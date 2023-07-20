Skip to main content
image featuring various haircare products for SPY Grooming Awards 2023
Photo Credit: Courtesy of George Chinsee

The Best Men’s Hair Care Products of 2023

Tame the mane.

Caring for your hair doesn’t have to take a million steps, and we also don’t have to settle for a rogue 2-in-1 drugstore pick. A great shampoo and conditioner will take you most of the way there, and the picks on this list are for men of all hair types. Foggy mirrors and a great-smelling shower are likely to follow each use.

Davines Naturaltech Energizing Shampoo
Courtesy of Davines
BEST OVERALL SHAMPOO

Davines Naturaltech Energizing Shampoo

A great shampoo cleans the scalp without frying the hair. That’s about it. Davines’ roster of shampoos, however, has something for every hair type and need, like smoothing thick hairs or hydrating curls. The Naturaltech Energizing Shampoo is our pick for the best shampoo of the year because it targets thinning hair. Caffeine boosts circulation in the scalp and fortifies follicles with improved nutrient delivery and absorption. After years of testing hundreds of shampoo formulations, SPY’s grooming editors found that Davines yields the strongest hair growth while giving hair a healthy sheen. 

Blind Barber's Lemongrass Tea Shampoo
Courtesy of Blind Barber
BEST SMELLING SHAMPOO

Blind Barber’s Lemongrass Tea Shampoo

$20.00

Buy Now

Blind Barber’s Lemongrass Tea shampoo is formulated with a fragrance so gratifying, it would make a fantastic aperitif (may mix in a bit of tonic?). That’s why it stands out. Pure and simple. That said, it’s also a good generalist product that strengthens all hair types and smoothes textures without weighing them down. The stylish matte bottle also looks super chic on any countertop. It’s a nice touch.

Blind Barber Lemongrass Tea Conditioner
Courtesy of Blind Barber
BEST CONDITIONER

Blind Barber Lemongrass Tea Conditioner

$20.00

Buy Now

$22.00 $24.00

Buy Now On Amazon

Most conditioners coat the hair in moisture, but there are very few that do so on a variety of hair types without causing excess grease or weighing hair down. Blind Barber strikes that balance, which is why it’s superior. It helps exfoliate dead skin cells with rooibos tea and pumps minerals like zinc, potassium, and calcium into the follicles. Coconut oil conditions each strand and leaves hair with a healthy shine, sans any frizz or split ends. Hops extract tones the scalp and prevents dandruff from forming and to top it off, Blind Barber’s soothing signature aroma — lemongrass tea — isn’t noxious when it inevitably fills the shower. 

Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner
Courtesy of Sachajuan
BEST LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER

Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner

Many leave-in conditioners are formulated to give thick and curly hair a ton of moisture. Sachajuan’s leave-in is moisturizing but also works for folks with fine hair who can’t handle a coat of oil post-shower. Their serum nourishes strands and won’t weigh down folks with lighter hair that’s thinning. It’s also a fantastic detangler after a shower, as the oil-free formula contains Sachajuan’s signature Ocean Silk Technology. The ingredients set it over the edge in our book, as it contains two types of algae that improve elasticity in the scalp and strands, and create a healthy, natural shine across the top.

Imperial Barber Gel Pomade
Courtesy of Imperial Barber
BEST STYLING GEL

Imperial Barber Gel Pomade

Many gels these days aren’t as focused on being the highest hold or highest shine in the game, even if that’s what the category always asked for. Imperial’s hybrid gel pomade is different. It’s not only carrying the product category on its back but honoring both branches of its family tree. It’s flake-free and an extremely versatile grooming product, a major plus in our book. Use it as a hold or shine enhancer by mixing with other styling products, to tame just the sides, or to build body and volume up top that won’t deflate halfway through the day. Running wet hands through the hair midday can give it a reenergizing boost, and its water base means it rinses clean in the shower with minimal build-up. 

Living Proof Perfect Hair Dair Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Courtesy of Living Proof
BEST DRY SHAMPOO

Living Proof Perfect Hair Dair Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

$18.00 – $45.00

Buy Now at living proof

There are no showerless “great hair days” without dry shampoo, and Living Proof makes one of the best products for minimizing oil build-up between washes. While the majority of these powder-based products target just the scalp — and leave a residue in their wake — this one can be applied more uniformly throughout the hair. Spray it in greasy, dry hair and wait 30 seconds then give it a quick tousle and comb through to remove any excess powder. The result is visibly cleaner hair that looks like it was washed that morning. Better yet, Living Proof’s spray doesn’t build up at the roots, meaning there’s less risk of microbial proliferation and scalp suffocation throughout the day.

Briogeo Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Drops
Courtesy of Briogeo
BEST SCALP CARE PRODUCT

Briogeo Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Drops

