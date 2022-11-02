Dollar Shave Club Just Released Its First Electric Razor, and We Put It To the Test

Today, November 2, popular men’s grooming brand Dollar Shave Club (known for their extremely cheap yet great men’s razors) released its first-ever electric razor. Meet the all-new Dollar Shave Club Electric Razor and Beard Trimmer.

As folks who review men’s grooming products religiously, this is one we’re way too excited to tell you about. We had the chance to begin testing the Dollar Shave Club Electric Razor and Beard Trimmer a few weeks back in anticipation of this release. And, to keep it 100% real, we have loved our experience thus far. It’s the perfect all-in-one men’s grooming tool that saves money on the best beard trimmers, body trimmers and razors.

If any of you are using the same razor, trimmer or electric razor on both your face and body, we’ve got something to tell you: that’s disgusting. In no world should the same razor you use on your balls touch your face. Not only is it totally unsanitary, but the skin on these varying body parts is different and could lead to unintended breakouts if you’re not careful. Simultaneously, we agree that purchasing one of each grooming product could set you back a bit on next month’s rent. That’s why this $70 groomer is just so special.

Each Dollar Shave Club Electric Razor and Beard Trimmer comes with two razor heads that are specifically built for different parts of your body. While one is made for your face, the other is designed for everything else down below. That said, one has the ability to shave down to the skin and the other does not. Each head comes with three combs for desired beard or body hair length so you don’t have to use the same extension combs for each head. This means, no, your pube hairs will never touch your face again.

Here’s the issue: there’s another cheaper product that has similar features we’ve tested and already loved. And, it’s a popular one. The Philips Norelco OneBlade. Though, while we were huge fans of this product a few months ago, the Dollar Shave Club Electric Razor and Beard Trimmer has proved dominant for a number of reasons. And it’s interesting because we were completely aloof to OneBlade-related issues until testing Dollar Shave Club. Let us explain:

While Dollar Shave Club is maximized with two separate heads for trimming multiple body parts like the OneBlade, DSC also offers different combs per head, as mentioned. Alternatively, the OneBlade does not, meaning although you will be using different heads on your body, you will not be using different combs. In addition, there is variation between heads with DSC. One has the ability to shave all the way down and one leaves a bit of hair. This is great so you do not get confused about which head you use where like you might for the OneBlade.

When it comes to size, Dollar Shave Club takes the cake. The OneBlade is a little smaller, meaning it will take users a little longer to get all the trimming done. On the other hand, DSC is wider and picks up more hair at once when shaving. In our experience, this has cut the process of shaving down in half when compared to OneBlade.

Battery life is something else to brag about here. With 90 minutes in total, you can get a number of shaves out of this bad boy before ever finding the need to charge it. In addition, it’s completely waterproof, making shower use effortless.

Coming in at just $70, this all-in-one body groomer is a must for any trimmer going to town on multiple parts of his body. Given that it’s from a reliable brand such as Dollar Shave Club, we think that it will also make for one of the best Christmas gifts or unforgettable stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Ready to get one for yourself? Pick yours up from Walmart now.