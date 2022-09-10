The Top 8 Bald Head Shavers, Tested and Reviewed by a Bald Man

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Balding is a constant fear for many men, but those who are concerned need only look at the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Stanley Tucci and Bruce Willis. Compare their current shiny domes to their formerly full do’s, and you’ll realize they look quite a bit better today. It’s not as hard as you think to rock the bald look, and men with shaved heads can be just as cool and sexy as anyone else.

While it might seem like a bald, shaved head should require less work — no more combs! no more shampoo! no more haircuts! — the reality is a bit more complicated. If you want your dome to look good, you must regularly shave your head. Sure, you can make do with the best razors, but bald head shavers are a much more efficient way to cover the large surface area of your head.

Ready to rock a shiny noggin? We know you are.

After testing 14 bald head shavers, we chose the top eight options to help you comfortably maintain a suave bald look in 2022. From high-quality picks that will blow your mind to affordable options just about any baldie can get their hands on, we’ve done all the research for you. When shopping for the best bald head shavers, we recommend choosing one of the options below. All of these products were extensively tested by SPY editors, and we’ll continue to update this post as we find more quality products for your consideration.

The author using a bald head shaver. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The Best Bald Head Shavers at a Glance

1. Best Overall: Skull Shaver Gold Pro — $109.99 on Amazon

2. Runner Up: Wyklaus Head Shaver 7D — $29.00 on Amazon

3. Top-Tier Option: Braun Series 9 Pro — $314.99 on Amazon

4. Amazon Favorite: AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver — $59.99 on Amazon

5. Best Waterproof: Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver — $69.99 on Amazon

6. Best Design: Freedom Grooming FlexSeries Grooming Kit — $69.95 at Freedom Grooming

7. Old Reliable:Hammacher Schlemmer The Ergonomic Head Shaver — $69.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer

8. Affordable Option: Wahl Bump-Free Rechargeable Foil Shaver — $47.99 at Amazon

What Are Bald Head Shavers?

To keep it simple, bald head shavers are razors that are specifically designed to shave your head. They have an ergonomic design that’s different from beard trimmers, so folks can comfortably shave their head in a way that’s uniquely different than a face or body shave.

For the most part, the top bald head shavers look quite a bit like the electric razors you would use on your facial hair. These shavers have three, four or even five spinning heads attached to a flexible mount that contours to the shape of your head. There are also some foil razors for your head, but they aren’t always the best.

When testing the bald head shavers for this guide, we found that the key differences were size, shape, battery life and grip. We also considered price, which is why the excellent (and expensive) Braun Series 9 Pro isn’t our top overall choice.

So what is the best bald head shaver? Our top pick is the Skull Shaver Gold Pro, which has the perfect balance of features, price and design. But, there are other options we love if you don’t fall in love with the Skull Shave as hard as we did. Check out the best bald head shavers fully reviewed by us below.

1. Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Head and Face Shaver

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Anyone looking for an exceptionally close shave inside or out of the shower.

Why We Chose It: It’s simply the best bald head shaver money can buy.

Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Skull Shaver is the brand that first popularized head shavers, and according to our testing, the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Head and Face Shaver is hands down the best bald head shaver money can buy. This shaver has a comfortable ergonomic grip that makes it easy to hold for a close shave, and the flexible shave heads flex as you move the shaver across your head. We like to call it an “all-over design” that allows you to effortlessly shave without fear of nicks and cuts. Our testing also found that it lived up to its promise of a 90-minute runtime.

You’ll be able to use this bald head shaver in wet and dry circumstances, so you can even shave in the shower. Shaving is also possible in a multidirectional manner, so you can glide over your head from left to right and back to forth. Hair collects in the interior of the shaver for disposal after each shave, making for a mess-free shave. Seriously, you can shave on the subway on your way to work without ruining anybody’s day, although we don’t recommend that.

At just over $100, this is a bit of a splurge, but it’s more than worth the investment. With this purchase, you’ll have the best bald head shaver money can buy and the smoothest head in the room every single time.

Pros

Easy to use

Excellent amount of runtime

Water-resistant properties

Fast shave

Extremely smooth shave

Cons

Over $100, which might be a dealbreaker for some

Read our entire review on the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO here.

2. Wyklaus Head Shaver 7D

RUNNER UP

Best For: Any bald person needing a stellar to-the-skin shave at the lowest price you can imagine with the most heads imaginable.

