We Went Searching for the Best Razor for Men, and We Found It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No man’s grooming arsenal can be complete without one of the best razors. Even the bearded among us need a quality blade for touch-ups or the occasional shave. And for the non-bearded men who shave daily or weekly or somewhere in between, the best men’s razors are a necessity.

But in a world where there are so many great razor brands to choose from, we became curious. What really is the world’s best razor for men? To find out, we put all of the most popular razors in the world to the test.

SPY’s grooming writers and editors have been testing razor after razor over the course of the past year to determine which razors stand tall amongst a sea of competitors, and we’ve found a winner.

Why trust SPY when shopping for the best razors for men? Chasing the perfect shave is something of an obsession for us, and this year we’ve been hard at work reviewing the best beard trimmers, bald head shavers, beard oils and more shaving tools to ensure our readers are supplied with only the very best grooming must-haves.

Maintaining a baby-smooth face doesn’t have to be a chore. We don’t like ingrown hairs, razor burn and painful shaves, and we know you don’t either. If you’re in the need of a razor that will go above and beyond, then you’ve come to the right place. For this guide, our grooming editors tested over 20 of the top razors and selected 11 that we believe are worth your time and money. Check out our top picks below and enjoy the closest, smoothest shave of your life.

A selection of the razors tested for this article. Tyler Schoeber | SPY.com

The Best Razors At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Harry’s Truman Razor — $9.00 at Harry’s

2. Runner Up: Dollar Shave Club 6 Blade Starter Kit — $10.00 at Dollar Shave Club

3. Best OG: Gillette Fusion ProGlide Razor — $19.99 at Amazon

4. Best Electric Razor: Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaver — $49.96 at Amazon

5. Best Safety Razor: Supply The Single Edge SE — $59.00 at Supply

6. Best Splurge: Braun Series 9 Electric Razor — $299.94 at Amazon

7. Best Disposable: Gillette Sensor 2 Plus — $14.97 at Amazon

8. Best for Sensitive Skin: Bevel Safety Razor — $49.95 at Amazon

9. Best Budget Cartdige Razor: Gillette Mach3 Razor — $9.77 at Amazon

10. Best Newcomer: Schick Hydro Stubble Eraser — $16.80 at Amazon

9. Best For Downstairs: Meridian Trimmer — $74.00 at Meridian

What Are the Best Razors for Men?

Before we get into the best razors for sale in 2022, we want to answer an elementary question — what are razors? Yeah, yeah, we know. It’s a funny question to ask, but we’re going to answer it anyway. Men’s razors aren’t like beard trimmers which, for the most part, are built to trim hair down and leave some behind. Instead, razors are designed to rid your face or body of hair entirely for a soft, clean, hairless finish.

But when reviewing the best men’s razors, there are many different types of razors and blades we could include. The men’s grooming market is full of disposable razors, razors with replaceable blade cartridges, safety razors, electric razors, body groomers and bald head shavers. For the purposes of this review, we’re mostly focusing on traditional men’s razors that are handheld, non-electric, and feature replaceable blades.

You can use a razor on just about any part of your body to rid of hair — your face, your legs, your chest, your downstairs, wherever. Shaving with razors should be done with shaving cream to help the razor glide without issue over your skin. The best razors shouldn’t irritate your skin, leave excessive razor burn or in any way hurt when shaving. If that’s the case, you probably just need to change the blade. With the right razors for men, your shave should be smooth and free of cuts every time.

There are tons of incredible shavers to choose from, so we put dozens of razors to the test and narrowed down the best razors of 2022. Check our SPY’s full men’s razor reviews below.

1. Harry’s The Truman Razor

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Anyone looking for a killer close shave at an affordable price.

Why We Chose It: Harry’s isn’t just our favorite shave club; the company’s Truman Razor has consistently outperformed the competition in our razor testing.

