Review: Act+Acre Puts Scalp and Hair Health First

The quest for resilient hair has led us down many paths. We’ve recently been talking about hair retention, repairing damaged hair, dandruff control, and product subscriptions for treating hair loss. But over the last few weeks, we’ve been digging Act+Acre’s approach to removing 95% of scalp and hair build-up and it’s all about their cold Cold Processed method.

“What the heck is ‘Cold Processed,'” you ask? Well, Act+Acre is calling this proprietary method “the future” for manufacturing hair products. This product method, which they claim uses 90% less energy than traditional manufacturing, combines a hyperbaric chamber, ice-cold water, and 1,200 pounds of pressure to combine their plant-based ingredients.

As hair care industry veterans, Act+Acre’s founders became wary of products that prioritize short-term performance over long-term health. With their Cole Processed method, they can better control their final product which results in 97% more Vitamin E. This has been found to repair damaged follicles, promote hair growth, and add shine.

Since their hair care products are already making a splash on Amazon, it was time for us to swoop in to test three Act+Acre products, including their Cold Processed Leave-In Conditioner, Styling Paste, and Stem Cell Serum.

TLDR: So far, we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the results — shinier, healthier hair with the lift we strive for.

Pros Hydrates and volumizes

Research-backed, nutrient-rich formula

Natural ingredients

Budget-friendly

Requires less energy to manufacture

Recyclable packaging

Strong customer service online Cons Must use exactly as directed for optimal results

Act+Acre: Intel About Ingredients

A conditioner you don’t wash out? An intriguing idea that has proven effective. Act+Acre’s Cold Processed Leave-In Conditioner, made with meadowfoam seed oil as well as snow mushroom and squalane blends (oil-free, vegan moisturizer and proteins proven to repair damaged hair), is a post-shower treatment. This plant-based product hydrated deeply and strengthened our hair to eliminate frizz and repair damage. This wonder product has improved our hair’s texture as we’ve been using it with extra moisture retention that lasts.

Act+Acre’s scalp-positive Styling Paste also adds moisture and volume to hair while providing a sleek, matte finish. Ingredients include the same natural–meadowfoam seed oil in their leave-in conditioner (high in Vitamins C and E and omega-9 fatty acids) as well as candelilla wax (glosses and hydrates hair for fullness) to avoid negative scalp conditions that harsh chemicals from other products can create. All this with a firm hold for styling makes this product a must-have.

For an in-depth focus on hair restoration, stem cells are another avenue to take instead of the oft-found minoxidil. The Act+Acre Stem Cell Hair Serum hydrates, extends the growth phase, and reduces the loss of hair. Ingredients include Swiss Apple Stem Cells (stimulating follicles on the scalp to grow more new hair), aloe vera (for natural shine), and bamboo extracts (for thicker, stronger hair). This serum so far has nourished our hair and left it feeling balanced.

How to Use Act+Acre to Voluminize and Relieve Your Scalp

To condition post-wash with the Act+Acre Cold Processed Leave-In Conditioner, simply apply one pump to fine hair, two to three pumps to medium hair, and four to five pumps to coarse hair. Take your time to work the product through your hair from scalp to tip. We found it most effective to do this to damp hair, not wet, so make sure to towel dry first. We left it in throughout the day and marveled at how soft our hair was.

Act+Acre’s Styling Paste both delivers added hydration and holds hair nicely. For post-wash use, warm a pinky nail’s worth of paste in your hands and use your fingertips to massage it through your hair until shaping it to your desired style.

The Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum is very interesting. In a world booming with men’s hair loss treatments, this is one that does not contain minoxidil. Using it is very similar to other treatments, however. Simply apply a thin layer to the hair once every night for restoration. Act+Acre recommends one to two pipettes as needed. You should begin to see some results within two weeks, but longer-term restoration may take up to three months.

How Did Act+Acre Products Perform?

We doubled down on the Leave-In Conditioner and Styling Paste first. Lightly massaging this conditioner into damp hair immediately softened and strengthened it and continued to do so for two weeks. The hydration was long-lasting and satisfying.

The Styling Paste soothed and kept hair in place immediately upon application. Lighter than other forming clays and pomades and much less sticky, this paste feels more natural. Don’t be fooled, though — the hold is strong and doesn’t waver, making this a getting-ready essential.

We moved on to the Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum that evening. Dropping a small amount into the hair took time to take effect, but we’re pleased to say that our hair feels fuller since the first application two weeks ago. While we haven’t tested long enough to understand the restorative powers of this hair serum, we’re saying “yes” to this for volume, for softness, and as an anti-irritation product.

The Verdict: Should You Try Act+Acre?

These products have made a noticeable difference in many users’ hair. Reviewers have credited Act+Acre with bringing their hair back to life, one calling the Leave-In Conditioner their “new favorite styling product.” For our testers, regular use has led to natural softness, deep hydration, and more volume in a short time so we’re also giving it a SPY stamp of approval.

Impressive results aside, these products are priced competitively with other scalp-health-first products, Act+Acre’s treatments are holistic and healing. When your hair looks healthy, you simply feel better, and with the Act+Acre regimen, that becomes very easy.

