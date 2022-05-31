The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer May Be Hyped, But Is It Worth the Investment? 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending $430 on a hair dryer may seem like an outrageous investment, but it’s one that thousands of Americans have made to own what is arguably the most sought after and talked about hair device on the market: the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

This coveted tool, frequently on backorder, has earned rave reviews from some of the most respected beauty outlets in the industry, as well as the stylists and celebrities they regularly feature. The appliance promises sleek, smooth hair with a digital V9 motor and magnetic styling attachments, as well as cutting-edge technology to control speed and heat distribution.

But is it really worth the steep price tag, especially for men with shorter hair who may not spend as much time primping in the bathroom? I got my hands on one (a hot fuchsia model, to be specific — gender norms, begone!) and put it to the ultimate test. Here are the results.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Specs

One standard set comes with a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a detangling comb, round brush and various attachments (diffuser, styling concentrator, etc.). You can also purchase a personalized presentation case.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Design

The Dyson Supersonic Hair dryer touts a digital V9 motor that claims to one-up the coils found in traditional hair dryer models. In fact, it spins up to 110,000 rpm, propelling 13 liters of air up to the amplifier every second.

On top of that, the brand backs its Air Multiplier™ technology, which increases airflow to “produce a controlled, high-velocity jet of air for fast drying.” It’s then capped by intelligent heat control that promises to “measure airflow temperature over 40 times to prevent extreme heat damage.”

Celebrity hair stylist Brandon Hoover of Uncommon Hair Co. (who I’ve had the fortune of having cut my hair) swears by this technology, claiming that it “pushes moisture into hair and dries off the excess.”

“Most blow dryers focus on just drying the hair,” he adds. “The Dyson also speeds up the drying time so you spend less time with heat on your hair. Be sure to always use some sort of heat protector, though, no matter how expensive your hair dryer is.”

The hair dryer features three precise speed settings (high for fast drying and styling, medium for regular drying and low for diffusing) and four heat settings (212°F for fast drying and styling, 176°F for regular drying, 140°F for cooler drying and diffusing and 82°F for constant cold). You can even blast a cold shot with the press of a button to set your hair after styling.

All attachments are magnetic for easy fitting and rotation during the hair drying process.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Pricing

Buyer beware: The sticker shock of this hair dryer ($429.99) may be a deterrence for many prospective customers, but consider it a long-term investment in personal hair care. Though the appliance is rarely, if ever, on sale, Dyson does partner with Affirm so that consumers can take part in a payment plan for as little as $39 a month.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Putting It to the Test

The second I turned on the highly coveted machine, the power was so strong that it blew a can of deodorant off my counter. Talk about living up to its name!

Though I keep my hair shorter, I did notice a significantly lessened blow dry time. Also, I didn’t feel like I fried my scalp as I frequently do with my cheaper unit.

Typically, my dried hair is frizzy and frazzled and I have to tame it with a molding paste and then set it with hairspray. My hair with a Dyson, on the other hand, looked a bit fluffier and felt smoother to the touch. It’s a look that I’d potentially rock with less product, which ultimately means my scalp will be healthier.

The company makes a bold claim that the product is “engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.” I’d say these numbers were 50%, 70%, and 75% for me, respectively, when it came to final results.

And while I’ll rarely use any setting outside of high and hot, I did appreciate that you could adjust the temperature and power easily. Also, the diffuser tool proved to be most useful for shorter hair. You can simply place it on your head and twist it slowly to give larger sections more body and texture.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Issues

I didn’t experience any major issues while testing this device. The only negative aspect is that the cord is quite heavy, which is a weird contrast to the ultra-lightweight, compact machine. It can take some getting used to. Also, the comb and brush are unnecessary for men with shorter hair.

The Verdict

After a couple weeks of use, it’s very clear that Dyson’s hair technology (which is some of the best in the business when it comes to vacuums) far exceeds that of any standard hair dryer model. In fact, I was completely converted and immediately donated my old hair dryer to a friend.

That said, there definitely was an adjustment period since the shape of the hair dryer is so different than what most of us are used to. It’s also so powerful that if you prefer to style damp hair, you’ll really want to ensure it’s on its lowest power and heat setting or it will dry too quickly.

So Should You Buy It?

The answer to this question is obviously dependent upon your individual needs and budget. If you’re styling your hair on a daily basis, this is an investment that will pay for itself in the long run. But those who typically sport shorter hair may not need this.

As someone who is convinced that he’s going bald every day, I will say that I take some comfort in knowing that it’s not frying the strands that I have left. It’s a much cheaper alternative to plugs and other restoration therapies, which makes it entirely worth it (if only to satisfy my compulsion about preventative hair loss).

Pros

Great warranty (2 years)



Cuts blow drying time in half

Makes hair smoother, softer and less frizzy

More compact than standard hair dryer models

Healthier for hair in the long run

Cons

Extremely expensive



Rarely in stock and, as a result, a very limited color selection

Paying for attachments you likely won’t use with short hair

Final Thoughts

There is a reason why the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is found in most high-end salons across the country: It works. And while it is absolutely the most expensive alternative to all mainstream models (and may not make the most sense if you’re only styling short hair), there is zero doubt that any type of consumer will be happy with this purchase.

Should Dyson ever find itself in a position where it needs to market the product (which is unlikely, given its word-of-mouth popularity), I highly recommend the use of Ciara’s “1,2 Step” and the lyrics “this beat is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh.” It seems like a missed branding opportunity, and I’ll gladly accept the standard industry rate of 10% of profits as a result.