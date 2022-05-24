Guys, Hair Dryers Aren’t Just for the Ladies — Here Are the Best Hair Dryers for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re new to long hair thanks to several barber-free months during the lockdown, or you’ve rocked the long-hair look for years, one thing that becomes apparent as soon as your hair reaches a certain length is that there’s a severe lack of made-for-men hair products. The reality is that quite often you’ll end up choosing a unisex product or even one aimed at ladies. This is certainly the case when it comes to finding the best hair dryers for men.

However, it’s not all bad news as there are plenty of great products that will help your hair look its best. And while they aren’t specifically made for men, they are well established and tried and tested for amazing hairdos.

What Makes a Great Hair Dryer?

While most people believe heat is everything in a hair drier, too much heat can actually cause a lot of damage to your hair. This means picking the hair drier that boasts the highest temperature certainly isn’t the way to go. When it comes to choosing the best hair dryer for men, it’s worth considering the following elements:

Diffuser/Additional Nozzles : These handy additions give you much greater control over the airflow coming from the dryer and use it more effectively to not only dry but also style your hair, too. In general, you’ll find three types of accompanying nozzles , including c oncentrators, d iffusers (helpful for curly hair) and s tylers.

: Size : If you’re only ever going to be using your hair dryer at home, there’s less reason to consider its size. However, if you’re tight on space or often want to travel with your hair dryer in tow, there are made-for-purpose travel dryers or models that fall into a more compact category.

: Price : Like so many products in the grooming industry, there are options to suit every budget. However, it’s important to remember that price will often correspond to quality. So while you can spend $10 on a hair dryer, the $100+ option will likely deliver better flow, provide more reliable heat and last longer.

: Hot/Cold : While pretty standard in hair dryers, it’s worth double-checking that the hair dryer you’re going to buy has a cool shot button. This handy addition changes the flow from warm to cool and makes styling your hair while drying a lot easier.

: Cord Length : Another element often overlooked by people is the length of the cord attached to the hair dryer. Forget having an extension cord attached to the extension cord because you need to reach the mirror (and that’s a disaster waiting to happen). Instead, check that the hair dryer you choose can reach from the socket to where you want or need to be.

: Style: As discussed, a lot of ‘men’s’ hair products are actually unisex or solely aimed at women. This means the style and/or the color palette used in the design may lean towards those preferred by the opposite sex. However, there are plenty of exceptions to this general rule, as you’ll find out below.

Beyond the varying features, there are also a few different kinds of hair dryers:

Generic : Some hair dryers are nothing more than a heating element and a fan. They will dry your hair but there’s no guarantee they’ll handle frizz very well or not damage your hair. That being said, these can be well-made and perfectly serviceable.

: Some hair dryers are nothing more than a heating element and a fan. They will dry your hair but there’s no guarantee they’ll handle frizz very well or not damage your hair. That being said, these can be well-made and perfectly serviceable. Ionic : Ionic hair dryers produce negatively charged ions that counteract the positively charged water. That helps dry hair faster, causes less breakage, tamps down frizz and allows for lower temperatures to still dry hair. But if you overuse it, it can damage hair, especially fine hair.

: Ionic hair dryers produce negatively charged ions that counteract the positively charged water. That helps dry hair faster, causes less breakage, tamps down frizz and allows for lower temperatures to still dry hair. But if you overuse it, it can damage hair, especially fine hair. Ceramic : Ceramic hair dryers rely on ceramic inside the hair dryer to ensure it heats up quickly and easily and distributes heat evenly. They also produce infrared heat that helps preserve hair’s natural moisture, making them useful for fine hair. Since they don’t produce many ions, they’re not as great for frizzy hair.

: Ceramic hair dryers rely on ceramic inside the hair dryer to ensure it heats up quickly and easily and distributes heat evenly. They also produce infrared heat that helps preserve hair’s natural moisture, making them useful for fine hair. Since they don’t produce many ions, they’re not as great for frizzy hair. Titanium : Titanium hair dryers are similar to ceramic in that they heat up fast and dry quickly and evenly. But because they heat up so easily, they can run hot and damage hair if you’re not careful.

: Titanium hair dryers are similar to ceramic in that they heat up fast and dry quickly and evenly. But because they heat up so easily, they can run hot and damage hair if you’re not careful. Tourmaline: Tourmaline hair dryers rely on tourmaline, a semiprecious gemstone, to generate ionic and infrared heat. Given that, they dry hair faster with less heat, which lessens damage, reduces frizz and maintains shine.

Many hair dryers also combine multiple of these technologies, making them more versatile.

Once you have considered these key elements and have a good idea about what the best hair dryer for men for your needs will look like, check out our favorite options below. We’ve included models for use at home or on the road and for every budget, too.

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

BEST OVERALL

The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer is one of the all-around best hair dryers for men and we know from experience. With nano titanium and ceramic technology as well as ionic power, it heats up fast, dries fast and dries evenly too. It’s also fairly priced for such an effective hair dryer and pretty lightweight. The 9-foot power cord also gives you plenty of room to work.

