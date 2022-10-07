The 6 Best Hair Loss Subscription Services to Help Keep Your Hairline in Check

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s 2022, and we’re officially living the future. We have robots cleaning our floors, voice-activated assistants scheduling our lives, and we’re practically using self-driving cars at this point. However, unfortunately, male pattern baldness is something we still have to deal with, which is why we see ads for hair loss subscription services like Hims and Keeps everywhere we go.

The American Hair Loss Association states: “By the age of thirty-five, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss, and by the age of 50, approximately 85% of men have significantly thinning hair.”

While scientists are still working on that elusive magical panacea that can instantly cure the hair loss blues, there are proven steps you can take now to help curb those stray strands and maybe even see some significant regrowth. That is, of course, unless you’re ready to go all-in and learn how to rock a bald head (or, at the other extreme, invest in hair restoration surgery).

More and more hair loss treatment subscription services are taking the hair loss battle straight to your door. It’s easier than ever with products designed to help block DHT (dihydrotestosterone, the hormone that causes your hair follicles to shrink and eventually miniaturize), nourish your scalp, and even promote future hair growth to halt hair loss and create a healthy environment to regrow lost hair. These proven, FDA-approved products, paired with some of the best anti-thinning shampoos for men, have the potential to do wonders for your hairline.

The best hair loss subscription services for men feature prescription medications containing ingredients such as Finasteride and Minoxidil, which are often combined with over-the-counter treatments. Thanks to telemedicine, you can get a prescription and set up your first delivery without leaving your home, and this technology has completely changed the way men fight hair loss in 2022.

SPY team members have tested and reviewed a number of the most popular hair loss subscriptions for men, and we’ve spoken to dermatologists, hair restoration surgeons, and other experts to better understand what types of products really work (and which ones don’t).

To make the right decision for your hairline, keep reading for all the information you need to choose the best hair loss subscription for you.

Ingredients to Look For in Hair Loss Treatment Subscriptions

While each service offers a unique range of products, they mostly have one thing in common: Each offers minoxidil, and some also provide finasteride. So what is the story behind these ingredients? Minoxidil is the generic name for an over-the-counter medication often called Rogaine. Finasteride is the generic name for the drug known as Propecia.

Upjohn lost the patent for Rogaine in 1996; Merck’s Propecia patent expired in 2013; the laws surrounding Telehealth got a massive overhaul from Congress in 2017. These developments — primarily the expansion of telehealth coverage to include the treatment of hair loss — changed the landscape of how men can treat and, more importantly, prevent hair loss.

In addition to these FDA-approved, prescription-grade medications to treat hair loss, a commonly used method to keep hair loss at bay was using a DHT-blocking shampoo. So what do all these do? Do they all do the same thing? Not exactly. Each plays a role, and some studies suggest they work best when used together.

Finasteride — According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in men with male pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia), the balding scalp contains miniaturized hair follicles and increased amounts of DHT compared to a hairy scalp. Taking finasteride decreases scalp and serum DHT concentrations reaching 65% suppression within 24 hours of oral dosing with a 1-milligram tablet. Stopping treatment leads to reversal of effect within 12 months.

— According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in men with male pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia), the balding scalp contains miniaturized hair follicles and increased amounts of DHT compared to a hairy scalp. Taking finasteride decreases scalp and serum DHT concentrations reaching 65% suppression within 24 hours of oral dosing with a 1-milligram tablet. Stopping treatment leads to reversal of effect within 12 months. Minoxidil — According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), minoxidil stimulates hair growth and slows balding. It is most effective for people under 40 years of age whose hair loss is recent. Minoxidil has no effect on receding hairlines, and it does not cure baldness; most new hair is lost within a few months after the drug is stopped.

— According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), minoxidil stimulates hair growth and slows balding. It is most effective for people under 40 years of age whose hair loss is recent. Minoxidil has no effect on receding hairlines, and it does not cure baldness; most new hair is lost within a few months after the drug is stopped. DHT-Blockers — Unlike the medical-grade treatments above, DHT-blockers can be found in many common foods, hair loss supplements and shampoos — they can work via ingestion or topically. Keeps thoroughly explains which show promise and those that need more research here.

