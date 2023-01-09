I’m Bald — Meet the 2-in-1 Face & Head Cleanser I Swear By for Everyday Use

Here’s one thing that every bald person can likely agree on: bald head maintenance isn’t as easy as one might believe. Furry-headed friends and family always try to tell me, “it must be so easy to wake up in the morning without having to do your hair!” Sure, it is, but maintaining my baldness probably takes more work than maintaining the average mop.

Day in and day out, I’m shaving my head using the best bald head shavers (primarily with my Skull Shaver but other times with Harry’s) for a clean, fuzz-free look. In addition, I’m following a bald care guide that I created with a number of different products to keep my hair-free head safe. Sunscreens (yes, even in the winter), shampoos (the scalp needs some love, too) and washes dominate the step-by-step process for the luxuriously smooth head I have.

Through this almost daily routine, I did find a product this past year I’ve been using more frequently than not that I believe has drastically changed the way I maintain my perfectly sheened scalp — the Bee Bald CLEAN Daily Cleanser.

As someone that’s pretty anti-2-in-1 anything, I was initially quite skeptical to lather both my face and scalp with the same product, but I’ve found that this gentle cleanser has some seriously practical capabilities that cut my routine down by a lot.

I’ll cut to the chase with this one — this is a product I suggest every bald man has in his repertoire. Read on to find out why.

Pros Cleans face and head

Little goes a long way

Very clean feeling

Gentle

For all skin types

Affordable Cons Tingling feeling some might not like

Intital Thoughts On Bee Bald’s CLEAN Daily Cleanser

Bee Bald’s CLEAN Daily Cleanser is everything you want from a refreshing facial cleanser packed into a 2-in-1 bottle that lasts way longer than you might think.

Upon receiving, I noticed that the bottle itself was quite small in comparison to cleansers I’ve used in the past. Because it’s intended for facial and head use, this is something that confused me quite a bit — why would the bottle be so tiny if I’m planning on using double what I would normally? That’s when I realized you only need a small amount of product from this 4 fl oz bottle to wash your whole head. Like, a pea size. Literally.

Reviewer placing Bee Bald CLEAN Daily Cleanser on his hand. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Have you used Dr. Bronner’s soap in the past? We named this our favorite body wash last year for the fact it 1. smells incredible and 2. lasts forever because of how much soap the bottle provides from such a tiny amount. Bee Bald’s CLEAN Daily Cleanser is the Dr. Bronner’s of face/head wash when it comes to consistency. This is the kind of bottle I feel like I’ll have forever.

In comparison to a number of today’s cleansers, it’s also incredibly affordable — just $8 to last quite some time.

Using Bee Bald’s CLEAN Daily Cleanser

As someone who typically washes his face in the sink and his “hair” in the shower, Bee Bald did change up my routine ever so slightly. I’m the type that showers at least once a day and sometimes twice and now, I wash my face in the shower only. Why? Try washing your face and head in the sink and not make a mess. It’s impossible.

And, although I typically use this stuff in the shower, I used my sink for this review. I don’t give the goods away for free, baby.

Reviewer washing his head with Bee Bald CLEAN Daily Cleanser. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Using this wash in the shower doesn’t bother me. If anything, it kind of makes my life easier by killing two birds with one stone — which is the wash’s intention to begin with. Getting everything done in the shower has effectively made my life feel a hell of a lot easier and has forced me to tackle multiple steps at once. All in all, it simply feels smart.

As mentioned, a pea-sized amount is all you need to wash. The loose texture has a grittiness to it that exfoliate and cleanses simaltaneously, leaving a menthol-like, cooling feeling on your face and head post-wash. It’s nothing too overwhelming and I’m quite into it, but I can absolutely see how it might be the right approach for some folks. Not only does it make me feel clean, but I’ve also been noticing less breakouts on both my head and face. Because, yes, you can get a pimple on your head. I was shocked, too.

Verdict: Should You Buy Bee Bald’s CLEAN Daily Cleanser?

If you’re bald, it’s impossible that you’ll hate this product — even if you’re the anti-2-in-1 type like myself. It drastically diminishes time needed to care for your head and skin tremendously, allowing for more moments for you to rock your sexy, bald head out and about. Sure, it changes your skincare routine’s location a little bit, but that’s nothing I’ve found too troublesome.

Because this cleanser is made for any skin type, I suggest every bald person try it. It’s a time saver, it’s affordable and it’s damn good. You can’t beat it.