Why We Chose It: It’s affordable, uses the most shavers we’ve seen on a bald head shaver, and works.

Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

Courtesy of Amazon

When we tell you that we didn’t expect much from the Wyklaus Head Shaver 7D, we mean it. This bald head shaver comes with a whopping seven cutter heads and costs the average buyer just $30 when it’s on sale, which is practically always. That said, we could have bet money on this bald head shaver being a total piece of crap.

Surprised? Yeah, that’s an understatement. This bald head shaver provided the fastest, most effortless shaves you can imagine at an unbeatable price. The seven rotary heads work at record speed to quickly leave your dome glowing in what feels like a matter of minutes. The design of the shaver has a nice way of cradling your head as you shave with just enough of a wiggle on the device for sneaker maneuvers you can’t necessarily do with many alternatives.

And, again — that price. Sheesh. Just $30 is nothing. Look no further if you’re trying the fully bald look for the first time. Buy this. You’re going to be more than impressed. And we’ll let you in on a secret: This has been our go-to shaver recently. Don’t tell Skull Shaver!

Pros

Super cheap

Well-made

Very fast

Seven shavers

Cons

A little pulling if your hair has grown a bit longer than anticipated

3. Braun Series 9 Pro

TOP-TIER OPTION

Best For: Anyone that wants a super-close shave in or out of the shower. A bald head shaver that can also shave your facial hair.

Why We Chose It: It gave us one of the smoothest shaves we could have ever experienced.

Battery Life: 60 minutes, but charging case allows for elongated charging time

60 minutes, but charging case allows for elongated charging time Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: More similar to your average beard trimmer

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Upon initially testing the Braun Series 9 Pro, we were a little worried about the device’s appearance. In the course of testing, we fell in love with the all-over shave brought to you by the likes of Skull Shaver and Remington (as opposed to foil shavers), but we were surprised upon trying the Braun Series 9 Pro. This has quickly become one of our favorite bald head shavers.

This buzzer provides a flawlessly smooth shave each time and works just as great on your head as on your face. A double clean-up, if you will. You can use it wet or dry, and it has a 20% better battery life than the previous series. With the included charging dock (the first-ever in the world of bald head shavers), you can have this puppy charged and rolling for up to six weeks at a time.

In testing, we found that the device lasted well over 60 minutes with a full charge, but the charging dock lets you go weeks without a power-up. If you want to shave in the shower, this waterproof bald head shaver lets you. Don’t worry, we tried both wet and dry shaves just to be sure, and the shaver works perfectly well both ways. Although the hair did begin to fall out of the device, and the razor was a bit loud, it left our product tester with some of the smoothest results he’s experienced in his testing.

Pros

Easy to use

Unmatched charging properties

Familiar design

Water-resistant properties

Fast shave

Extremely smooth shave

Cons

One of the priciest bald head shavers you can purchase

A bit too loud

Makes a bit of a mess, which is a disappointment for a $300+ shaver

Read our full review of the Braun Series 9 Pro.

4. AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

AMAZON FAVORITE

Best For: Anyone looking for a bald head shaver that can do it all.

Why We Chose It: Because this is essentially the 2-in-1 shampoo of bald head shavers. We had to include it.

Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re the type that needs to get everything done at once, we suggest the AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver. This is an Amazon favorite with almost 11,000 reviews, so consider our curiosity piqued. We knew we had to try it for ourselves. During our experience, we noticed this is a waterproof head shaver that means it when it says “waterproof.” We did not fear running or submerging it under water in any way and shaved both wet and dry during testing. The shaver leaves your cranium super smooth for effortless shaves day in and day out, too.

Not only that, but this bald head shaver comes with multiple attachments that we don’t find useless, which is a surprise for most shavers. This bald head shaver is ideal for not only shaving your head but also massaging, cleaning, precision trimming and nose hair trimming. In our experience, the massage and cleaning add-ons are kind of silly and useless, but the precision trimmer and the nose hair trimmer are game-changers. No wonder why this one is so well-received on Amazon.

Pros

Waterproof

Six shavers

Some useful additives

Cons

Not all additives useful

Trim isn’t the smoothest on the planet but still smooth

5. Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver

BEST WATERPROOF

Best For: Anyone who loves shaving in the shower.

Why We Chose It: It’s a solid, affordable waterproof option you can trust.

