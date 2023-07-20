The Best Products for Bald Men in 2023

BEST BALD HEAD SHAVER

A bald head shaver needs to be in every bald man’s arsenal. No questions asked. The bald head shaver is single-handedly the most important invention ever created for bald people. But, the bald head shaver that remains godlike in comparison to every other is Skull Shaver’s Pitbull Gold PRO Head Shaver. This ergonomic machine is designed for both wet and dry shaves, making it easy to shave in the shower as it is to trim on the train. The Pitbull Gold PRO stores all shaven hair inside of itself, meaning there is no mess to clean up post-shave. Our baldest editor Tyler has used this almost daily for the past three years and swears by it. It’s worth every penny and takes just a few minutes to garner that perfect shave each and every time.