Blades: 5

5 Price: $9 ($17 for 8 blade refills)

$9 ($17 for 8 blade refills) Disposable: No

Full Review: Harry’s Truman Razor Is Still King

Courtesy of Harry's

People have a lot to say about razors with five blades, but we’re just going to keep it 100% real: Harry’s The Truman Razor’s five-blade design changed our lives. Seriously. A lot of our editors use this razor as their main go-to because of how impressive it is. Heck, some of us have even been using this razor before working at SPY, so you can say we’ve been testing this one for years on years on years.

Testing has shown us that Harry’s gives the fastest shave you can imagine. You don’t have to go over and over the same spots as much as you do with other razors. The shave is smooth and pain-free each time, and the weighted handle is never going to slip out of your hands. Five blades might sound like overkill, but trust us, it makes the shave faster and smoother.

The Truman just got a makeover with a brand-new grippy handle, which is similar to the textured grip of the Dollar Shave Club razor. We’ve tested the new handle and believe it’s a definite improvement. Not that the original was lacking a grip in any way; the redesign just feels better in the hand. We at SPY love Harry’s so much that we named them the “Best Razor” for the second year in a row in The 2021 Man, our annual product awards.

Pros:

Great design

5 blade design

New handle

Affordable first purchase

Excellent shave

Cons:

Somewhat pricy refills

5 blades might be a lot for some guys

2. Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Starter Kit

RUNNER UP

Best For: Folks looking for an affordable razor with the ability to use in a subscription service.

Why We Chose It: Because Dollar Shave Club essentially changed how the world obtains razors, and it’s still one of the best.

Blades: 6

6 Price: $10 for a two cartridge starter kit

$10 for a two cartridge starter kit Disposable: No

Full Review: DSC’s Famous Razor Is Still an Incredible Value

Courtesy of DSC

Shaving should feel effortless, shouldn’t it? Well, in our experience, it’s hard to beat a shave that feels as easy as Dollar Shave Club. For starters, DSC’s handle is unmatched against its competitors. It has a lightweight grip that allows for a non-slip hold we quickly fell in love with. Cartridges include 6-blades in total which is more or less as many blades as we’d ever deem necessary. We didn’t see much of a difference in the 5-blade make-up of Harry’s versus the 6-blade with DSC, but still received a super pleasant shaving experience. We just don’t know if the sixth blade really added much.

Each shave with DSC was fast, high-quality and exceptionally smooth. In addition to the razor, we also noticed that our shaves felt much better when abiding to DSC’s three-step shaving ritual which includes their Prep Scrub to start, Shave Butter to aid you in shaving and Post-Shave Dew to leave your skin feeling and looking great. By no means are these products necessary (because the process is kind of long), but we did truly notice a positive difference in our shaving experience.

In addition to all of this, DSC offers a subscription shave club that delivers products you like at a more affordable price on a routine basis. Our editors are back and forth about shave subscription services due to frequency vs infrequency of box deliveries (we all shave differently, folks!) but it might be a great option to consider if you find yourself in the need. Plus, you can cancel any time if you wish.

Pros:

Subscription service option

Unbeatable pricing

6-blade design

Comfortable grip

Excellent shave

Cons:

6 blades might be a lot for people

6 blades isn’t noticeably better than 5

3. Gillette Fusion ProGlide Razor

BEST OG

Best For: Ride or die Gillette fans.

Why We Chose It: Because some guys refuse to shave with anything else. While we prefer the razors of DTC brands like Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club, there’s no denying that the Gillette Proglide offers a super-close shave.

Blades: 5

Price: $16.99 with $3 coupon on Amazon for one handle and four refills

$16.99 with $3 coupon on Amazon for one handle and four refills Disposable: No

Courtesy of Gillette

Ah, Gillette. The brand we all started with upon stealing our dad’s razors to diminish the look of our peach fuzz in middle school. A lot has changed in the world of razors since those days, but Gillette still remains one of the best razor brands in existence. That said, the Fusion ProGlide Razor is a razor made for modern-day Gillette lovers to get their grooming on.

Upon testing, we found that this razor wasn’t lying when it said “ProGlide”. The razor itself is extremely movable which is both a curse and a blessing. It reminds us as if you were moving a modern vacuum around with the ability to turn effortlessly. We found that although this is pretty neat and does allow for a quick shave, one wrong turn and you could mess up any beard clean-up pretty badly. Nonetheless, the shave is exceptionally smooth and didn’t leave any itching sensation or razor burn post-shave. It’s a shave really nobody can hate.