It must be said that whichever method of hair loss prevention you choose, you should always consult a doctor before starting a new supplement or medical plan. We’ve rounded up our six favorite hair loss treatment subscription services so you can start your hair growth journey off with the right tools.

1. Keeps

BEST OVERALL

Keeps secret to success is prevention, and the hair loss treatment subscription service offers a range of products to help you maintain your mane and improve the overall health of your scalp from the inside out. After the initial consultation with a certified dermatologist, you can enroll in Keeps’ subscription plans and keep track of your monthly progress.

Another facet of Keeps we like is that certified doctors monitor your progress. If you experience any side effects or have any questions, you can take advantage of on-demand access to certified physicians.

What do you get with Keeps:

Doctor access with unlimited messaging for one year.

Combinations of finasteride and minoxidil solution or foam in three-, six- or 12-month increments. A three-month supply of minoxidil solution and finasteride costs $68.25

Subscription add-ons, including Keeps ketoconazole shampoo, Keeps thickening shampoo and Keeps thickening conditioner.

Who it’s best for: The guy who’s only worried about hair and doesn’t need any other window dressings.

Read More: Keeps Saved My Hairline … And You Can Get 50% Off

Pros:

You get regular access to a doctor for any questions or concerns.

Keeps offers an optimized service for hair loss, which allows for simplicity and very competitive pricing on proven treatments.

Cons:

Keeps currently only offers hair loss products, and the product selection is effective but limited.

The free access to a doctor expires after a year and costs $5 per check-in after that.

2. Happy Head

MOST POTENT

Happy Head is a newer brand that’s been making waves in the hair loss world. They offer a more expensive product than some of the best hair loss subscription services, but the brand offers a unique hair loss solution based on FDA-approved hair loss medicine. The company encourages customers to upload before and after photos, and you can see for yourself that the products really work.

Happy Head supplies a high-concentration dose of minoxidil that’s stronger than its competitors (concentrations up to 8%, compared to a maximum of 5% with other hair loss clubs), which it combines with a customized concentration of finasteride. The exact formula you receive is based on the results of your virtual consultation with Happy Head’s doctors, making for a more personalized hair loss solution compared to the alternatives.

Happy Head offers only a handful of products; there are shampoos and conditioners, plus a men’s version and a women’s version of the brand’s potent minoxidil and finasteride formula.

What do you get with Happy Head:

Free doctor’s consultation

Monthly shipment of topical dropper bottle solution for $79/mo

Strongest FDA-approved treatment available

Who it’s best for: The guy who’s serious about fighting hair loss and is willing to spend more for results.

Pros:

High concentration of minoxidil

Combines finasteride and minoxidil

Personalized formula based on consultation

Cons:

Pricey

Not as wide a selection of product types

3. Hims

ONE-STOP SHOP

Arguably one of the most recognizable names in the hair loss game, Hims started as a hair loss treatment subscription service that has made a name for itself with its careful and calculated approach to hair, skin, sex and anxiety treatments. Designed to offer way more than just hair loss help, Hims is more like a full-service men’s shop than your typical run-of-the-mill hair loss service. With anti-aging skin care treatments, virality boosters and even a range of really delicious gummy vitamins and supplements, Hims offers everything you need to look and feel great.

But where the service really shines is in its generic finasteride, minoxidil and hair loss shampoos. For a set monthly fee, you can take the fight to your follicles by utilizing the Big 3 hair loss treatments (minoxidil, finasteride, and a DHT-blocking shampoo). Plus, these products are sent straight to your door, so you don’t have to worry about running out.

What exactly do you get with Hims: In consultation with a Hims medical professional, you can customize your subscription to receive whatever you need. You receive minoxidil hair growth treatment in the hair loss power pack, Thick Fix Shampoo, finasteride, and biotin gummies. Alternatively, you can pick and choose a la carte. For example, Jake subscribes just for a 90-day supply of finasteride, which costs $78.00.

