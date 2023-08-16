The Best Hair Conditioners for Men, According to Stylists

Conditioners are imperative for maintaining healthy, strong, and style-ready hair, but only if the conditioner matches one’s hair type. The best conditioner for men isn’t necessarily a singular product — though some deserve such distinction — but rather, what’s best for one guy is different from what may work for the next. (I.e. What’s right for thinning or fine hair will differ from the best conditioner for thick hair, curls, long hair, and so forth.)

However, many men’s brands offer a single conditioner for everyone, so consumers often need to look toward the unisex brands to find something tailored. “Don’t be afraid to explore the many gender-neutral, targeted haircare lines on the market,” says NYC-based celebrity groomer Jessica Ortiz. “Not all hair is created the same, so why should there be a one-formula-fits-all approach to conditioner?” (One notable exception is guys with extremely short hair. While it’s still important to use conditioner on short styles, in general, the hair’s volume and texture aren’t really expressed, so more conditioners could fit the bill.)

Conditioners exist at every price point, but in general, targeted ones (for specific hair textures, densities, etc.) will start in the $10 to $40 range and go upwards from there. A conditioner should last you one to three months based on frequency of use.

Read on for the best men’s conditioners for a variety of hair types and needs, as well as one that is potentially universal.

What the Experts Say

There are seemingly endless hair care options on the market, and sometimes that “one-formula-fits-all” approach to conditioner can feel comforting — like a menu with one satisfying option instead of one with 200 choices. “Brands now cater to so many hair types and needs that it can be overwhelming to the consumer,” says Toronto-based celebrity hair stylist Andrea Claire. But to better navigate those options — and to find something tailored to you — she says to consider the following factors:

Hair type: Claire says that people with fine hair may want to condition less often or prioritize lightweight formulas, while curly, coarse, and dry hair requires daily conditioning.

Claire says that people with fine hair may want to condition less often or prioritize lightweight formulas, while curly, coarse, and dry hair requires daily conditioning. Hair needs: Which issues need to be addressed? Decide on an area of focus — whether that’s increasing volume or hydration, treating damage, breakage, or hair loss, etc. — and select a formula that caters to those needs.

Which issues need to be addressed? Decide on an area of focus — whether that’s increasing volume or hydration, treating damage, breakage, or hair loss, etc. — and select a formula that caters to those needs. Ingredients: What do the key ingredients do in this formula? “For example, shea butter is great for curly/textured and dry hair, but if your hair is fine, it can weigh it down,” Claire says.

What do the key ingredients do in this formula? “For example, shea butter is great for curly/textured and dry hair, but if your hair is fine, it can weigh it down,” Claire says. Ease of use: “If the conditioner says to leave it on for five minutes and you know you won’t do that, don’t buy it, as the results won’t be optimal,” says Claire.

A person’s shampoo and conditioning frequency will also play a role in how a product performs, so it’s important to try different cadences and figure out which balance works best — and it won’t be the same for everyone. Above all, it’s important to condition after each shampoo, says Claire, since this will help restore vitality to the strands while also countering any environmental damage (i.e. from the sun’s UV rays, pollution, extreme wind, cold, and heat) and protecting against future damage.

And some parting advice: “As your final step, rinse the conditioner out with cool water,” says Ortiz. “It helps seal the follicle so that hair strands can retain the benefits of the conditioner.”

Courtesy of Prose BEST OVERALL $32.00 In a category where there is no true single best conditioner, attention turns to the brand that customizes each product for the customer in question. Prose is a master of this craft — and not just with conditioners. Fill out the brand’s customer quiz, which asks for details about hair texture, length, goals, and so forth (including zip code, which will inform Prose about environmental factors like humidity or air and water quality). The result is a formula tailored to each person.



I sought the insight of both Claire and Ortiz for the majority of other product picks on this roster, but selfishly, I wanted to choose the top spot myself. I’ve written hundreds of articles on hair products, sourced as many professional opinions, and have put dozens to the rest in my own home. I have thick, long, and straight hair, my partner has short, thin, and wavy/curly hair. Both of our respective Prose formulas have performed just as well as our next-favorite conditioner. That consistency merits the top spot on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR THINNING HAIR $26.00 $26.00 $29.49 Why It Stands Out: Peppermint oil and hops extract work together to invigorate and tone the scalp, as well as promote better circulation and optimize the growth environment for the hair follicles.



Made For: Those with thinning hair. While conditioner can’t make your hair grow back, it can help add volume and enhance texture overall for same-day benefits. That’s what nioxin does in this mostly synthetic formula. “In clients who have used Nioxin, I have seen the results,” says Claire. “Science!”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR FINE HAIR $9.15 – $15.88 $23.33 $27.50 Why It Stands Out: Black seed oil is rich in antioxidants, which fortifies hair against future environmental damage.



Made For: Fine hair types. “I personally use this one and love it,” says Claire. “Some conditioners for fine hair create volume but leave behind frizziness — this is not that. It’s great for those who want to use conditioner daily, too.” (This is an added bonus because daily use is typically something that many fine-haired individuals avoid, since most conditioners will weigh strands down. But not this one.)

Courtesy of Aveda BEST FOR THICK HAIR $11.00 – $92.00 $23.00 – $92.00 Why It Stands Out: Coconut oil and shea butter help smooth otherwise thick, unruly strands.