Pros:

5 blade design

Quick shave

Smooth shave

Ergonomic design

Affordable

Cons:

Swivel head can get tricky

5 blades might be a lot for people

4. Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

BEST ELECTRIC RAZOR

Best For: Folks who shave more than just their face.

Why We Chose It: It’s a comfortable, affordable electric shaver that actually works.

Blades: One for face, one for body

One for face, one for body Price: $49.96

$49.96 Electric: Yes

Courtesy of Philips Norelco

Lightweight? Check. Affordable? Check. Rechargeable? Check. Gets the job done? 100%. The first time we tested the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver we quickly realized that this was one of the best electric shavers we’d ever tried. And, don’t get us wrong, we totally understand the mindset of somebody who isn’t a fan of electric shavers. Why choose electric when non-electric works just fine? Well, let us tell you about our experiences in testing.

This shaver is built to tackle all the hair on your body and can manage any length of hair. Believe us when we say any length. Some of our editors are hairy — and it still worked perfectly. The shaver is able to be used in both wet and dry scenarios with a SPY-personal preference geared towards wet. For us, it just coincides better with the idea of shaving. Could be a placebo effect, but we felt that in testing, it worked better when wet.

To diminish the need to touch your body with the same razor you use on your face, this shaver also comes with two heads you can switch on and off when shaving different places on your body. Both feel the exact same — super soft to the touch with no pulling. Though, if you do experience pulling or sensitivity, there is a skin guard you can place on the shaver to minimize this, but we didn’t find the need to use it much.

Pros:

Rechargeable

Lightweight

Can be used wet and dry

Works well on sensitive skin

Cons

Some folks are anti-electric when it comes to shaving

Might not give as smooth of a shave as regular razors

5. Supply The Single Edge SE

BEST SAFETY RAZOR

Best For: People who love safety razors but hate the risk of slicing their hands open when replacing a blade.

Why We Chose It: It’s got a smart construction all safety razor lovers will appreciate.

Blades: 1

1 Price: $59.00

$59.00 Disposable: No

Courtesy of Supply

Okay, safety razors are super cool and all, but there is one thing anybody who has ever used a safety razor can agree on. Nicks and cuts are more or less anticipated. Thankfully, Supply offers one of the best single-edge safety razors in the industry and their brand-new Single Edge SE is really taking the cake to ensure safety is of top priority.

We were unsure, but upon testing, we became positive — it’s genuinely hard to cut yourself with the Single Edge SE. Unlike most safety razors, Supply uses something they call “NickStop” technology that keeps your skin protected when shaving. In addition, the razor uses an injector-style blade system that diminishes the need to push the razor blade in with your bare fingers by adding a tool to the mix. It’s totally simple to use and makes us wonder why other safety razors haven’t added such an innovative feature.

Though shaves are only done with a single razor, we have to say it’s a smooth one. You will have to use more of your brain when shaving and go over some spots again throughout, but it’s a safety razor, which is to be expected. If you are interested in using a safety razor and need a good starter, this is the one to use. Our editors who hate shaving with safety razors were even impressed.

Pros:

Hard to cut yourself

Innovative design

Precise shave

Cons:

Takes some practice

Longer shave

6. Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

BEST SPLURGE

Best For: People looking for a high-quality razor that will have their mouths drop; bald men looking for a head shaver.

Why We Chose It: It leaves the cleanest shave we’ve ever seen from an electric razor.

Blades: N/A

N/A Price: $299.94

$299.94 Electric: Yes

Full Review: Why We’re Obsessed With the Braun Series 9 Pro

Tyler Schoeber | SPY

If you’ll let yourself splurge on a solid electric razor, then boy, do we have a pick for you. We named the Braun Series 9 Electric Razor one of the best bald head shavers money can buy but in addition to a clean noggin, the Braun Series 9 will give you the closest shave you’ll ever get from an electric razor without a doubt.

