The 13 Best Tea Tree Oil Shampoos To Soothe Dandruff, Scalp Itch and Thinning Hair

Dandruff happens. Sometimes, no matter what you do, it seems like you always have flaky, white snow falling from your scalp and settling on your clean clothes. No one likes the “snowy” look.

It doesn’t really matter whether you know exactly what causes your scalp to become itchy, flaky and dandruff-filled or it’s just a problem that seems to come and go at random. Whatever the cause, dealing with dandruff and itchy scalps sucks. That’s why it’s always a good idea to have the best tea tree oil shampoo in your hair care regimen. This natural ingredient is a proven remedy for a number of common scalp problems, and thus a great alternative to chemical-packed dandruff shampoos.

Tea tree oil shampoos are one of the easiest and most efficient ways to get rid of dandruff and treat a slew of other scalp maladies. Tea tree oil has natural fungicidal properties, which is why it’s a popular ingredient in skincare face masks, shampoo and hand soaps. It simply replaces your daily shampoo and is used in exactly the same way. Below, we’ll discuss some of the tea tree shampoo benefits, and then we’ll give you our best tea tree shampoo recommendations, from moisturizing shampoo to the best anti-thinning shampoo and everything in between.

What Is the Best Tea Tree Oil Shampoo?

With all the benefits associated with using tea tree oil on your hair, you’re probably wondering, what are the best tea tree oil shampoos? We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the top tea tree oil shampoos available on Amazon. Each one boasts some of the best tea tree shampoo reviews and is made to take on a variety of skin conditions. Add one to your hair care routine and say goodbye to an itchy, flaky scalp.

1. Tea Tree Special Shampoo

BEST OVERALL

As the best-reviewed and most budget-friendly choice on our list, it’s no surprise that we had to name Tree Tree Special Shampoo our number one. Inside the Tea Tree Special Shampoo, you’ll find a range of ingredients including tea tree oil, peppermint and lavender to invigorate your scalp and give your hair a pleasant scent. As you apply the product to your hair, it removes impurities, hydrates and leaves your hair full of life and healthier than before. If you’re looking for a natural shampoo to replace your drug store hair care products, this is the best tea tree oil shampoo for sale in 2022.

2. Rocky Mountain Barber Company Men’s Shampoo

RUNNER UP

Developed for men by men, the Rocky Mountain Barber Company Men’s Shampoo boasts an invigorating peppermint and eucalyptus scent that’s delivered using real essential oils. This tea tree mint shampoo formula includes tea tree oil to reduce any scalp irritation, and this shampoo can be used on all hair types. Rocky Mountain Barber Company also makes all its shampoos in small batches in order to ensure the quality and freshness of the product.

3. Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

CONTENDER

It’s hard to look beyond the Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo. This popular shampoo choice is ideal for treating dry and flaky scalps, while its antifungal and antibacterial action helps to prevent lice and protect thinning hair. The hydrating formula keeps moisture in the scalp and promotes hair growth for a fuller-looking head of hair. In addition, it’s free from sulfates, hypoallergenic and contains rosemary and lavender for a delightful scent.

4. Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

BEST THICKENING SHAMPOO

Every Man Jack is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable names in men’s hair care thanks to the quality and fair price point of their products. Their tea tree shampoo and conditioner are no exceptions. The beauty of this set, which we believe is the best tea tree oil shampoo for hair loss, is that it uses soy proteins to fortify strands of hair from the end to the roots, resulting in thicker and stronger hair.

5. CHI Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

BEST FAN-FAVORITE BRAND

The CHI Tea Tree Oil Shampoo is a USA-made product that removes impurities and gently cleanses your scalp to promote hair health and deliver a fuller-looking head of hair. The formula includes tea tree oil and peppermint oil, which together give the shampoo a pleasant scent. In addition, this sulfate and paraben-free product strengthens existing hair and balances oils on your scalp to leave it looking and feeling great.

6. OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

BUDGET BUY

You’ve likely seen OGX products on your local store shelves, where they are decidedly mid-range in price. However, compared to the average tea tree shampoo, the OGX Tea Tree Mint Shampoo is extremely affordable. So if you’re looking for the best drugstore tea tree oil shampoo, then this is a highly rated product that also comes highly recommended from SPY editors. This concoction includes tea tree oil as well as witch hazel and peppermint for a refreshing deep clean.

7. American Crew 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner & Bodywash

BEST ALL-IN-ONE

If you only want one bottle in your shower that can do it all, look no further than the American Crew Three-in-One Shampoo Conditioner and Bodywash. We don’t normally recommend shampoo and body wash combinations, but this product is the exception. This tea tree-infused shower product can wash and condition all parts of your body with a refreshing lather. Because it does include tea tree oil, this American Crew soap does well at providing a tingling in-shower feeling and getting rid of oil on the hair or scalp.

8. KICK Men’s Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

BEST FOR HAIR LOSS

The KICK Men’s Shampoo works to promote hair growth and deliver a thicker, fuller head of hair. After a single use, the brand claims you’ll never want to return to your previous shampoo as you’ll love the soft and light feel of your hair. The results from the best tea tree oil for hair loss are accompanied by a delightful scent that will remain on your hair throughout the day.

9. J·R·LIGGETT’S All-Natural Shampoo Bar

MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Shampoo bars are slowly becoming mainstream in the hair care industry. Bars do away with the need to use a plastic bottle every few weeks, yet they lather and clean hair just the same as your normal shampoo. The J·R·LIGGETT’S All-Natural Shampoo Bar includes tea tree and hemp oil in the formula to nourish and rejuvenate dull hair as well as tame dermatitis and itchy scalps. Plus, the company has been making shampoo bars for over 100 years and hand cuts all their bars in the United States.

10. Gage for Men Tea Tree Shampoo

BEST SPLURGE

11. HASK Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner Set

BEST COLOR-SAFE

For older gentlemen who may be losing their hair and dying their grays, the HASK Tea Tree Oil and Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner Set is for you. This set is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and drying alcohol so it won’t strip dye out of hair. In addition, it includes rosemary extract to stimulate the scalp and encourage hair growth. Finally, the tea tree in both the shampoo and conditioner cleans buildup from your head and leaves hair looking soft and healthy.

12. Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

BEST FOR FIGHTING DANDRUFF

If you have dandruff and want rid of it, it’s time to start using the Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo. Inside the formula, you’ll find a range of dandruff-fighting ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, retinol, argan oil, tea tree oil and activated charcoal. In addition to fighting dandruff, the included tea tree oil calms the skin and helps maintain the health of your hair. This shampoo is also free from parabens and safe for most skin types.

13. MAJESTIC PURE Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set

HONORABLE MENTION

By utilizing the antiseptic and antifungal properties of the tea tree oil in its formula, this MAJESTIC PURE Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set creates a nourishing and dandruff-fighting environment on your head. In addition, the included essential oils further work to stimulate new hair growth, fight against dryness and provide an enjoyable tingling as they get to work.

Tea Tree Shampoo Benefits

There are a ton of tea tree shampoo benefits. These include:

Reducing dandruff

Moisturizing the scalp

Improving scalp circulation, leading to a fuller head of hair

Strengthening hair

Unclogging hair follicles for a rejuvenated scalp

These benefits stem from the fact that tea tree oil has natural antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties. From dandruff and psoriasis to hair thinning and lice, tea tree oil shampoos offer a wide range of positive benefits for your hair and skin. After treatment with one of these shampoos, you’ll most likely find your hair appears healthier. Plus, there’s a good chance you’ll also experience a fuller head of hair, as tea tree oil may stimulate hair growth by removing dead cells from hair follicles.

Another reason these skin-condition-fighting tea tree oil shampoos are wonderful is that you can still continue using your existing shampoo and simply switch it out for one of these tea tree options once or twice a week depending on your skin. So, there’s no need to part with a shampoo you already love.

However, it’s important to note that tea tree shampoo benefits won’t work for everyone as these shampoos do contain tea tree essential oil. Some people have negative skin reactions to essential oils, which is why it’s important to do a small test on your skin before applying any products to your scalp.