Pick this hair dryer up and it’ll be the last one you’ll need for years and years.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

RUNNER-UP

Wallet-friendly hair dryers for men don’t have to be trash. The Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer comes in under $40 but includes effective ceramic and ionic drying technology to safely and quickly dry your hair. Adjust the heat and speeds for best results and lock in styles with the Cold Shot button.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. T3 Micro Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

HONORABLE MENTION

The T3 Micro Ionic Compact Hair Dryer lands close to the top because it doesn’t compromise on drying despite its compact size. Around 30% smaller than a traditional hair dryer, this hair dryer is unsurprisingly lightweight and easy to maneuver while ionic technology helps comfortably speed-dry hair.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Revlon 1875W Hair Dryer

BUDGET PICK

The first hair dryer for so many, the Revlon 1875W Hair Dryer won’t win the blue ribbon at the county fair, but it gets the job done. Ceramic helps the hair dryer punch above its weight, delivering a solid dry well worth the budget price.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

BEST SPLURGE HAIR DRYER

If you already own a Dyson vacuum, you know that when it comes to swirly-wind machines, there’s no one better. This premium, professional-standard Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts 1,600 watts of power and offers three different airspeed settings to choose from. It also comes with three magnetic attachments for more customized hair drying. However, what really makes this futuristic device stand out is its controlled heat, high-velocity airflow which is checked 20 times a second to help ensure your hair never meets damaging temperatures. Additionally, the device has been fine-tuned to function at one inaudible frequency for a near sound-free experience.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Conair 1875 Compact Hair Dryer

BEST FOLDING/TRAVEL HAIR DRYER

The Conair 1875 Compact Hair Dryer is another impressively-reviewed hair dryer for men for all occasions. The compact design is easy to store at home, and the folding handle further adds to its portability, making this a great travel hair dryer, too. Further adding to this is the dryer’s dual-voltage function. Function-wise, the dryer features two different heat speed settings as well as a cool shot button to help keep your hair exactly where you want it. Additionally, the dryer’s black color with the turquoise blue lettering looks pretty stylish.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. BaBylissPRO TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Dryer

ALSO CONSIDER TRAVEL HAIR DRYER

The BaBylissPRO TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Dryer ticks all the right boxes. Not only is it ideal for home use, but its lightweight construction and built-in folding handle also make it great for travel. You’ll also find that the use of pure tourmaline gemstones fused with titanium delivers negative ions along with far-infrared heat for quicker drying, closed cuticles and less frizzy hair with greater shine. This versatile dryer is great for use on all hair types, includes high or low heating settings and even has a dual-voltage function further adding to its worldwide usage convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Andis Wall Mounted Hair Dryer

BEST WALL-MOUNTED HAIR DRYER

If you want your very own gym/hotel-style, wall-mounted men’s hair dryer, the Andis Quiet Wall Mounted Hair Dryer is the choice for you. The wall mount includes a built-in LED light that stays cool, is energy efficient and delivers just the right amount of diffused light for moving around with confidence. The drier is tethered to the wall mount via a long and springy cord and features a removable air intake grill for easy cleaning and maintenance. When drying, you’ll be able to choose between three airspeeds and two heat settings.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. BIO IONIC Ultralight Speed Dryer

SUPER LIGHT, SUPER FAST

Bio Ionic doesn’t do things by halves which is why this BIO IONIC Ultralight Speed Dryer is crammed full of advanced features worthy of use in any professional salon. Looks-wise, the device oozes class with its sleek angles, matte black finish and blue detailing. It includes a built-in hanging loop for easy storing and an extra-long, nine-foot power cord for plenty of reach as you dry. The 1,800-watt EcoDrive brushless motor is capable of drying hair in under 10 minutes while using less power than the average device. Additionally, the proprietary mixture of volcanic rock and mineral complex delivers a moisturizing heat for greater shine and easier styling.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

PROFESSIONAL GRADE

The ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer lives up to its hype. This salon-ready hair dryer uses a brushless motor to generate 75 mph airflow when combined with the contoured nozzle. It also features custom acoustic technology to ensure the hair dryer is nice and quiet while it works.

Courtesy of Sephora

11. Bellforno Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer

BEST IONIC HAIR DRYER

By delivering both powerful airflow and high heat, the Bellforno Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer offers a drying time that may be up to 50% faster than competing dryers. The attractive red and black dryer incorporates a negative ion generator and ceramic tourmaline technology to prevent heat damage and make it easier to style your hair. The dryer also includes a removable honeycomb filter for easier cleaning, a 9.6-foot cord for freedom during use and a handy bag for easy storage when not in use. In addition, the ergonomic, non-slip handle feels comfortable in hand, and the ALCI plug protects against potential electrical shock.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. HOT TOOLS Signature Series Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer

BEST CERAMIC HAIR DRYER

The HOT TOOLS Signature Series Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer with its matte black finish and gold accents oozes style. It also boasts three speed options, three heat options and a cool-shot button, ensuring it’s easy to get the airflow and temperature you need. The 1,875 watts of power deliver powerful, salon-standard airflow. Plus, the ceramic construction emits far-infrared heat for cuticle sealing, while the direct ionic technology protects from frizz and dries faster.

Courtesy of Amazon