Made For: Those with thick hair. “Aveda Cherry Almond is ‘chef’s kiss’ for thick hair,” says Claire. “It’s a moisturizing conditioner that smoothes and softens without making the strands extremely flat.” So, get past the sweet scent, because this is a results-oriented conditioner that prevents frizz, breakage, dry ends, and the like.

Courtesy of Walmart BEST FOR CURLY AND COILY HAIR $7.67 $8.99 $7.79 $9.79 Why It Stands Out: The ultra-nourishing trio of marula oil, coconut oil, and shea butter combines in a low-cost, high-quality recipe.



Made For: Curly and coily hair types. No, this is not the singer Marc Anthony; this Marc is a well-regarded hair stylist. Claire says that this is probably her top-recommended mass-market line. This conditioner, in particular, imparts the moisture needed to smooth cuticles and maximize curly hair’s definition, control, and bounce.

Courtesy of Ulta best for long hair $34.00 $34.00 $17.00 – $67.00 Why It Stands Out: It’s no surprise that long hair types need to focus on longevity, and this product’s inclusion of jojoba esters and hemisqualane ensures that strands (and their cuticles) stay strong for the year(s) ahead.



Made For: Long hair. “I recommend this to people who have length and who want to extend the life of a single hair cut,” said Ortiz. “Its formula repairs split ends, which means less trims throughout the year. It also resurfaces damage to make the hair look smoother, enhancing that fresh-from-the-salon shine.” She considers this conditioner an essential summer hair care product for blocking humidity and eliminating frizz, too.

Courtesy of Kevin.Murphy BEST FOR SHORT HAIR $36.00 $36.00 Why It Stands Out: Its soothing, smoothing, and strengthening blend of shea butter, aloe, keratin, and amino acids. In short, it makes hair look great every single day.



Made For: Short hair. It’s technically a co-wash, or a conditioning wash, which nourishes hair but also focuses on cleansing and balancing the scalp. “This conditioner is ideal for anyone looking to benefit from scalp soothing and cooling properties, and it also helps strengthen and nourish hair,” Ortiz said. “I have been told that its tingle and scent are also helpful with relieving headaches and migraines in the shower.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR DAMAGED HAIR $75.00 $75.00 $75.00 Why It Stands Out: A peptide-powered product, K18’s conditioning mask repairs all kinds of damage.



Made For: Damaged hair, which requires a heavy-duty solution in order to prevent breakage and restore vitality. That’s why Ortiz recommends this conditioning hair mask as the single best solution — and even cites it as the number one product she endorses for her A-list clients. “I personally love this product and use it for my curly hair,” she says. “It restores strength, softness and bounce to my curls. It’s also so easy to use right out of the shower. Results after four minutes are immediate, but for more extreme damage, it’s recommended to use it four to six times consecutively to see progressive results,” she adds.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR EXTREMELY DRY HAIR $42.00 Why It Stands Out: “The brand’s Hydrate range uses two of the best natural extracts, antioxidant-rich mango and purifying basil, to regenerate and revitalize hair,” says Ortiz.



Made For: Ultra-dry strands. Similar to damage and breakage, dryness requires a 9-1-1 remedy. Enter the intense moisture mask by Authentic Beauty Concept. “If you’re a heavy product user, I recommend a clarifying shampoo before slathering on this rich, yet lightweight moisturizing mask,” Ortiz advises.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hair Conditioners Does conditioner weigh down thin hair? This is a misconception. Not all conditioners will weigh down fine hair strands. Instead, people with thin hair need to find a lightweight formula and perhaps use it less often. (Two times per week suits a lot of individuals with this concern.) “Many people with thinning or fine hair will skip conditioning [because they’re] under the impression that it will make their hair limp,” says Ortiz. “What they don’t realize is that omitting a conditioner may drastically weaken the hair and create breakage.” How often do I use conditioner? Conditioner frequency changes from one person to the next. For instance, some people with thin hair might choose to condition only after shampooing, to ensure their hair stays as voluminous as possible. Curly, coarse, dry, and thick-haired individuals might condition daily in order to keep their strands smoothed and prevent breakage or frizzing. Overall, it’s important to find a conditioner that matches one’s hair type and to gradually find the right cadence. Most importantly, conditioner should always be used after shampooing. What does conditioner do? Conditioner is loaded with nourishing, hydrating, and smoothing properties that prevent hair from drying out, frizzing, or looking lifeless. Basically, it pumps a bunch of nourishing ingredients into the hair, then seals off each strand’s cuticle to trap that moisture and nourishment inside. It’s important to use a conditioner separate from a shampoo so that it can perform this function uninterrupted; it’s also important to use it after shampoo so that it can help replenish any moisture lost with the wash, since shampoo has a tendency to dehydrate strands and the scalp while it cleans. (Conditioner can also nourish and hydrate the scalp, too.)

About the Author

For over a decade, Adam Hurly has been covering men’s grooming for titles like SPY, GQ, Robb Report, Men’s Journal, Forbes, and more. He got his start at Birchbox Man (RIP), having barely known a thing about men’s grooming at the time. Now, he tests thousands of products a year — and even got a hair transplant in the name of “research.” He currently lives in Berlin, Germany but is a native of Sioux Falls, SD.