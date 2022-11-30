The World’s Best Electric Razor Has Never Been More Affordable Than It Is Right Now

Who said that the best Cyber Monday deals were over? Although we’re two days past the annual sales event, Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still going. Currently, you can purchase the Braun Series 9 (undoubtedly the world’s best electric razor) at Amazon right now at a whopping 43% off.

For those of you unfamiliar with how we test products here at SPY, we spend a lot of time using top-rated grooming products like razors, shaving cream and beard trimmers to determine which options really are the best of the best. Over the course of 2022, the SPY team has tested dozens of electric razors and bald shavers, and we found that the Braun Series 9 was the competitor to beat in both categories.

The only issue? The Braun Series 9 is normally way too expensive. This truly is the elite electric razor, with a price tag to match. That’s why this 43% price drop is so insane right now.

SPY AWARD WINNER $219.94 $384.99 43% off This is your chance to score one of the best men’s grooming products in the world at a serious discount. While this would be a great way to treat yourself, it’s also a popular Christmas gift for men this year.

During testing, we found that the Braun Series 9 is one of the most impressive shavers on the planet. With a 50-minute battery life, this beauty can be used in both wet and dry circumstances depending on your preferences. The shaver cuts hair right down to the skin, leaving a baby-smooth finish post-shave, which is something we typically only get from the best razors, not the electric razors. It has a nice weight to it that doesn’t slip out of your hands, too.

The Braun Series 9 is complete with the world’s only 5-action alcohol-based Clean & Charge station. This puppy has the ability to eradicate any excess hair from the razor while re-lubricating just in time for your next shave. Ultimately, it’s the freshest way to shave with an electric razor, period.

Don’t play around, it’s time to get in on this deal while it’s still going on. Pick up the Braun Series 9 at $220 from Amazon right now, the cheapest price we have ever seen on this popular shaver.