Battery Life: 50 minutes

50 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Shaving your head in the shower? The Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver has you covered.

This fully waterproof head shaver can get soaked in water, so you can easily shave your head in the bath or shower for an effortless clean-up. Remington boasted about the waterproof features of their Balder Pro Head Shaver, so we completely submerged it in water to see if it held up. To our surprise, it was totally fine, and afterward it shaved as if nothing happened to it.

In testing, we loved the ergonomic, all-over hold and carefree design. It’s incredibly similar to the other bald head shavers we’ve tested, given its multi-shaver design, ability to hold hair in the head until after you shave and slip-free grip. The only downfall? This shaver lasts 50-minutes total for a cord-free shave. While this isn’t the worst thing in the world (because who is going to shave their head for 50-minutes?), it doesn’t compare to the record times many other shavers have shown us.

Pros

Waterproof

Slip-free silicone on sides

Great wet shave

Cons

Shorter-than-average battery life

Read our full review of the Remington Balder Pro.

6. Freedom Grooming FlexSeries Grooming Kit

BEST DESIGN

Best For: Anyone who wants multiple attachments at a fair price. The FlexSeries is also perfect for grooming in and out of the shower. Not to overshare, but you can also use this product downstairs for full-body grooming.

Why We Chose It: It’s a full-body groomer with multiple clip-on options.

Battery Life: 45 minutes

45 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The problem with today’s bald head shavers? The majority come with only one head. But that’s not the case with the Freedom Grooming’s FlexSeries Grooming Kit. This bald head shaver comes with several clip-on attachments that pop onto the back for an extraordinary, fully editable shave.

Starting with the main rotary blade, this 5-header flexes around the shape of your head to effortlessly rid your head of hair. We found this to be one of the best-feeling shaves in terms of shaver-to-skin feel, almost like giving your head a little massage — and that was after we tried the massage attachment for this shaver. Aside from the rotary blade, you can pop off and clip on a precision clipper to trim your sideburns, an exfoliation brush to provide bump-free shaves, an ear and nose trimmer, and a pre-shave massager that helps lift your hair follicles before you shave.

These extra head attachments were a game-changer but took some extra effort. They add a solid boost to your shaving experience (aside from the exfoliation brush, which we found kind of pointless), but the elongated shaving experience can get a little tedious.

Pros:

Ergonomic hold

Waterproof

Extremely affordable

Many additional parts

Made for more than just your head

Cons:

Parts can make shave longer

Parts can be slightly useless

7. Hammacher Schlemmer The Ergonomic Head Shaver

OLD RELIABLE

Best For: Anyone looking for a hassle-free, gimmick-free shave. Guys who don’t want to shave in the shower and want a bald head shaver under $100.

Why We Chose It: It’s straightforward and won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

Battery Life: 60 minutes

60 minutes Waterproof: No

No Way of Holding: Overhead, multi-directional, all-over design

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The Ergonomic Head Shaver from Hammacher Schlemmer has easily become one of the best-selling bald head shavers here at SPY. Why? Because it works and has a very reasonable price tag.

This shaver features four rotary heads with one set of blades in the middle, meaning five total blades that make it easier to move around the contours of your head to shave effectively. And, honestly, that’s about it. It’s gimmick-free, it’s affordable, and it works.

After testing the product more and more, we found that this is a simple, helpful tool to help bald people shave their heads without all of the hassle. Sure, it comes with a bunch of additives (a facial scrub brush, exfoliator, sideburn shaver, nose/ear hair trimmer) if you want to elongate your shaving experience, but there’s no need for these if you don’t want to use them. It didn’t quite reach its promised 60-minute runtime, but that isn’t something we were too concerned about.

This ergonomic head shaver has a smaller handle that is very easy to grip, so it’s easy to maneuver the shaver. Sadly, it isn’t waterproof, but we rinse the head under the faucet because Hammacher said we were allowed to. We wouldn’t do it again because it made us a tad anxious, but it did work perfectly after the fact. That said, for those going to town with a water-free shave, this is a solid option to pick up. We also named the Ergonomic Head Shaver the best head shaver in The 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards.

Pros

Affordable

Easy to operate

5 rotary blades

Cons

Wasn’t exactly a 60-minute charge

Not waterproof

Read our full review of the Hammacher Schlemmer Ergonomic Head Shaver.

8. Wahl Bump Free Rechargeable Electric Shaver

BUDGET BUY

Best For: Anyone who wants a solid shave at an affordable price. Guys that appreciate Wahl’s no-nonsense and long-lasting products.

Why We Chose It: It’s a classic, easy-to-use option that mimics a classic shaver.

Battery Life: 60 minutes

60 minutes Waterproof: No

No Way of Holding: More similar to your average beard trimmer

Related: The Best Traditional Razors For Shaving Your Head

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Wahl makes some of the most reliable and long-lasting beard trimmers and head shavers in the world, and many professional barbers use Wahl products. The company’s Bump Free Rechargeable Foil Razor uses a trio of titanium foils for a bump and irritation-free shaving experience. But how did it fare amongst its competitors?

During testing, we noticed it is a little harder to reach the back of the head due to the design. In addition, because this shaver is one of the cheaper options, we discovered that it also feels like a cheaper option. That said, it still works for folks who don’t need the highest quality option if they can find a good deal. The battery lasts a full hour, and in our testing, this is accurate — which is more than enough time for a close shave. If you are shaving on a budget, this is a solid option to pick up, but we recommend the Skull Shaver or Braun if you can.

In addition to shaving your head, this electric shaver can also be used on facial and body hair.

Pros

Longer battery life than mentioned

Very affordable

Straightforward design

Cons

A little hard to use solo

Cheaply made

Read our full review of the Wahl Bump Free Rechargeable Electric Shaver.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Bald Head Shavers in 2022

Before purchasing a bald head shaver, you need to think about practicality. How often do you shave your head? How far down do you shave your head? Do you enjoy shaving your head wet? Are you looking for something that can shave more than just your head? These questions will allow you to strategically decide which bald head shaver is best for you.

Here’s something else to consider: Are you bald? Might be stupid, we know. But if you’re totally bald and need to touch up your head from time to time, a bald head shaver is a smart option to own. If you simply want to shave your head once just to try it, you do not need a bald head shaver to get that job done. You can do that with just about any other pair of clippers you might own. It would be silly to purchase a bald head shaver if you are not using it consistently.

How To Use Bald Head Shavers

When choosing the best bald head shavers, we also spoke to Faheem Alexander, celebrity barber, Gillette Barber Council member, and daily head shaver. He said one of the most important things to do before using the best bald head shavers is trim longer hair. Because the best bald head shavers are made for closer shaves than your average buzzer, they won’t cut longer hair. Keep that in mind before going forward to get the shave of your dreams with the best bald head shavers.

Other than that, using bald head shavers is straightforward. Many of the devices above can be used in the shower or in front of your bathroom mirror. Most of the work comes in the preparation. For instance, we recommend washing the area you plan to shave with warm water. You can also apply a warm towel to the area just before shaving. With a bald head shaver, you don’t need to use shaving cream, so when you’re ready, simply move the shaver across the scalp from top to bottom.

If you are prone to post-shaving irritation, ingrown hair, nicks or cuts, then we recommend checking your razor blades, as they may have become dull over time. Alternatively, you can apply post-shave products and balms.

How We Test Bald Head Shavers

All of the bald head shavers featured in this guide were tested by an actual bald man who regularly shaves his head. So far, SPY has tested almost 15 bald head shavers (and counting) to determine which products are truly worth buying.

While testing, we considered several objective measures, including battery life, water resistance, design, grip and most importantly, overall effectiveness. For instance, we checked to ensure the shaver’s battery lasts as long as the company promises. For the waterproof shavers we reviewed, we made sure to test them in and out of the shower.

We assessed all of these products according to the following criteria, then compared the results side-by-side to determine the best options for our readers — all done by bald people, for bald people.

Battery Life: How long the battery lasts versus how long the brand says the battery lasts

How long the battery lasts versus how long the brand says the battery lasts Grip: Whether or not the device was easy to hold when shaving

Whether or not the device was easy to hold when shaving Water Resistance: Is the device able to be used in the shower or rinsed under the sink?

Is the device able to be used in the shower or rinsed under the sink? Overall Design: Whether or not the design felt appropriate or not for DIY bald head-shaving in addition to any “wow” factors included

Whether or not the design felt appropriate or not for DIY bald head-shaving in addition to any “wow” factors included Price: Did it come at an affordable price folks are willing to spend money on?

Did it come at an affordable price folks are willing to spend money on? Noise level: Because nobody wants constant buzzing in their ear

Because nobody wants constant buzzing in their ear Time: How long it took to go from hairy to baby smooth

How long it took to go from hairy to baby smooth Effectiveness: Did it provide a smooth shave?

The SPY team has tested almost 15 bald head shavers over the past year. We will continue to update this guide as we test new products.

Click here to read more about SPY’s product testing and review process.

Why Trust SPY When Buying Grooming Products

SPY is always on the lookout for new men’s grooming products, and so far this year, we’ve tested hundreds of grooming products for men. In addition to naming the best men’s skincare products, we also regularly update our rankings of the top skincare brands for men. We pay incredibly close attention to shaving products as well. SPY’s grooming writers and editors have tested and reviewed beard trimmers, disposable razors, shaving cream, shave clubs and everything else guys need for the perfect shave.

In addition, we have a secret weapon for bald head shavers — and it’s me! (Editor’s Note: your author, Tyler Schoeber, is SPY’s E-Commerce and Special Projects Editor, and he’s as stylish and discerning as he is prematurely bald.) As SPY’s honorary bald member, I’ve been shaving my head daily for years at this point — and I’m extraordinarily picky with how the process is done.

If you’re interested, you can read more about How We Test Products at SPY.

The Remington Balder Pro tested for this guide. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor. In addition to testing bald head shavers and men’s razors, he also is the brain behind our social media pages and even shoots a number of photo projects for SPY. In his time at SPY, Tyler has reviewed men’s cologne, the latest products from YETI, and the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Before joining SPY, Tyler covered stories relating to grooming, men’s fashion, travel gear and more at travel sites such as Jetsetter and Smarter Travel.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bald Head Shavers What is the best bald head shaver? After testing a dozen bald head shavers and comparing the results, we believe the Braun Series 9 Pro is the most effective option. However, because of the price tag, we think the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro is actually the best option for most guys. Do you need to use shaving cream with bald head shavers? No, you do not need to use shaving cream when using an electric razor. We do recommend washing the area with warm water first and applying post-shave balms if you are prone to irritation. How much do bald head shavers cost? There is a wide range in price when shopping for the best bald head shavers, from $50-$330. You can find cheaper options for sale on sites like Amazon, but we recommend spending at least $50 when buying bald head shavers. What is the best razor for shaving your head? If you don't want to use an electric razor to shave your head, then we recommend investing in one of the best men's razors, not a drug store disposable. Prior to testing the best bald head shavers, SPY's E-Commerce Editor Tyler Schoeber (who is also our honorary bald team member), recommended Harry's Truman razor for shaving your noggin. Shaving with a traditional razor is a timely effort, but you'll get an extremely close and satisfying shave. "Something I never thought I'd say? I'll never use Harry's razors on my head again," Tyler explains. "I've found solace in the best bald head shavers that no razor can compete with any longer. They've made my life way too easy." Should you use an electric razor before or after a shower? This is up to you! The most important thing to remember is to wash the affected area with warm water (or use a warm towel) immediately before shaving. If you have a waterproof bald head shaver, you can shave in the shower. Where can you buy Skull Shaver electric razors? You can find Skull Shaver electric razors for sale at a number of retailers. We recommend purchasing them on Amazon, but they can also be found at the Skull Shaver online store. Should I use a foil or rotary shaver when shaving my head? After extensive testing, we found that the best bald head shavers featured rotary razor blades. There is no magic number of blades to look for, as the overall shape and design of the head shaver is more important. Remember: more blades does not always mean a better, closer shave! Is the Hammacher Schlemmer Ergonomic Head Shaver any good? Yes! Not only is the Hammacher Schlemmer Ergonomic Head Shaver a favorite among SPY readers, but we tested this electric shaver ourselves. While it's not our #1-recommended head shaver anymore, it's a high-quality product and one of the most affordable options in this category.

Updates: This article was last updated on September 7, 2022. After testing three more bald head shavers over the past few months, we decided to add the Wyklaus Head Shaver 7Dand theAidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver. The Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO is still our “Best Overall” selection. We were highly impressed with the Wyklaus Head Shaver 7D’s price and precision, which is why making it runner-up felt like a no-brainer. In addition, the AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver is an Amazon favorite that lives up to its hype.

The Best At Home Hair Trimmers