Geologie’s New Co-Wash Is So Good It Keeps Selling Out

Picture this — you prep a warm, relaxing shower and start to go through your cleansing regimen. You make your way to the body wash, your favorite face wash, and get ready for some shower karaoke. But when you reach for your shampoo — probably the same shampoo you’ve been using for years — you might be doing your hair more harm than good.

That’s why Geologie, our go-to brand for super custom skincare routines, has introduced Co-Wash, its first-ever hair care product. This gender-neutral wash does everything your shampoo and conditioner are supposed to do, and it does it without harming your hair or using sulfates, parabens, phthalates, PFO/PFAs, SLS/SLES, or other BS that’s found in traditional shampoos.

“What the F#@!k is a Co-Wash?”, you might ask. We wouldn’t blame you, we were wondering the same thing at first. What we do know is that Geologie, a brand that has won numerous SPY awards, is now waging war against bad shampoo.

Geologie’s new gender-neutral Co-Wash is out now, and the company has been struggling to keep it in stock due to high demand. Keep reading to learn more about this innovative new hair care product, or head to the Geologie online store before it goes out of stock again.

Massage the Geologie Hair Co-Wash throughout the scalp for maximum awesomeness. Courtesy of Geologie

What Is Co-Wash? Meet Geologie’s New “Anti-Shampoo” for Everyone

Dubbed “the Anti-Shampoo,” Geologie’s brand new Hair Co-Wash is a low-foam hair wash and conditioner designed as an alternative to traditional shampoos. Your average drugstore shampoo strips out the good oils on your scalp. They’re also packed with gross chemicals and generally don’t care about what type of hair you may or may not still have. It’s 2022, and it’s about time we do better for our bodies.

Geologie agrees. Based on the philosophy that great skincare should also reach your scalp, they’ve taken the time to formulate a new vegan, cruelty-free co-wash free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. What they are using are things you’ve heard of, like tea tree oil, aloe vera, avocado oil, and more natural ingredients.

And as a brand committed to us, dudes who shower, they’ve designed this new co-wash to tame frizz while nourishing and moisturizing, not just hair, but the entire scalp underneath. (That means it’s bald-guy friendly, and we Stan a bald-guy friendly product.)

Of course, not every guy’s scalp is created equal. Different types of hair require different cleansing products. That’s why Geologie didn’t just create one, but two different types of Hair Co-Wash — Cooling and Smoothing.

Geologie’s Cooling Hair Co-Wash is best suited for oily hair types or guys with oily scalps. This co-wash uses the power of tea tree oil, menthol, vitamin B5, aloe vera, and squalane for a refreshingly tingly scalp treatment. The Smoothing Hair Co-Wash uses ingredients like avocado oil, coconut oil, vitamin B5, and squalane to deeply hydrate and strengthen drier hair types and scalps.

Courtesy of Geologie

How It Works: Using Geologie’s New Co-Wash

Whether you need the Cooling or Smoothing Co-Wash, using it is a little different, but very simple. Just two-to-three times per week, apply an even amount of co-wash to wet hair and activate it by massaging with wet fingertips for one minute. Let it sit for another minute and rinse wicked thoroughly to prevent build-up on the scalp. If you have longer or thicker hair, use more co-wash. If you have short hair or you’re bald, a little bit less will work well.

The Geologie Hair-Co Wash has been selling through fast, but they’ve been quick to restock. You can get the 8-ounce Cooling Co-Wash or the Smoothing Co-Wash for $38 or save money by subscribing or grabbing a multi-pack.

And while you’re there, don’t forget to take the skin quiz to build your personalized skincare routine.