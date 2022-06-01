The 10 Best Beard Trimmers of 2022, Reviewed By Guys With Beards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best beard trimmer of 2022? So are we, which is why we’ve been hard at work testing dozens of beard trimmers in recent months.

SPY’s grooming writers and editors get paid to test and review men’s grooming products, and we love our jobs. We named the best men’s shaving and grooming products of the year in The 2021 Man, our annual men’s product awards. In addition to reviewing the best beard trimmers, we’re always on the lookout for new razors, shaving creams and facial hair trends such as beard oils and even beard straighteners. Needless to say, we take grooming seriously, and we want to make sure men have all the tools they need for proper beard care and maintenance.

We know that your barber cleans up your beard every time you’re in the shop, but every dude needs a solid beard trimmer to keep in his house for some DIY touch-ups. Here’s the issue though: there are way too many beard trimmers to choose from. Like, way too many. Brands that have been in the business for years and years have models out the wazoo. Take Wahl, for example — they’ve got dozens of models.

To bring you the best beard trimmers for your facial hair, our bearded editors put their scruff to the knife and tested all of the world’s top beard trimmers. And, yeah, it was a process. Our team takes beards seriously, and our primary product testers (our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor, Tyler Schoeber, and SPY Site Director, Tim Werth) have beards that are almost old enough to buy cigarettes.

After months and months of blood, sweat and clogged sink drains, our editors have tested over 20 beard trimmers to find the very best beard trimmer of 2022.

The Best Beard Trimmers At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Panasonic ER-GB96 Beard Trimmer — $79.95 on Amazon

2. Runner Up: Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000 — $59.96 on Amazon

3. Budget Pick: Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer — $31.12 on Amazon

4. Great For Sculpting: Philips Norelco Series 9000 — $99.99 on Amazon

5. Longest Charge: Wahl Diamond Edge Trimmer — $79.99 at Target

6. Best Heads: Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer — $64.97 at Walmart

7. Most Ergonomic: Panasonic ER-GB80 Beard Trimmer — $79.99 on Amazon

8. Best Corded: Wahl Pro Series — $54.99 at Target

9. Best Combo: Braun Beard Detail Trimmer — $69.94 on Amazon

10. Best Splurge: Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper & Trimmer — $329.95 at Bevel

What Are Beard Trimmers?

Seems like a silly question to ask, but it isn’t as much of a straightforward answer as you might think. Beard trimmers are male-specific hair cutting devices specifically made for your beard. They aren’t the same as your average pair of hair clippers or bald head shavers, instead, they’re designed specifically for the face’s curvature.

Beard trimmers often come with a number of detachable heads to include on the clipper area so you can choose your desired length when maintaining your beard. Beard trimmers are typically electric or battery-powered, meaning they will either come corded or cordless. We are more drawn to cordless beard trimmers because of the wire-free hassle they provide when trimming up. That said, corded trimmers are still excellent options to consider if you are the kind of guy who finds himself frequently forgetting to charge up.

Essentially, beard trimmers are your beard’s best friend when your barber isn’t in town. They’re the only way to keep your beard at your desired length from home. That said, there are obviously lots of beard trimmers to choose from. That’s why we narrowed down the best beard trimmers of 2022 below.

1. Panasonic ER-GB96 Beard Trimmer

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Men looking for an effortless trim without tons of pieces.

Why We Chose It: With only one head and 58 precision settings, this beard trimmer maximizes efficient beard trimming for every kind of beard.

Battery Life: 50-60 minutes

50-60 minutes Corded/Cordless: Cordless but can also be used corded

Cordless but can also be used corded Heads: 4

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Behold the beard trimmer of the future. In our testing, we found that the Panasonic ER-GB96 Beard Trimmer is the most efficient beard trimmer on the market, full stop. Why? Well, we’re glad you asked.