Hims also provides a whole suite of treatments and products for men’s sexual health, skincare and mental health, including Viagra, the generic forms of Zoloft and Prozac, as well as a few anti-aging and acne products. You can add all of these to your subscription.

Who it’s best for: The guy who wants a one-stop shop for the most common male health concerns, including those surrounding hair loss and sexual and mental health.

Pros:

You get access to a medical professional (one who can prescribe medications).

Hims offers a sweet spot of medical treatments for the most common male concerns without providing too much.

Cons:

The prices for Hims hair loss treatments aren’t as low because Hims offers a lot of different treatments.

4. Roman

CUSTOMIZABLE

One of the first hair loss treatment subscription services, Roman takes a slightly different approach to hair treatments. Like the other services on this list, with Roman, you start your hair growth journey by getting a detailed clinical evaluation. From there, you can use Roman’s service to help customize your hair loss treatments.

Roman’s main two products are finasteride and minoxidil. Still, you can expand your monthly service to include products to help you quit smoking, treat erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, testosterone support and more. The first month is also free, so you can give it a go before you decide you want to stick with it.

What exactly do you get:

A consultation with a medical professional.

Finasteride, minoxidil solution or both. A combo of finasteride and minoxidil costs $35.00 per month.

Roman also provides the most medical support of any option listed, covering sexual and mental health, hair and skin and other concerns such as allergies, weight loss, heart health, testosterone support and smoking cessation. It even offers at-home COVID-19 tests and sperm testing kits.

Who it’s best for: The busy, health-conscious man who has more doctor-prescribed health concerns than just hair.

Pros:

Roman is a trustworthy one-stop-shop for all things men’s health.

The hair loss treatments are proven and effective.

Cons:

Not all men need everything Roman has to offer.

Some products for some health categories are not scientifically proven effective, like minoxidil and finasteride.

5. Nutrafol

NATURAL APPROACH

With dedicated products designed to help improve the overall health of your hair and prevent DHT buildup, Nutrafol offers personalized treatment plans to help you gain the upper hand in your hair loss battle. It’s worth noting that, unlike the other services, Nutrafol doesn’t offer prescription-based products such as finasteride. Still, it provides a potent blend of original DHT-blockers and other wellness creams, ointments and vitamins designed to help prevent hair loss and boost your overall health.

Nutrafol may not be the best choice for people with moderate-to-severe hair loss (as finasteride is often regarded as the most powerful solution for hair loss). It’s an excellent option for people who are worried about maintaining their current hairline and hair density or looking to add a natural supplement to medical-grade hair loss treatments.

What exactly do you get with Nutrafol: A one-month supply (120-count) of Nutrafol’s male hair growth supplement and free doctor consults (when you subscribe through Nutrafol’s website).

Who it’s best for: Guys who want to try the most straightforward, natural route for hair growth before diving into more proven and involved treatments. Alternatively, this is good for someone looking to supplement other hair loss prevention techniques.

Pros:

Nutrafol is just one product, so it’s easy to use and take consistently.

Shipments can come every month, three months or six months.

Cons:

The science is less proven here than with treatments like finasteride and minoxidil.

Results will not be the same as medical-grade treatments.

6. Rogaine

CLASSIC BRAND

Now that it’s 2022, you can even subscribe to the OG of all hair loss treatments — Rogaine. As you would expect, subscribing to Rogaine will save you time and money. You can also cancel any time you’d like. Several plans are available that will ship Rogaine straight to your door, so you’ll never run out.

Rogaine is proven to regrow hair in just three months and is FDA-approved. Rogaine will even give a full refund if you don’t like what you see in the given amount of time it takes to regrow hair. It’s available in a mousse-like foam or solution with a dropper for easy application. There is also a Rogaine dosage that is FDA-approved for women experiencing hair loss.

What exactly do you get: One-month supply of minoxidil foam for $22.40 when you opt for the hair loss treatment subscription service.

Who it’s best for: The man who wants to avoid any potential side effects from finasteride.

Pros:

Rogaine is proven to regrow hair, and the minoxidil foam and solution are easy and not messy to apply.

Cons: