The Best Beard Conditioners, According to Barbers

What many bearded men forget is that the hair sprouting from their face needs just as much attention as the hair that grows from their head — if not more. Facial hair is thick, unruly, and can itch like mad if it gets too dry. Not to mention, the skin underneath there gets flaky and itchy, too. Luckily, though, there are tons of beard care products that focus on conditioning these strands (and the skin), and the best beard conditioners help prevent things like itching, flaking, split ends, and untenable scruff.

Dedicated beard conditioners have a few benefits that one can’t always find in a beard balm or oil, says Alyssa Bachowski, senior barber at Fellow Barber in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. “Not only do they moisturize the skin underneath and leave your beard looking shiny and healthy, but dedicated conditioners also soften the beard hair, lock in moisture, and help repair damaged hair,” she says. “[Daily use] beard oil and balm don’t have the ability to repair.”

But that doesn’t mean that beard oils and balms should be ignored, given their ability to help tame and style the hairs — especially when they possess conditioning properties. “I typically suggest beard balm for shorter beards and beard oil for longer beards,” says Bachowski of the products’ respective styling benefits. “They both do a great job at conditioning the beard hair and leaving it looking lustrous.”

Read on for more information on beard conditioners (the rinse-outs, leave-ins, treatments, and even balms and oils), from Bachowski and her fellow senior barber Soren Roi, who cuts at Fellow Barber’s SoHo location in Manhattan.

What the Experts Say

Given the range of beard conditioning products, it’s safe to say that owning every kind of product (oil, balm, rinse-out, etc) starts to feel a bit redundant. And since shorter beards can often benefit from facial moisturizers and beard balms, they may not need a rinse-out conditioner, says Bachoswki. She recommends the dedicated leave-in conditioners to anyone with longer, thicker, drier, and beard dandruff-prone skin.

Roi adds that curly hair patterns demand extra conditioning, too — which is the same for head hair — and that everyone should step up their conditioning game in colder, drier weather.

The people who might need less beard conditioning than the rest are those individuals with oily skin. “These people should cut back and only condition three times per week or less, depending on how their skin reacts,” says Bachowski.

The barbers are split on whether or not hair conditioner can double as a beard conditioner. Bachowski says no, since hair conditioners and beard conditioners address different types of hair and few products will satisfy both. But Roi adds that if someone uses a hair conditioner designated for coarse or curly head hair, then it’s perfectly suited for facial use too — assuming it won’t cause breakouts or sensitivities on the skin (from comedogenic ingredients or added fragrance). If either of these factors is a concern, then consider separating head and beard conditioners into separate categories.

Bottom line: Every guy with facial hair should make sure there is some kind of conditioning agent in his regimen, for the benefit of skin and hair alike. The options below should cover all the primary bases, so consider putting one or more in rotation.

The Best Beard Conditioners

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $26.00 $26.00 Murdock London has one of the most luxurious and straightforward beard care regimens, with its dedicated shampoo, this rinse-away conditioner, a leave-on moisturizer, and beard oil. There’s something for everyone in that lineup, as well as everything for the person who wants to go all in on their beard.



The creamy conditioner is the standout of the quartet, though. Bachowski and I are in agreement on its best feature, too: “It uses wheat proteins in its formula, which help prevent breakage in longer beards or for someone trying to grow out their beard,” she says. And speaking of long, this 8.5-ounce vessel should last a while, given that a nickel’s worth will cover generously sized beards.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST VALUE $11.31 $12.99 What Makes It Great: Count on Cremo for low-cost, high-performance products across all facial hair categories. That’s why Roi loves them so much. “As a brand, Cremo cares a lot about barbers and their craft,” he says. This is probably the fastest-working product on the roster, too, in that it instantly softens the thickest, driest strands and can be rinsed out after just 30 seconds.



Also Good For: A pre-shower conditioning mask. Rinse facial hair at the sink, then massage the product in. Let it sit for three to five minutes before washing it out in the shower.

Courtesy of Beardbrand BEST MULTI-USE $36.00 What Makes It Great: Beardbrand’s empire continues to expand, and its universal-use products are unmatched in their versatility, like this head hair and facial hair conditioner. Roi and I are in consensus on this one, too: Considering it was first formulated for beards, it’s a formidable foe for coarse and scraggly scruff — anyone with thick, curly, or coarse head hairs will benefit from it most of all.



Also Good For: Shaving. Seriously, it’s a triple threat, thanks to its nourishing base of coconut oil and shea butter, as well as its use of gently exfoliating glycolic acid, soothing aloe, and toning peppermint oil. (It makes for great beard dandruff prevention, as well.)

