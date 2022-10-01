The Best Shaving Kits for Men Have Everything You Need for an Upgraded Shave (or Great Gift)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to change up your shaving game, then you should consider starting fresh with one of a ton of great shaving kits for men.

Shaving kits for men bring everything you need into one simple purchase: a shaving cream, a razor and razor blades and sometimes additional things like aftershave balms, boar or badger hair brushes, a shave bowl, shaving soap and shave oils. Alternatively, some kits for men lean more into general grooming, including face washes or beard care products. Other grooming sets skip out on the razor altogether, assuming you already have a tried-and-true favorite razor.

Plus great shaving sets for men also make for fantastic gifts no matter what time of year it is. That’s why we rounded up some of the best shaving kits for men below. Whether you’re trying to help out a scruffier-than-preferable dude in your life or just trying to treat yourself to a new line of shaving products, you’ll find excellent shaving sets for men below.

Heads-up before you dive in: Some of our longtime favorite shaving kits for men from places like Harry’s and Kiehl’s are sold out, so we didn’t include them in our round-up. But there are always more fish in the sea and we’ve got plenty of other great shaving kits below. Each one will help upgrade or at least change up your shaving routine.

1. Shaving Kit for Men by Bevel

BEST OVERALL

Razor bumps and ingrown hairs are the bane of any shaving man’s existence. If you’re finally looking to do something about sensitive skin, you must check out the Shaving Kit for Men by Bevel. Bevel is one of the best grooming brands for Black men, and we’re big fans of this fast-growing company.

This starter shaving set features a shaving brush, shave cream, pre-shave oil, post-shave balm and Bevel’s signature safety razor plus 40 blades (only ten blades from Amazon). All the fixings are awesome, but the Bevel Safety Razor makes this shaving kit worth picking up. Without getting into the weeds, the safety razor is designed to shave at skin level, lessening the chance of ingrown hairs or razor bumps developing and minimizing skin irritation. Plus, if you love it, you can subscribe to have the stuff that gets used up replenished.

Courtesy of Bevel

2. Viking Revolution Shaving Kit

RUNNER UP

The Viking Revolution Shaving Kit is just an all-around great shaving set. It has everything you might need for a fantastic shave and doesn’t skimp on small things like the number of blades.

In this kit, you get a double-edge safety razor, a badger hair brush, a stand for both, shaving soap and a bowl to lather it, pre-shave oil, aftershave balm and 10 double-edge blades for the razor. Add all of that together and no matter how you slice it it’s just a great deal on several top-quality shave products. Plus, everything ships in a sturdy metal box, which is a nice detail if you give this shaving kit a gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Public Goods Shaving Set

BUDGET BUY

Public Goods is all about affordable, sustainable basics, and the Public Goods Shaving Set delivers on that front. This shaving kit features a bamboo razor handle, four sets of disposable three-blade razor cartridges and a moisturizing shaving cream. That’s everything you need to get started and for under $20.

Courtesy of Public Goods

4. Dollar Shave Club Buttery Starter Kit

BEST WITH SHAVE BUTTER

If you’re on the shave butter wagon or want to be on it, go for the Dollar Shave Club Buttery Starter Kit. This razor shaving kit features the brand’s Club Series Handle, with a four-pack of six-blade razor cartridges, and the DSC Shave Butter. If you’re on the fence, this shaving kit won’t break the bank either, and the shave butter can really improve the experience for some guys.

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

5. Gillette Fusion ProShield Shave Gift Set for Men

FOR GILLETTE FUSION GUYS

People apparently have strong feelings about Gillette, but it’s difficult to deny Gillette wouldn’t still be around if it wasn’t making solid razors. The Gillette Fusion ProShield Shave Gift Set for Men gives you a premium version of one of the brand’s best razors, the Fusion5 ProShield razor handle, four replacement cartridges and a 6-ounce, alcohol-free Pure by Gillette Shave Cream, and it gives you it all at a reasonable price and in sleek packaging.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Jack Black Shave Essentials Set

IF YOU LOVE JACK BLACK

If you love Jack Black, the Shave Essentials Set is one way to pick up some solid skincare and top-notch shaving cream. This shaving set includes the Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser, Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather and Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20. If you use all three of these every time you shave, you’ll do wonders for your skin.

Courtesy of Jack Black

7. The Art of Shaving Travel Shaving Kit for Men

BEST TRAVEL KIT

If you’re in the market for a top-notch travel shaving kit for men, check out The Art of Shaving Travel Shaving Kit for Men. You get the brand’s Morris Park Men’s Razor (which uses Gillette Fusion cartridges), a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and aftershave balm all in a floral lavender fragrance. It’s also a travel kit, so you get an Art of Shaving-stamped dopp kit too. Overall, despite its hefty price, you’re getting a great value given that buying each item individually would cost a whole lot more.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Harry’s Shave Travel Kit

ALSO CONSIDER TRAVEL KIT

Harry’s full-sized shaving kits for men are sold out, but you can still get your hands on the Truman Razor and Harry’s Foaming Shave Gel in the Harry’s Shave Travel Kit. You’ll get both those (and one set of razor blades), a travel cover for your razor and a sleek dopp kit to keep your gear together when you’re on the go.

Courtesy of Harry's

9. Frederick Benjamin Shaving Regimen Kit

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

The Frederick Benjamin Shaving Regimen Kit takes a different tactic than Bevel to address sensitive skin. Rather than redesign the razor, Frederick Benjamin sought to make the shaving experience as smooth as possible on your face. The brand accomplishes that through its included Hydro Glaze Cooling Shave Gel, a no-foam, cooling aloe shave gel, that not only soothes skin and creates a smooth shaving surface but also goes on clear for added shaving visibility. Just use the included Easy Priming Skin & Beard Oil before applying the shave gel and finish up with the included Bump Clear Treatment for absolutely smooth, irritation-free results.

Alas, this kit doesn’t include a razor (the razor in the product photo is a lie), but we’re willing to bet you, or your giftee, has a razor he can hold on to.

Courtesy of Frederick Benjamin

10. Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet

PREMIUM ESSENTIALS

The Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet offers two top-of-the-line shaving products, if you’re willing to shell out. The Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum is a low-foaming shave gel with natural botanicals that hydrate and lubricate your skin. The matching Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion follows that up to calm and soothe skin from post-shave irritation. Perhaps the biggest selling point is the woody, warm, spicy fragrance of sandalwood and neroli. You’ll be the most sophisticated-smelling guy in the room.

Courtesy of Aesop

11. Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit

BEST FOR AN OLD SCHOOL SHAVE

This Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit has no shave oils or extra nonsense. It’s got everything you’re great grandfather would’ve had to shave with at the turn of the 20th century, including a safety razor and five blades, a badger hair brush, an alum block, shaving soap and a stainless steel bowl.

But where’s the aftershave, you ask? Alum was the original aftershave before the concept of aftershave even existed. You take the alum block and gently rub it on your face after you’ve finished shaving and it will help stop bleeding and redness from any nicks.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit

BEST FOR REGULAR BEARDSMEN

If you also love to wear a beard sometimes, maybe seasonally, then the King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit will be the best shaving set for you. The kit is split between beard care and shaving, including the brand’s Transparent Shave Gel and double-edge safety razor (plus five double-edge razor blades) but also Beard and Face Wash, Beard Oil and Soft Beard Balm. So if you have a beard but maybe know you’re going to shave eventually, this kit will save you a bit of money and get you a great safety razor too. Alternatively, it’d make for a great shaving gift set too.

Courtesy of Amazon

