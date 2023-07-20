The Best Products for Bald Men in 2023
Headcare, a.k.a hair care for bald men, includes the best razors and aftercare for maintaining a smooth dome. Going bald doesn’t mean a free pass from a routine. Quite the opposite, according to SPY’s resident bald editor who uses every product below nearly every day.
Bee Bald SMOOTH PLUS Daily Moisturizer
Proper bald head care doesn’t stop at shaving. Head shavers might decide to utilize grooming products to keep that noggin healthy and hydrated. The very best head care product for bald guys? Bee Bald’s SMOOTH PLUS Daily Moisturizer. Not only does this squeezable bottle moisturize skin, but it has the ability to diminish unwanted shine and keep that head safe from the sun using SPF 30. Sure, the classic baseball cap is a go-to for any bald dude looking to steer clear from the sun’s harmful rays, but moisturizer with sun-blocking properties is the cherry on top.
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Head Shaver
A bald head shaver needs to be in every bald man’s arsenal. No questions asked. The bald head shaver is single-handedly the most important invention ever created for bald people. But, the bald head shaver that remains godlike in comparison to every other is Skull Shaver’s Pitbull Gold PRO Head Shaver. This ergonomic machine is designed for both wet and dry shaves, making it easy to shave in the shower as it is to trim on the train. The Pitbull Gold PRO stores all shaven hair inside of itself, meaning there is no mess to clean up post-shave. Our baldest editor Tyler has used this almost daily for the past three years and swears by it. It’s worth every penny and takes just a few minutes to garner that perfect shave each and every time.
Harry's Razors for Men
Technically, this Harry’s razor isn’t designed for bald heads. But, there’s simply no better shave than what a man gets while using Harry’s, whether it be on the face, neck, happy trail or, yes, that bald noggin. Six blades offer a killer shave and an unmatched smoothness. Baby-level soft.
The razor’s head isn’t curved or rounded to properly form the head’s anatomy, but there isn’t a need. Just a couple of slow pulls over a cream-coated cranium will do the trick every time.