When testing, we used this razor in both wet and dry circumstances and noticed not much of a difference in results. That said, whichever your preference is, go for it. In our experience, our skin was left smooth and as clean as you’d imagine with a regular non-electric razor. There were no remnants or stubble left on our faces whatsoever, which is not typically the case with most electric razors. We even noticed you can cut long hair without a problem.

To make this razor even more powerful, it holds up to a 6-week charge with the added power case that comes with the unit, which is something totally unheard of in the world of electric razors. Using a foil-electric top, this shaver is designed to achieve a close shave without the irritation you might get from a manual razor — and it totally works. It also uses sonic and auto-sense technology to adjust the power of the razor, which is incredibly cool but goes unnoticed during the shave.

Pros:

Exceptional shave for an electric razor

Extra-long charge

Waterproof

Great construction

Cons:

Very pricey

7. Gillette Sensor 2 Plus

BEST DISPOSABLE RAZOR

Best For: Guys looking for a low-cost but reliable disposable razor; guys that like to dry shave or re-use blades.

Why We Chose It: You can find the Gillette Sensor 2 Plus at most drug stores, and it’s a convenient, long-lasting option.

Blades: 2

2 Price: ~ $1.10 per razor

$1.10 per razor Disposable: Yes

Timothy Werth | SPY.com

Of all the disposables we’ve tested, the Gillette Sensor 2 Plus (not to be confused with the Gillette Sensor 2) is our favorite. This men’s disposable razor offers the perfect blend of affordability and great design so that you get a close shave at a low price. The Sensor 2 Plus comes with one of those hydrating strips, which is a boon to any man that isn’t above a quick dry shave when he’s in a rush. These razors can also be used multiple times if needed, which isn’t always the case with a disposable.

Only one brand appears on this list multiple times, and it’s no surprise that it’s Gillette (the brand’s new premium grooming line, King C. Gillette, also includes an excellent razor. Gillette is one of the original men’s grooming brands, and if you have to go disposable, this is our top pick. These men’s razors come with a swiveling head and a fixed head, but both work equally well.

Pros:

Super affordable

Hydrating moisture strip

Long-lasting for a disposable

Great option for guys who prefer 1 or 2-blade razors

Cons:

Disposables aren’t great for the environment

Doesn’t provide the closest possible shave

8. Bevel Safety Razor

BEST RAZOR FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Best For: Folks who typically have irritation-related issues when shaving.

Why We Chose It: Bevel is a Black-made brand for the Black experience, one of the only grooming brands doing such a thing right now.

Blades: 1 (comes with 10)

1 (comes with 10) Price: $49.95

$49.95 Disposable: No

Courtesy of Bevel

We’ve covered Bevel before in other razor-related coverage and the company keeps making our lists for good reason: The Bevel Safety Razor was designed with the sole goal of making a safety razor for men with sensitive skin. And, after putting it to the test, this is something we can absolutely attest to.

When first taking the Safety Razor out of its packaging, the first characteristic we noticed is just how darn heavy it is. It doesn’t feel like it’s going to break as it glides across your skin with every stroke. Like the safety razor from Supply, we will say that in our experience it wasn’t a one-and-done glide-over, but the precision in removing hair was great. We have received minimal razor burn unless we tried shaving too quickly, which is our fault. The razor is also Black-made for Black people, though it is a great option for anyone with sensitive skin that wants to try a safety razor out.

Here’s the issue we have: for folks that aren’t used to safety razors, this can get a little nerve-wracking to use. It isn’t as “safe” as the option from Supply and will slice your finger open if you mess up when sliding a new blade in. Though we didn’t obtain any wounds ourselves in the process, we’re sure that one day we’re going to. In addition, it does get a little slippery during shaving due to the lack of grip.

Pros:

Great for sensitive skin

Black-made

Comes with 10 razors

Heavy

Cons:

Slightly dangerous

Bad grip

9. Gillette Mach3 Men’s Razor

BUDGET CARTRIDGE RAZOR

Best For: People looking for a no-frills razor that feels similar to the disposable razors of their youth.

