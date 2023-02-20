Save Up To 50% On Lululemon Fitness Gear In This Presidents’ Day Sale

Lululemon make some of the best fitness clothing in the business, and some of the coolest fitness gadgets too. They’ve got a sale going on at the moment, which means you can grab some clothes this Presidents’ Day with up to 50% off.
The thing that helps this brand stand out from the crowd, aside from people talking about them a lot, is the quality of the things they make. We’d be hard-pressed to find clothes that fit as well or feel as good when working out.
We’ve gone ahead and pulled together a few of our favorite items from the sale for you to peruse, buy, and then get comfortable in.
City Sweat Jogger
These joggers are half-off, and are just made to do their job really well. They’re comfortable, breathable, and work whether trying for a casual vibe in a hang-out, or in the gym pushing for a new PB.
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
A key part of any workout wardrobe is a good t-shirt. This top is designed to avoid chafing, helps eliminate bacteria, and therefore odor, and is breathable to keep the wearer as cool as possible.
Water-Repellent Full-Zip Sweater
Going outside to train doesn’t mean having to suffer because of the elements. This zip-up sweater has insulated panels, a water-repellant fabric, and is full-zip to make sure it can do its job in all weather conditions.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″
These workout shorts will stay up no matter the exercise, are stretchy enough to allow for any movement, and they look good too. They’ll become a staple of any workout wardrobe, and they’re up to 43$ off depending on the color.