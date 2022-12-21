Not Everyone Has To Go Bald. The Best Hair Growth Products Really Can Help.

Though balding can come about due to a number of different causes, you don’t have to live with it if you don’t want to (and no shame if you do, all the power to you). The best hair growth products will literally regrow your hair as long as you’ve not gone completely bald (and even then, it’s still possible you might be able to grow hair).

Though there's a lot of great information online about what works and what doesn't work, it never hurts to speak with a specialist. That's why we called Dr. Michele Green, a New York City-based cosmetic dermatologist and hair loss expert, to get her expert perspective on the best hair growth products, including the products she recommends as well as those her patients swear by.

With her advice and what we already know about hair loss and hair growth products, we rounded up a few of the best hair growth products for the men starting to thin out on top. Though there are no silver bullets because the causes of hair loss vary widely — that is, even proven remedies might not help if say the hair loss is caused by a hormonal imbalance or genetic disorder — there are a number of hair growth products with scientific, clinical and sometimes extensive anecdotal evidence of their efficacy.

Check out the best options below and quit pretending you’re OK with going bald if you’re not.

1. Happy Head Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil

BEST OVERALL

Happy Head is a hair loss subscription service that provides prescription hair loss medications and other hair growth products for men. There are numerous hair clubs like this operating today, all of which make it easy to schedule a virtual doctor’s appointment and order your medications and refills online. However, Happy Head is unique in that they offer the most potent formula. Happy Head will personalize your treatment based on your hair loss needs, and they offer up to 8% concentrations of minoxidil, compared to the usual 5%. So if you’re looking for the most potent treatments for fighting hair loss, then you’ll want to try Happy Head.

Virtually all dermatologists agree that the best hair growth treatments feature a combination of minoxidil and finasteride. Happy Head is a dermatologist-founded hair loss company that offers a number of convenient benefits for men and women struggling with hair loss. Not only can new Happy Head customers get a free doctor’s consultation, but once they sign up, you can get a monthly shipment of topical solution for as little as $79 per month. Again, this is the strongest FDA-approved treatment available, with ingredients proven to help grow back lost hair.

2. Kirkland Signature Minoxidil Extra Strength Hair Loss Treatment

BEST OTC TOPICAL SOLUTION

If there was one thing we already knew that Dr. Green confirmed for us, it’s that minoxidil works. Though the science is still unclear on how it works, studies have shown that it does and is not in any way harmful to humans. If you’re looking for an over-the-counter minoxidil hair loss product, then we recommend this Kirkland hair loss treatment.

There are multiple ways to get your hands on minoxidil. Rogaine is the best-known minoxidil formulation and is easily applied to your scalp as a foam. Kirkland also sells minoxidil, typically at a lower price than Rogaine, and then there’s Hims, the best option for those looking for seamless minoxidil refills thanks to its subscription model.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Hims Finasteride

CONTENDER

In previous reporting on beard growth products, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, the founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, confirmed that finasteride, also known as Propecia, is one of the best ways to induce and prolong hair growth. Dr. Green told SPY effectively the same thing, saying, “It significantly helps with hair loss” for both men and women. You heard the docs, so what’re you waiting for? If you’re rapidly losing hair, head over to Hims for a consultation with a real doctor to see if a finasteride prescription is right for you.

Courtesy of Hims

4. Viviscal Extra Strength Dietary Supplement

BEST HAIR GROWTH SUPPLEMENT

Though the science on hair growth supplements is significantly less clear, that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth considering, at least if there’s a body of evidence that they promote hair growth. Both Dr. Hartman and Dr. Green told SPY that their patients actually came to them raving about Viviscal supplements.

Though Dr. Green wasn’t 100% sold on the science behind these, she argued that if a patient believes something works and isn’t hurting them, there’s no harm in using them. Just be aware that Viviscal will only promote existing hair growth. If you’re already fully or mostly bald, these will not be the best route for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Supplement

NEWCOMER

For another winning supplement, you might consider adding the Nutrafol Men’s Hair Growth Supplement to your routine. Dr. Green told SPY that not only did her patients claim hair benefits from the supplement, but that she also noticed her own hair stopped shedding as much when she took it in the last year.

Though the science is a little thin on the efficacy of every ingredient in the supplement in terms of promoting hair growth, there are studies showing the effectiveness of some, such as biotin, at strengthening hair, Dr. Green said. There’s also anecdotal evidence that another ingredient, saw palmetto, helps block the development of DHT, the main molecule responsible for pattern baldness.

This is one of the most popular hair growth products for men for sale in 2022, and we’ll have a full review of this product coming in 2023 once we’ve finished testing it for ourselves.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies

BEST BIOTIN SUPPLEMENT

Though biotin won’t grow hair from scratch, Dr. Green stands by the science when it comes to biotin’s role in strengthening hair and fingernails. “Biotin really does work,” she says. Though she didn’t have a particular brand to recommend, we’ve always liked the Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies. They’re strawberry flavored, delicious and can only help strengthen your hair. Just don’t forget that these aren’t regular gummies!

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Pura d’Or Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner

BEST HAIR LOSS SHAMPOO + CONDITIONER

If there was one thing Dr. Green was skeptical about, it was topical applications that get washed out, namely, shampoos and conditioners. She said she “can’t imagine” them working because what makes a topical application effective is the fact that it’s left on the scalp to be absorbed into the skin. However, multiple SPY editors have used the Pura d’Or anti-hair-thinning shampoo and conditioner and swear they saw results, so make of that mixed consensus what youw ill.

But she didn’t completely rule out shampoos and conditioners, citing a study that suggested scalps can absorb topical solutions fairly quickly. If that seems like enough wiggle room for you to justify trying out a hair loss shampoo and conditioner, we recommend checking out the Pura d’Or Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner set.

This set has just about every anecdotally verified DHT-blocking ingredient under the sun in its formula, so if there’s even a remote chance your scalp will absorb some of the ingredients, it might be worth trying.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. iRestore Professional Laser Hair Cap

BEST LASER HAIR CAP

We’re not going to lie: We’re deeply skeptical of any laser or light treatments that claim to restore hair. At least, we were skeptical until we talked to Dr. Green. She was skeptical too, but after multiple patients recommended this type of low-level laser light therapy, or LLLT, to her, she looked into the science behind this light-based treatment, which has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for hair growth.

Originally, we recommended the LaserCap, which was the first LLLT hair growth cap on the market. However, as this technology has gone mainstream, new products have entered the space. We recently wrote about this therapy in our review of the best hair loss treatments for men with severe hair loss, and SPY writers have had great success with laser hair growth therapy.

There are a few LLLT laser hair caps for sale right now, but we recommend going with the iRestore Professional, which has the best balance of power and affordability. While some laser hair growth caps can cost $1,000-$2,000, the iRestore Professional costs $795. Despite the lower price, it has stronger overall power and more laser diodes than many competitors.

So if you’re looking for the best hair growth products for men, then we recommend trying out this treatment for yourself. Yes, it sounds like Black Magic, but the science is legit.

Courtesy of Amazon