Why We Chose It: It’s a comfortable-to-use razor budget razor and a good alternative to 5-blade razors.

Blades: 3

3 Price: $9.77

$9.77 Disposable: No

Courtesy of Gillette

If three blades are all you need, then let us tell you about the Gillette Mach3. It goes without question that razors are kind of throwing blade after blade after blade on modern razors to maximize a clean shave. Just check the majority of razors in this roundup and see what we mean. If you’re missing the “less is more” days but don’t want a safety razor, the Mach3 is a quick, three-blade shave you can’t underestimate.

During our testing, we were able to get a close, quick shave that felt very much like the ones we got in middle school. Redness was slight but not consistent and shaves went from average to above average with each use, so much so that we believe reverting back to three blades just might take a little bit of getting used to again. There is a top lubricated strip that will go unnoticed entirely, but it’s nice that it is there.

What makes this option nice is that refills are relatively cheap at around $25 for an eight-month supply. So, if you want to get shaving the way your dad taught you at a cheaper price, this is a solid way to do so.

Pros:

Affordable

Not gimmicky

Familiar

Cons:

Doesn’t minimize redness as much as it claims to

Lubricated strip feels somewhat pointless

9. Schick Hydro Stubble Eraser

BEST NEWCOMER

Best For: Bearded guys who still need a dependable razor.

Why We Chose It: Because guys with facial hair deserve a razor just for them.

Blades: 5

5 Price: $16.80

$16.80 Disposable: No

Timothy Werth | SPY.com

The Schick Hydro Stubble Eraser was first released in February 2021, and it’s the newest product in our guide to the best razor for men. Schick products are more popular in the women’s shaving aisle, but the Stubble Eraser was a pleasant surprise. It’s a fantastic option for guys with beards or men who only shave occasionally. A unique stubble comb lifts hair with the leading blade so you can shave longer hair more easily. There’s also a flip-back feature that makes it really easy to create clean, precise lines with your facial hair.

Those two features would be innovative enough, but there are even more features we love. The weighted handle gives you the same satisfying feeling you get with Harry’s or Dollar Shave Club. The razor was also designed to be easy to rinse, which is clutch since it’s meant for longer hair. Finally, a moisture strip with green tea-infused gel pods moisturizes and soothes your skin as you shave.

We named this the “Best New Razor” of the year in 2021, and this year we’re naming it one of the best razors, period.

Pros:

Unique stubble comb

Great for precision shaving

Green tea-infused gel pods

Cons:

Will be overdesigned for some guys

11. Meridian Trimmer

BEST FOR DOWNSTAIRS

Best For: Anyone who is trimming their pubes.

Why We Chose It: Because you don’t want to use the same shaver on your face that you do on your pubes.

Blades: N/A

N/A Price: $83

$83 Electric: Yes

Courtesy of Meridian Grooming

The best razors for men aren’t always the best razors for your face. Sometimes, they’re for your lower region. Yup, we’re talking pubes, guys. Taking the same razors that you use for your face down to your crotch will most certainly gross out the majority of guys, and as it should. No man should be using his best facial razor on his nuts. It’s totally unsanitary and likely won’t do the job to the best of its ability. That’s why we love Meridian’s Trimmer specifically made for below-the-belt clean-ups.

Testing this unit made us slightly nervous in the beginning, we’re not going to lie. Upon holding, it’s pretty structural. It’s got some weight to it, it feels well-made and it feels like if you were to make one wrong move, it would be all over. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case whatsoever. Meridian has a way of cleaning up your pubes like there were no pubes there to begin with. No pulling, no nicks, no cuts. You can get right up in there and press the device straight to your skin without fear. Trust us, we were hesitant, but we tried it many times and nothing has gone awry.

In our past, we’ve tried a number of manscapers and found that nothing matches the power of Meridian. The only flaw? You more or less have to go full bald downstairs when using. We wish there were heads for guys that like a little bit of lawn leftover post-mowing, but trimming a little further from the skin will allow you to keep some length. It might just not be totally even.

Pros:

Great construction

Easy shave

No cuts

Can use wet or dry

Cons:

Might be scary to use in beginning

Pricy

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Razors for Men in 2022

Here’s something you have to keep in mind: everybody is different. Your skin will differ from your dad’s skin, your brother’s skin, your best friend’s skin, our editors’ skins, etc. The best razor for us might not be the best razor for you because of this.

If you suffer from sensitive skin, you’ll want to invest in a razor that won’t negatively affect you in the process. If you shave more than regular people, you might want to invest in something that can stand the test of time better than a razor you’re going to consistently have to purchase refills for.

In addition, take into consideration how many razors you want in your cartridge. While more razors are most popular nowadays, maybe this isn’t the best option for you.

A selection of the razors tested for this article. Tyler Schoeber | SPY.com

How We Test Men’s Razors

Come on. Everybody shaves. Guys, girls, non-binary folk — we’ve all shaved at least some part of our bodies at least once in our life. Just about all of our male editors shave their faces. Some only clean up their beards while others go full bare-faced, but we’ve got editors of all facets here at SPY testing men’s razors.

Primarily, our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has been doing the majority of the testing when it comes to men’s razors. He doesn’t fully shave his beard in the process, but he shaves down the area on his neck that grows unwanted hairs he can’t bear to look at. If it’s a Friday night and Tyler hasn’t cleaned up his neck, consider it a night in with takeout.

The author testing the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

While testing these razors, SPY product reviewers evaluated each of them using an array of criteria to ensure they went through multiple tests before being deemed the “best” of anything, giving each product a rating in every category. Each of these categories is weighted differently, and after scoring every product, we compare the final results to determine the overall best men’s razor.

Grip: Is the razor easy to hold or does it slip out of your hand as you shave? Razors should have a solid grip so nothing dangerous happens when shaving.

Is the razor easy to hold or does it slip out of your hand as you shave? Razors should have a solid grip so nothing dangerous happens when shaving. Comfort of Removing Hair: Was hair removal something that caused pain during shaving or was each shave smooth and pain-free?

Was hair removal something that caused pain during shaving or was each shave smooth and pain-free? Speed: Was the shaving experience fast or did it take long to remove the hair?

Was the shaving experience fast or did it take long to remove the hair? Irritation Level: Was there any irritation experienced or was it an irritation-free shave?

Was there any irritation experienced or was it an irritation-free shave? Blade Strength: Was the blade sharp enough? Did it last multiple shaves? Do you have to replace the blade more frequently than not?

Was the blade sharp enough? Did it last multiple shaves? Do you have to replace the blade more frequently than not? Blade Number: How many blades are included in the razor? Is it too many? Too little?

How many blades are included in the razor? Is it too many? Too little? Refill Price: For those with cartridges, is it expensive to constantly refill?

The SPY team has tested around 15 men’s razors over the course of the past year. For this guide, we chose the 9 best options. We will continue to update this guide as we test new products.

Why Trust SPY When Shopping for the Best Men’s Razors?

We have tried almost every single popular razor for men in the game — and that’s in no way an understatement. We’ve put so many of the best men’s razors to the test on various parts of our bodies to genuinely find out which razors are the most worth it for you.

As mentioned, our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has written and tested tons of grooming products since joining the SPY team in June 2020. In addition, SPY has an entire team of product reviewers and grooming writers. With our powers combined, we’ve tried just about every men’s razor for sale. We are constantly looking for the very best products men should be grooming with and that more than includes men’s razors.

Of course, results will vary due to skin sensitivity, hair type and more, but we’re confident in saying we know razors.

Some of the grooming and skincare products tested by SPY editors over the past 12 months. George Chinsee | SPY.com

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor. In addition to testing beard oils, bald head shavers and more, he also is the brain behind our social media pages and even shoots a number of photo projects for SPY. In his time at SPY, Tyler has reviewed men’s cologne, the latest products from YETI, and the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Before joining SPY, Tyler covered stories relating to grooming, men’s fashion, travel gear and more at travel sites such as Jetsetter and Smarter Travel.