With only four heads, users are left with fewer small pieces to worry about losing. We’ve all been there, you’re trimming your beard, you want to switch sizes and then you find yourself digging in your dopp kit for the correct size for thirty minutes. Because this trimmer only comes with four, that’ll never be the case. But, how do you get your desired length with only four heads? Easy. Twist the gear located at the trimmer’s center and choose up to a whopping 58 different precision settings from 1-30mm to sculpt out your perfect beard. From long to short, this beard trimmer is for us, it’s for you, it’s for Bearded Jim down the block — it’s for everyone.

Not only that, but this trimmer sits below the $100 mark, which is always a gorgeous sight to see. Oh, so it got a little dirty post-trim? No worries. Rinse it under some water and give it a clean, this trimmer is 100% waterproof.

Pros:

Tons of trim options

Ergonomic

Affordable

Waterproof

Easy to use

Not many pieces

Cons:

Battery time isn’t the longest

2. Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

RUNNER UP

Best For: Guys that forget to charge their trimmer and want a reliable trim every time.

Why We Chose It: It’s got one of the longest battery lives available in a beard trimmer and is incredibly precise.

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours

Up to 5 hours Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 23

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

This Series 7000 from Philips Norelco has everything we’re looking for in this product category — a fully washable trimmer, multiple trimming attachments for precision, durable and long-lasting materials and a 5-hour runtime on its lithium-ion battery. Yeah, you read that right. Five. Whole. Hours. We didn’t believe it either until we put it to the test. We’ve used it for months now and it’s stayed on the same charge. Seriously.

The Philips Norelco Series 7000 comes with 23 attachments to provide as many styling options as possible, which after testing way too many beard trimmers, we’ve come to realize is a blessing and a curse — which is why this beard trimmer isn’t in our number one spot. Sure, having 23 attachments is excellent for precision and making your beard truly unique, but they’re easy to lose and hard to keep track of.

This kit offers all kinds of options for you to style your facial hair (not to mention nose and ear hair, if necessary) and the steel frame and rubber grips allow you to really get in there to get the look you want. Oh, and that blade? It sharpens itself. All that for just $60? Feels like a steal to us.

Pros:

Precise trims

Very long battery life

Great design

Waterproof

Cons:

Lots of easy-to-lose pieces

3. Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer

BUDGET PICK

Best For: Folks looking for a budget, user-friendly beard trimmer.

Why We Chose It: It’s not just affordable, it’s actually an incredible trimmer.

Battery Life: 60 minutes

60 minutes Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 8

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

While there are a lot of great beard trimmers explicitly designed for grooming your facial hair, many hair clippers can do double duty as a beard trimmer, too. And when choosing hair clippers, Wahl is always our go-to brand. Specifically, we look for Wahl’s budget-friendly Color Pro hair clipper system, which comes with various blade attachments. Each attachment has a color that corresponds with a specific hair length, and it’s a user-friendly system that makes trimming your beard as simple as can be. As folks who grow tired of losing clippers, this was a favorite of ours during testing. No more fumbling in a bag full of black clippers and guessing which is the right one!

Not only that, but Wahl products are incredibly reliable, which is why this isn’t the only Wahl product you’ll be seeing here. Although it looks cheap, this trimmer can really take a beating, too. We would know best. Our clumsy tester has dropped this trimmer three times without issue.

Keep in mind that this is definitely a beard trimmer for budget-oriented guys. The plastic attachments can be washed, but the trimmer itself is not waterproof, so don’t even try it. That said, it goes way beyond what budget beard trimmers typically do. It’s got a powerful punch and trims beards better than a lot of more expensive options we’ve tried.

Pros:

Color-coded

Can be used for head

Affordable

Reliable

Cons:

Not waterproof

Feels cheap

4. Philips Norelco Series 9000

GREAT FOR SCULPTING

Best For: Guys looking for a heavy-duty beard trimmer without too many heads.

Why We Chose It: Its got a long charge with a ton of different length options.