Courtesy of Uppercut Deluxe BEST BALM $17.00 What Makes It Great: Uppercut’s lightweight beard balm won’t weigh down medium or longer beards, thanks to its water base and lotion-like application. It conditions hairs quickly, rendering them soft and tameable no matter how full and nest-like one’s beard may be.



Also Good For: Taming flyaways as a finishing cream, in beard or head hair.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OIL $35.00 What Makes It Great: This oil nourishes strands with a blend of 10 different ultra-conditioning oils, from argan to marula oil. It combines with silicones for strand-smoothing and shine-boosting results.



Also Good For: Skin and head hair nourishment, as well as tattoo color enhancement and protection. Basically, this conditioning oil can go everywhere.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST RINSE-OUT $24.95 What Makes It Great: Powered by argan oil and cocoa seed butter, Detroit Grooming Co ‘s rinse-out beard conditioner delivers smooth results to the burliest and most gnarled of beards.



Also Good For: Prolonging natural hair color and preventing dullness. “Cocoa seed butter helps prevent premature graying in hairs,” says Bachoswki.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR DRY BEARDS AND COLD WEATHER $18.24 What Makes It Great: “Intense moisturization” is right there on the product label. Scotch Porter’s recipe combines shea butter, biotin, and aloe vera to promote stronger, softer, and better hydrated hair, as well as nourished and soothed skin beneath the whiskers. Use it to remedy the driest conditions, or to battle seasonal dryness.



Also Good For: The coarsest, curliest, thickest beard hairs out there. Scotch Porter is Black-owned, and its assortment addresses the most common facial hair agonies that Black men deal with, from ingrown hairs to extremely coarse or curly scruff. Basically, any product in the brand’s assortment satisfies just about every facial hair need, given that it smooths the most demanding whiskers.

Courtesy of Bigelow Chemists BEST TREATMENT $18.00 What Makes It Great: This hot oil beard treatment brings home a spa-like barbershop treatment. It combines menthol, aloe, and eucalyptus oil and helps open the pores as well as deeply condition the strands. Plus, it only takes four or five minutes to do each treatment before rinsing.



Also Good For: De-stressing. That spicy, woody scent will soothe spirits as the oil settles in.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WASH $26.00 What Makes It Great: Think of this as a co-wash for the beard; it’s a cleanser, yes, but one with a conditioning-forward ingredient roster that includes black currant oil, rosemary extract, and coconut oil — all to detangle, soften, and strengthen the hairs (as well as the skin beneath). Use it to combine the beard wash and nourishment parts of a shower routine into a single step.



Also Good For: “Not only does this beard wash cleanse the beard, but it also conditions and it’s great for sensitive skin,” says Bachoswki.

Courtesy of Amazon MOST FUN $18.56 What Makes It Great: Honestly? This leave-in foam makes for a fun application. Just pump, apply easily throughout the beard, and go. Oh, and it does a damn good job at taming and softening beard strands (and deodorizing things).



Also Good For: The complexion. “This product is good for your skin, since it contains witch hazel, nettle extract, and rosemary extract,” says Roi. “In other words, it fortifies skin with antioxidants, tones and balances pH and oil levels, and is a natural astringent.” It also powers hair growth from the follicle with that rosemary extract.

Frequently Asked Questions About Beard Conditioner Does beard oil condition facial hair? Yes, one of beard oil’s primary functions is to soften and condition facial hair in order to prevent things like breakage, itching, and flyaways. It is extremely lightweight, however, and often requires stronger conditioning products (like a rinse-out conditioner) to do the heavy lifting when it comes to long-term nourishing benefits. Is a beard conditioner necessary? Anyone growing facial hair needs some kind of conditioning or moisturizing agent in their regimen. Conditioners can be oils, balms, creams, moisturizers, or even rinse-out products. Different beard textures and sizes will benefit from different types of products, and no person will need all of these conditioning agents. Just make sure that any regimen includes one or more. Does beard conditioner promote growth? While many beard conditioners have ingredients that promote hair growth (like biotin and rosemary extract), their primary function is to fortify the existing strands and to prevent breakage or dryness. Certain conditioning products will help promote growth, though, namely those that are meant to be left on (and which come in contact with the skin, where they can be absorbed into the follicle). Anything that is rinsed away within a couple minutes will focus almost exclusively on strand strength, health, and resilience as opposed to hair growth.

About the Author

For over a decade, Adam Hurly has been covering men’s grooming for titles like SPY, GQ, Robb Report, Men’s Journal, Forbes, Gear Patrol, and more. He got his start at Birchbox Man (RIP), having barely known a thing about men’s grooming at the time. Now, he tests thousands of products a year—and even got a hair transplant in the name of “research”. He currently lives in Berlin, Germany but is a native of Sioux Falls, SD. Of the products on this list, he has tested all but one.