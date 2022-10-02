Happy Head Is a New Hair Loss Subscription for Men With Extra Potent Minoxidil Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Many men worry about balding, and the worries are not unfounded. According to the National Library of Medicine, the prevalence of moderate to extensive baldness can be over 50% among 40-year-old men.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with going bald. There are plenty of incredibly handsome men who are bald, ranging from Stanley Tucci to some of the guys on SPY’s team. But if you want to keep your hair, there are many treatments on the market that can help you fight hair loss. A new one on our radar is Happy Head, which joins the ranks of companies like Hims and Roman in offering direct-to-consumer prescriptions for fighting hair loss.

We’ve written about companies like Keeps, Roman and Hims, all of which offer both finasteride and minoxidil treatments for battling hair loss. Happy Head focuses on offering topical solutions that combine finasteride and minoxidil to treat hair loss, with formulas designed for both men and women. In addition, Happy Head offers a higher concentration of Minoxidil compared to other hair loss subscriptions (up to 8% concentration, compared to 5% in most companies), making their products the most potent on the market.

Since finasteride is a prescription drug, you’ll have to have a consultation with a medical professional and receive a prescription in order to get access to hair loss treatments. Fortunately, telemedicine, or a virtual consultation, is one way to potentially get a prescription without an in-person doctor’s visit.

Courtesy of Happy Head

What To Know About Happy Head Hair Loss Treatments

Before your consultation, it’s a good idea to first familiarize yourself with the available treatments on the market and how they’re used. We wrote a detailed article breaking down the differences between minoxidil and finasteride. Minoxidil and finasteride are the only two FDA-approved medicines for treating hair loss.

To summarize, balding on the crown is easier to treat than a receding hairline. Minoxidil helps stimulate hair growth by nourishing hair follicles, whereas finasteride targets Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that can lead to hair loss. Finasteride can also be used to treat an enlarged prostate.

Because finasteride targets a root cause of hair loss, it’s generally considered to be more effective. However, in a small percentage of men, finasteride carries risks to sexual health. Some studies have indicated that using finasteride topically instead of orally can reduce the risks to sexual health. For this reason, Happy Head uses a topical version of finasteride.

Due to the potential side effects of finasteride, the drug is available only with a prescription. Minoxidil, on the other hand, is available over the counter without a prescription. Since Happy Head combines minoxidil and finasteride, you’ll need a prescription through their consultation.

What’s Unique About Happy Head

In a market full of hair loss subscriptions — Hims, Keeps, Roman, etc. — what’s different about Happy Head?

One detail that sets Happy Head apart and makes it a unique option is that the prescription is tailored to you, based on the results of your consultation. That means that different patients can receive different prescription strengths based on their needs, whereas some other competitors take a more one-size-fits-all approach. The company was founded by board-certified Drs. Ben & Sean Behnam, who are a dermatologist and hair restoration surgeon, respectively.

Courtesy of Happy Head

Another factor that sets Happy Head apart is the higher concentration of minoxidil. The formula uses a “40% higher concentration of Minoxidil with Retinoic Acid,” according to their site.

As for the products they offer, Happy Head offers a shampoo and conditioner (available without a prescription) and a dropper bottle with a topical solution. The pipette holds 0.5 ml for a targeted dose of medicine to problem areas such as the hairline and the crown. Happy Head only offers two medicated products on its site; one bottle for men and one for women. Happy Head costs $79/month, although the company is offering 50% off your first order with code “GOHAIR”.

