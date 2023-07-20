The Best Men’s Hair Care Products of 2023

BEST STYLING GEL

Many gels these days aren’t as focused on being the highest hold or highest shine in the game, even if that’s what the category always asked for. Imperial’s hybrid gel pomade is different. It’s not only carrying the product category on its back but honoring both branches of its family tree. It’s flake-free and an extremely versatile grooming product, a major plus in our book. Use it as a hold or shine enhancer by mixing with other styling products, to tame just the sides, or to build body and volume up top that won’t deflate halfway through the day. Running wet hands through the hair midday can give it a reenergizing boost, and its water base means it rinses clean in the shower with minimal build-up.