Battery Life: 120 minutes

120 minutes Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 1

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Visually speaking, the Philips Norelco Series 9000 doesn’t provide much. It’s pretty standard, pretty blah. You won’t feel in any way impressed until you pick it up and feel the weight on this baby. That’s when you’ll realize this is most certainly a beard trimmer to consider.

This heavy-duty beard trimmer comes with just one head but 14 different lengths due to the rotating gear at the center, just like the first Panasonic we showed you. This trimmer is also 100% waterproof, but upon testing in the shower, we noticed that the lack of grip allows for the beard trimmer to slip when washing up. It’s best to use without water, most certainly.

We said it once and we will say it again, we loved the lack of clippers that this unit came with. Normally, this is something we would hate, but testing so many beard trimmers really led us to believe that the best beard trimmers you can buy now have internal ways of creating length without the need of adding too many clippers to the mix. It takes some getting used to, but once you do, you’ll thank us.

Pros:

One clipper with multiple length options

Heavy-duty

Waterproof

Cons:

Kind of boring

Slippery

5. Wahl Diamond Edge Trimmer

LONGEST CHARGE

Best For: Men looking for a smaller beard trimmer that really packs a punch.

Why We Chose It: That battery life is unmatched.

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 12

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Don’t underestimate the strength of one of Wahl’s tiniest beard trimmers. To start off, the Wahl Diamond Edge Trimmer holds a battery life of 6 whole hours. Since we first obtained it a few months back, it’s been living on the exact same charge, too. Of course, it’s cordless and comes with a sleek drawstring carrying case for easy storage. Although, there are a lot of clips that come with and we did have trouble fitting them all into the added bag. You might want to pick up something else to comfortably fit them all.

We love the blue coloration and the honeycomb design on the exterior, which makes this trimmer a definite visual standout. While it is a little loud, it is a beard trimmer. We couldn’t exactly expect silence. If you find yourself getting annoyed by extra loud buzzing, maybe this one isn’t for you. And sadly, this one isn’t waterproof, so don’t get it anywhere close to water.

Pros:

Tiny

Very long charge

Cool design

Cons:

Loud

Bag too small

6. Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer

BEST HEADS

Best For: Men who prefer the use of varying interchangeable clip heads.

Why We Chose It: It’s got a great design and weight.

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 19

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

For under $100, the Wahl Lithium Ion+ is one of the perfect tools for guys with beards, bald and shaved heads, or anybody who needs to clean up every week. The trimmer comes with a number of interchangeable trimmer heads that feel heavy-duty and almost unbreakable. They never feel loose when on and clip down without fear of flying off. In fact, they clip on so securely that when sometimes when removing them, the entire trimmer blade would pop off. This is a frustrating design flaw, although it didn’t affect the overall usefulness of the trimmer

This is a trimmer you can bring in the shower, but upon testing, it does get a little slippery due to a lack of grip. In addition, it’s got a relatively straightforward design and not many high-tech inclusions seen in today’s top beard trimmers. On the plus side, it has a very impressive battery life and a handy quick-charge feature. Combined with the metal design and affordable price tag, it’s one of the best beard trimmers we’ve tested so far in 2022.

Pros:

Great feel

Strong heads

Waterproof

Long battery life

Cons:

Slippery

Boring look

7. Panasonic ER-GB80 Beard Trimmer

MOST ERGONOMIC

Best For: Folks interested in a beard trimmer with an unmatched hold and great detailing.

Why We Chose It: The lack of heads with a multitude of precision lengths has excited us once again.

Battery Life: 50 minutes

50 minutes Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 3

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The answer is clear: Panasonic really knows how to make an excellent beard trimmer. The Panasonic ER-GB80 is just like its brother in spot number one. It’s got minimal heads, comes in at an affordable price and has a dial in the midsection for a precise shave every time. What impressed us the most? That shape. Whew. During testing, we tried this beard trimmer in both wet and dry scenarios. As we’ve seen so far, a lot of beard trimmers with the ability to use in water don’t always cut it. We’ve found ourselves with slippery beard trimmers falling out of our hands one too many times. Luckily, that isn’t the case with this one.

