as cool as possible.

$129.00 $248.00 48% off Going outside to train doesn’t mean having to suffer because of the elements. This zip-up sweater has insulated panels, a water-repellant fabric, and is full-zip to make sure it can do its job in all weather conditions.