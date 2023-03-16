The 4 Best Razors for Shaving Your Head Tested by a Bald Man

The easiest solution for thinning hair is a razor. Bald is masculine. Bald is clean. Bald is classic. But bald is also a bit risky for anyone using a dull disposable or going all the way down for the first time. The truth is that not all razors work. Harry’s, which makes a superlative face razor, actually cautions customers not to use their product on the dome. Fortunately, there are a number of men’s razors that have evolved in the direction of skin safety. Extra blades and lubricated gel strips limit the irritation that can leave a scalp irritated and red.

Scalp skin differs from all other skin on the body because it has more hair follicles and sebaceous glands than anywhere else, both found in the topmost and thickest layer of head skin. When compared to thin facial skin, scalp skin is a lot tougher and less thin. Though bald folks might lack some of those follicles (hence, uh, balding), the sebaceous glands keep the scalp susceptible to specific skin disorders that other parts of the skin are not. Scalp skin is more irritable, so shavers must be careful when shaving. This is why most razor brands tell users to stick to the face and avoid shaving the head with razors entirely.

But, as mundane of a fact as it is, people love to break the rules – even if it’s got to do with something that seems as trivial as a men’s razor. The majority of bald men shaving their heads want a razor that will provide a smoothness that will last days, not hours. They want a smoothness that doesn’t come with cuts and irritation. They want something they don’t have to spend an arm and a leg when purchasing. Given that the best razor for shaving your head coexists as the best razor for shaving your face, shaving with one will only save users time, money and nicks on the skin.

To keep it short, owning the best razor for shaving your head is simply one word: smart.

Tyler Schoeber | SPY

How We Tested

I’ve been bald for seven years and though I don’t mind an electrical bald head shaver (big Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro guy), nothing matches the smooth feeling you get from a razor. But not all razors are created equal, which is why, over the course of the past six months, I shaved my head with eight different popular razors. I wanted to know which was best.

Like all good experiments, this one was controlled. If followed the same procedure with each razor:

Wash head with warm water. Cover head in Dollar Shave Club’s Shave Cream. Shave, pulling the razor forward from the forehead to the back of the head. Squint in the mirror. Get that one spot. Take a cold shower to soothe the skin. Towel off gently.

I took notes on each shaving experience and paid specific attention to the feel of the razor on my skin, the feel of the handle in my hand, and the amount of post-shave irritation. None of the recommended razors irritated my scalp, but not all felt as suited to the task.

In the end, the winner was clear, but there were four great options.

Courtesy of Amazon $19.99 $9.00 $9.99 The Truman features five high-quality blades within each cartridge that are designed for delicately removing hair. The rust-resistant handle is long and easy to grip even when hunting for tufts behind the ears. And, at just $9, Harry’s Truman razor is an affordable (if not overly indulgent) option; it’s also a convenient choice as blade refills can be found on Amazon and Target.

It’s not entirely clear why Harry’s tries to push folks away from using the Truman on their heads. In fact, it’s something of an internet mystery. Perhaps Harry’s views balds as a future audience extension. Perhaps there was a lawsuit of some kind settled out of court. Either way, those defiant few already shaving with a Harry’s Truman know it works great. After years of testing, this is the best razor for shaving your head.

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club $16.23 $10.00 $10.49 Why It Stands Out: More is more when it comes to blades and bald heads. The scalp can be uneven and contours can be challenging and in testing, six blades solved that problem.

Made For: For regular head-shavers. Dollar Shave Club offers a subscription service that can provide you with new blade cartridges on a regular basis, which is convenient for people who frequently shave their heads.

Is It Smooth?: Oh, it’s smooth.

Hot Take: Harry’s has the best razor. The best shaving cream is actually Dollar Shave Club’s Shave Butter. The combo here is strong.

Courtesy of Amazon best old school $9.97 $10.79 $9.97 Why It Stands Out: Before there were brands like Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club, there was Gillette. And the Mach3 is still a standout. This razor has a lightweight, “cheaper” feel to it, but it’s a refined product – incredibly smartly defined for all uses. This is the standard by which other razors are judged.

Made For: Men who wear New Balance sneakers.

Hot Take: If it ain’t broke…. While it might not have all the bells and whistles fancier, newer shaving brands may, the Mach3 is still a competitive option that gets the job done.

Courtesy of Amazon most ergonomic $19.94 $13.99 $20.00 Why It Stands Out: Using 5 anti-friction blades like most of the newbies in the game, bald dudes will get a more comfortable shave with less skin irritation than they may with razors using fewer blades. With an ergonomic handle ideal for hitting all your nooks and crannies, expect some of the easiest shaves ever.

Made For: Old-schoolers looking for a small upgrade. It’s understood that Gillette has a cult following that has existed for, well, decades. If you’re the type of guy interested in the 5-blade world but cannot stop purchasing Gillette products, here’s your time to shine.

Is It Smooth?: Yes, it’s smooth. Gillette is known for leaving your skin baby bald. With 5-blades in total, you can expect a baby-like shave that takes less time and efficiency than older Gillette products. It might be more expensive than some more toned-down Gillette products, but it could be worth the shave.

Hot Take: Gillette’s Fusion5 Men’s Razor is a high-quality razor that provides a close, comfortable shave with advanced features that are designed to minimize skin irritation and maximize control. $20 for a stick and four razor refills isn’t a big ask when it comes to competitors, so give it a try and see if it’s the right razor for you.

Frequently Asked Questions About Razors for Bald Heads What features should one look for in a razor for shaving heads? The more blades, the better. Through testing, it’s been found that razors with fewer blades will take a significantly longer time to shave. In addition, testing found that using razors with fewer blades used on the scalp will lead to more potential for nicking skin. What’s the best electric razor for shaving your head? We recommend nothing more than the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro. To read more about the best bald head shavers, click here. Can I use a disposable razor to shave my head? Not a good idea. Sometimes you have to work with what you have, but if you find yourself in a situation where it’s either a disposable razor or having to go unshaven, go unshaven. During testing, we’ve found that disposable razors cause nothing but irritation and blood — lots of it. If Harry’s says not to use their razors for shaving your head, why do you do it anyway? The short answer? I don’t like to listen. The long answer? I had no idea that Harry’s suggested otherwise until recently. In seven years of shaving my head, I have had zero complications using Harry’s razors. Because of this, although Harry’s recommendations, it could not be suggested more for head shaving.

Some Last Thoughts On Aftercare

Post-shave, it’s important to treat that newly shiny noggin with some aftercare products to ensure there is not any irritation or redness. Through testing, we have come to the conclusion that with a number of electric razors such as bald head shavers, one might not need to do much aftercare. But, when using a razor with shaving cream such as the choices above, you absolutely should.

After testing, one of the best aftercare products money can buy is DSC’s Post-Shave Dew. Using aloe extract, oat extract and prickly pear within its formula, this ultra-hydrating serum helps relieve your skin post-shave for a bright, clean look. Because it’s clear, the Post-Shave Dew doesn’t leave any ugly white cast upon application for a comfortable after-shave look. It has a lightly scented herbal fragrance that blends nicely with your cologne and deodorant and uses zero no alcohol, synthetic dyes or parabens.