This beard trimmer has an ideal ergonomic shape for shaving your way. In the shower, in front of the mirror, while using the sink — what have you. It’s got a grip that stays in your hand even when wet so you can get your buzz on in any which way you want. Like the Panasonic on our top spot, this one only comes with a few clip heads (four total) but can fix your beard in a number of different lengths. We’ve grown to love this because it diminishes time looking for the perfect clip head.

Pros:

Ergonomic

Waterproof

Dial design

Many shave options

Cons:

Short battery life

Takes a couple of passes for your desired length

8. Wahl Pro Series

BEST CORDED

Best For: Folks who can’t yet ditch the classic corded beard trimmer.

Why We Chose It: Because although we are pro-cordless, corded beard trimmers really come in handy sometimes.

Battery Life: N/A

N/A Corded/Cordless: Corded

Corded Heads: 10

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

When testing, we didn’t ditch the cord. We tested a number of corded beard trimmer options simply to check if corded beard trimmers were a 100% ditch. While we want to say we’re fully cordless beard trimmer-lovers, that would be a lie — because we love the Wahl Pro Series.

The Wahl Pro Series is a no-frills classic. It comes with 10 different clip-on heads for your ideal beard length every time. We loved the heavy-duty storage box the Wahl Pro Series comes in as well because it can really take a beating and holds all individual pieces perfectly. The wire is annoying, we’re not going to lie, but the best part about a wire is that your battery won’t ever die. No charging here whatsoever. Simply plug it in and get shaving.

Upon testing, we came to a conclusion: corded beard trimmers are much better for travel than cordless. We know, controversial take. But, you’ll never accidentally forget your charger when it’s attached. Plus, when you get trim after trim as good-looking as you do with the Wahl Series Pro, you’ll understand what we’re talking about.

Pros:

Doesn’t need to charge

Many clip-on attachments

Heavy-duty storage

Cons:

Wire gets in the way

A bit bulky

9. Braun BT7240 Beard Trimmer Kit

BEST KIT

Best For: Guys looking for an affordable kit that includes a shaver.

Why We Chose It: It’s a genuine bang for your buck.

Battery Life: 100 minutes

100 minutes Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 2

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

In need of an affordable but fully complete, one-stop barbershop replacement? Look no further than this complete shaving set from Braun. We’ve been testing Braun products forever now and completely fell in love with the brand’s Braun Series 9 Pro, a stellar bald head shaver every baldie needs in his repertoire. That said, we had high hopes for the Braun BT 7240.

With a front dial, we took note that this is easily one of the most easily adjustable beard trimmers with 39 different length settings in 0.5-millimeter increments. But, it’s almost too adjustable. There were a few times during testing in which we would unintentionally switch the dial without wanting to, changing the length of our beard completely. We wish that there were a locking mechanism for this dial because it in itself is actually quite neat.

In addition, it’s not a one-and-done trim, you will have to go over it a few times, but it still sculps your facial hair to a length you’ll hopefully like if you don’t switch that dial accidentally. Oh, and it comes in a kit with a great razor we most certainly can’t say anything bad about.

Pros:

Comes with a razor

Various trim lengths

Great brand

Cons:

Dial slips

Takes a few tries

10. Bevel Beard Trimmer

BEST SPLURGE

Best For: Guys looking for an affordable kit that includes a shaver.

Why We Chose It: It’s a genuine bang for your buck.

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Heads: 2

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

If you’re constantly maintaining your beard and want professional-level quality without having to leave your home, Bevel’s beard trimmer is worth the investment. Upon testing, we took note that the weight of the trimmer itself is perfectly balanced to help you effectively navigate the contours of your face with ease. On the subject of ease, Bevel designed the blades to avoid overheating, which provides further comfort to your skin. When trimming, we will say that we took note of some pulling every once in a while, but nothing that made us turn our heads away entirely.

This trimmer comes with two heads that snap on magnetically, which was cool but scary. In our experience, they didn’t slip off whatsoever, but that magnet was a little too strong. They were really hard to take off. Like the dialed options above, the top of the buzzer lifts to provide different cuts for different beard types. The cord can be removed or remain plugged in depending on your personal preference, so we obviously went for cordless. Finally, the blades themselves are easy to clean but you can’t use water because this one isn’t waterproof.

That all said, in testing, we noticed that Bevel Beard Trimmer provides ultra-precise lines when trimming hair, it’s not designed to be used for longer beards.

Pros:

Great weight

Excellent hold

Great trim

Not too many clip-ons

Many length options

Cons:

Magnetic combs hard to get on

A little pully

Expensive

What to Consider Before Buying a Beard Trimmer in 2022

First and foremost: do you have a beard? Because if you don’t, what are you doing here?

You need a beard to trim before purchasing a beard trimmer, that should be your first step. It’s also important to consider how you’re using your beard trimmer. Is this something you plan on taking on the go? Do you plan on using it professionally? Are you in need of a longer charge than most? Do you hate wires? Do you want to use it in the shower? You should be asking yourself each of these questions before purchasing your beard trimmer just to make sure you’re buying the best beard trimmer for you.

It’s also smart to think logistically about how many pieces come in a beard trimmer. With beard trimmers of the past, we became used to tons of different heads for varying trim levels. Now, a lot of beard trimmers come with fewer heads with the ability to change length right on the trimmer itself. We’ve found that these are much better for the modern man and save time when needing a quick trim.

Lastly, we have to talk about money. Let’s keep it real, we aren’t all balling on the same budget. Don’t just go out purchasing the most expensive beard shaver because you believe it’ll match your needs. Buy the one that actually matches your needs.

How We Test Beard Trimmers

Our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has been rocking a beard since he was 16 years old. Call it good genes, call it bad genes, but he’s had gone a solid 10 years of his life maintaining his facial hair, so he underwent this project as the primary tester for beard trimmers. He’s a well-trusted grooming expert with knowledge in a multitude of grooming-related topics. Not only has he tested the majority of beard trimmers you see here, but he’s also gone above and beyond testing other grooming products such as bald head shavers and beard oils. That said, he keeps his beard and bald head groomed to the nines whenever he steps out of his front door. If his beard and head don’t look good, he simply won’t leave the house that day.

In addition, SPY has a whole team of product testers and grooming writers, and we’ve rigorously tested hundreds of grooming products

When testing all of these beard trimmers, SPY product reviewers evaluate them specifically on the following criteria, giving each product a rating in each category. Each of these categories is weighted differently, and after scoring every product, we compare the final results to determine the overall best beard trimmer.

Battery Life: How long did the battery last? Did it die faster than anticipated?

How long did the battery last? Did it die faster than anticipated? Corded vs Cordless: Was the beard trimmer something you can use cordless or was it stuck to a finicky wire?

Was the beard trimmer something you can use cordless or was it stuck to a finicky wire? Power: Did the beard trimmer have the power to go to town on that beard?

Did the beard trimmer have the power to go to town on that beard? Head Attachments: Did it come with many head attachments or allow for many different cuts even if it only came with a few?

Did it come with many head attachments or allow for many different cuts even if it only came with a few? Ease of Use: Was it easy to use?

Was it easy to use? Grip: Was it easy to hold?

Was it easy to hold? Functional Design: Did the design of the beard trimmer make sense or did it have any flaws?

Did the design of the beard trimmer make sense or did it have any flaws? Comfort of Removing Hair: Did the beard trimmer hurt or pull when removing hair?

Did the beard trimmer hurt or pull when removing hair? Effectiveness of Removing Hair: Did it remove hair in one go or did you have to go over and over again?

Did it remove hair in one go or did you have to go over and over again? Effectiveness of Trimming/Sculpting: Were you able to create the shape you wanted easily?

Were you able to create the shape you wanted easily? Noise Level: Was it relatively quiet or did it buzz your ear off?

The SPY team has tested over 20 beard trimmers over the course of the past year. For this guide, we chose the 10 best options. We will continue to update this guide as we test new products.

Why Trust SPY When Buying Grooming Products

First off, we love grooming products and self-care. Second, we take our jobs testing and reviewing the best men’s skincare brands and grooming products very, very seriously. As mentioned, our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has written and tested tons of grooming products since he has been at SPY in June 2020.

In addition to our annual product awards, we’re always looking for new grooming brands and under-the-radar products. Already in 2022, we’ve tested the entire Disco skincare line, compared the best bald head shavers, and updated our guide to must-have skincare products. Our grooming editors and product reviewers are always trying out new face washes and beard tools, and we’re very confident in our ability to discern truly great products from the mediocre.

Keep checking back to find out about the latest grooming gear.

A selection of grooming products tested by SPY editors in recent months. George Chinsee & Tyler Schoeber | SPY.com

Frequently Asked Questions About Beard Trimmers

Do you have a burning question about beard trimmers that isn’t answered below? Reach out to the SPY team on social media or leave a comment on this article. We’ll add questions to this FAQ in the future.

What About Vacuum Beard Trimmers? We included one vacuum beard trimmer below, but there’s a reason more of these products don’t appear on our list. Honestly, they’re a bit of a gimmick, like the heated electric razor, and they can be very glitchy. Better to spend five minutes cleaning up your bathroom after you finish trimming your beard than to pay an extra $100. The Philips Norelco Vacuum Beard Trimmer, for instance, is more expensive than most beard trimmers and has fairly mediocre customer reviews.

So what is the best beard trimmer for guys to use in 2022? We balanced the above factors when selecting the top trimmers, and the price was a significant criterion. A lot of the world’s best beard trimmers cost just $50 or less, so you don’t need to spend hundreds just to trim your beard at home. With all these factors in mind, here are the best beard trimmers of 2022 to help you get that facial hair under control.

What About the Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Beard Trimmer? Wahl makes a ton of beard trimmers and hair clippers, and we tested nine different Wahl beard trimmers for this review. However, one notable Wahl trimmer didn’t make the cut. The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ is hugely popular on Amazon, and it’s been selected for the Amazon’s Choice award. So why didn’t we include it here? We previously named this particular trimmer the best beard trimmer of 2020 back in The 2020 Man awards, but in 2022, we actually recommend buying the similar Wahl Lithium Ion+. Not only is the latter version $15 cheaper, but it can also be used in wet conditions, making it an all-around superior option.

What’s the Difference Between Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmers?

There isn’t a hard and fast line separating hair clippers and beard trimmers, and the difference is often more about the attachments than the trimmer or clipper itself. For instance, the famous Wahl Color Pro system is technically considered a hair clipper, but we’ve included it here because it can also function as a beard trimmer. In fact, because it comes with longer clips, it’s a great option for guys with long beards. Many beard trimmers only have comb attachments up to 0.5 inches, which is on the short side.

How Can I Have My Beard Trimmer Featured Here?

Do you make a beard trimmer that you think is as good or better than the options featured here? SPY is always happy to test and evaluate new products for our readers. To learn more about submitting your product for editorial review, visit our Contact or About Us pages.

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor. In addition to testing bald head shavers and men’s razors, he also is the brain behind our social media pages and even shoots a number of photo projects for SPY. In his time at SPY, Tyler has reviewed men’s cologne, the latest products from YETI, and the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Before joining SPY, Tyler covered stories relating to grooming, men’s fashion, travel gear and more at travel sites such as Jetsetter and Smarter Travel.

