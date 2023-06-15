Are Home Remedies for Dandruff BS? We Asked a Dermatologist

When it comes to skin and health, there will always be a debate about the merits of natural remedies and good old fashioned chemical fixes. The synthetic solutions provided by dandruff shampoos (such as Nizoral and Head & Shoulders) are highly effective thanks to chemicals like ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, selenium, and sulfide. But they also come with harsh side effects and can dry out the scalp. Natural remedies like Majestic Pure’s Tea Tree Oil Shampoo and Pura D’or’s Aloe Vera Gel are gentler but tend to be less efffective. Is it worth giving them a shot?

For most people, the best dandruff treatment is a combination of clinical-strength ingredients, natural remedies that can mitigate and prevent future symptoms once flare ups have resolved, and lifestyle changes. The case for natural remedies on their own is mixed, but using them in combination with other measures can help.

Home dandruff remedies only work are only effective if they’re actually addressing the root cause of dandruff — inflammation, dryness, irritation. They also have to be used properly. Two of the top natural solutions for dandruff, tea tree oil and aloe vera, can lead to contact dermatitis when applied excessively. “While aloe vera and tea tree oil have their place in the management of seborrheic dermatitis, people should be aware that they are also known causes of allergic contact dermatitis—a form of eczema that develops following a period of sensitization to topical products,” said Vancouver-based dermatologist Dr. Allison Sutton of West Dermatology.

In other words, over-treating one problem can create an entirely new issue in the form of an allergic, inflammatory reaction. “This [contact dermatitis] typically manifests in the form of burning, stinging, flaking, redness, and sometimes even blistering,” Sutton said. “It’s important to note that while all topical products have the potential to cause an allergic contact dermatitis, some pose a higher risk than others and so moderate use and monitoring of tolerability is important in all cases.”

Some of the chemical treatments can also cause contact dermatitis when overused, said Sutton, which can lead to further drying, itching, and inflammation.

Products from brands like Selsun Blue and Nizoral are engineered to be the most effective, but they should be used in moderation, scaled back once symptoms subside, and replaced with the gentler natural remedies. The same can be said of steroid options. “While use of topical corticosteroids is safe and often necessary in the management of seborrheic dermatitis, prolonged consistent use without a break can increase risk of side effects,” said Sutton. “As such, alternative adjuncts can be beneficial for maintenance treatment.”

What the Experts Say

Sutton said that the best options for at-home dandruff solutions should focus on scale removal while also reducing inflammation, itching, and the fungal/yeast buildup caused by dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Both Sutton and Dr. Jaimie DeRosa of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach, FL. ranked tea tree oil as the most effective at-home, natural remedy, followed by aloe vera. DeRosa is a fan of baking soda while Sutton is not, and apple cider vinegar was a favorite solution of DeRosa’s but not of Suton. DeRosa also gave special mention to lemongrass oil and Sutton called out salicylic acid since it can be naturally derived and is a go-to ingredient in dandruff shampoos.

As for chemical ingredients, DeRosa said that in general, all of them are effective at addressing dandruff flare-ups in the short-term, but cautioned against overusing them or using them for too long.

“Selenium sulfide is a potent anti-fungal that has been shown to be toxic over the long term and can cause liver and kidney damage” DeRosa said. “Another common ingredient is triclosan, which is an antibacterial, but is believed to interfere with hormones and may even accumulate in human fat cells.”

Ketoconazole can change hair texture, make the scalp and hair excessively dry or more oily, and can also irritate the scalp. Pyrithione zinc can irritate mucous membranes, so it may burn or sting if it gets into the eyes or nose and throat. Sometimes it can even cause blistering of the skin. Coal tar has been shown to be carcinogenic in large quantities. It also has a strong, pungent smell that can linger.

What’s the ROI?

Since most dandruff shampoos and natural dandruff remedies are pretty cheap, the question of an investment here becomes time and, more importantly, time spent still dealing with dandruff.

The best advice, when using natural remedies for dandruff, is to choose products that are already on the market and which deploy the active ingredient of choice, as opposed to mixing up a concoction at home. Maybe the primary exception is using aloe vera gel directly from a plant itself, but aside from that, it’s a bad idea to make a DIY tea tree oil solution, given that the ingredient can cause contact dermatitis when applied in large concentrations.

So, rely on a 5% tea tree oil shampoo instead, since studies prove that it can reduce severe cases of dandruff by 40% over the course of 4 weeks. That means moderate or mild cases will see resolve far sooner, too. One terrific option, outlined below, is just over $16 for as many ounces of shampoo.

Sutton said to keep in mind that dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis aren’t conditions with a cure. The standard treatment path includes mitigating future occurrences once the initial problem is under control. “More often than not, adequate treatment requires a multi-modal approach of lifestyle modifications, over-the-counter and natural remedies, and prescription medications,” said Sutton.

DeRosa recommended some changes in grooming routine, too. “Be sure to properly dry the scalp after washing, instead of leaving the hair to air dry,” she said. While it’s not a remedy on its own, it can help prevent that proliferation and assist treatment efforts.

As for any non-shampoo remedies, Sutton suggested also pairing them with one’s dandruff shampoo of choice (and remember, this can be one with tea tree oil or salicylic acid as well—it doesn’t have to be the tough chemical stuff). “Ongoing maintenance management with a dandruff shampoo twice per week will decrease the frequency of a flare-up and keep the condition maintained,” Sutton said.

Consistent use of a lower-cost at-home remedy alongside a dandruff shampoo can help prevent flare-ups and decrease the need for an expensive prescription treatment in the future. For this reason, the time and monetary investments in at-home dandruff treatments are likely to have a high return.

Best Overall: Tea Tree Oil

Of all the common home dandruff remedies, both doctors cited tea tree oil as their top pick for its antiseptic, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. But that doesn’t mean someone should just dump pure tea tree oil directly onto the scalp, since that could cause some serious irritation. Instead, when treating dandruff, aim for a shampoo with a generous tea tree oil concentration. Both doctors pointed to the same study proving 5% tea tree oil concentrations can reduce dandruff by 40% in four weeks.

Lower concentrations of tea tree oil (in shampoo and used in other types of products) can act as a mitigation means to prevent future outbreaks.

Our Product Recommendation:

Few over-the-counter shampoos offer this high concentration of tea tree oil in their recipe, to match the 5% formula used in successful studies. Instead of trying to mix a formula at home with a bottle of tea tree oil, trust Majestic Pure's readymade remedy.

Best for Flakes: Salicylic Acid

Key Means of Delivery: 2% or 3% solutions in shampoos or scalp serums

How It Works: Salicylic acid can temper oil production and lift away dead flakes, since it is an oil-soluble exfoliator. This is also why the ingredient is terrific at treating and preventing acne as well as oily complexion.

There’s More: Salicylic acid may not be considered natural by some, although it is found naturally in willow bark and meadow seed. However, compared to the chemical options like ketoconazole and selenium sulfide, it is a much more “agreeable” skin and scalp ingredient.

Our Product Recommendation:

While many salicylic acid formulas are 2%, this one tips the scales — literally — with an extra percentage to help remove scales from the scalp while also mitigating oil buildup. Selsun Blue itself is no natural product, so don't be mistaken here, but salicylic acid is generally considered by the experts in this piece to be a gentler active ingredient.

Best for Inflammation: Aloe Vera

Key Means of Delivery: Shampoo, lotion, gel

How It Works: It’s not just for sunburns. “Aloe vera decreases inflammation, but also has antifungal and antibacterial properties,” said DeRosa. This makes it terrific at countering multiple dandruff / seborrheic dermatitis causes. Plus, it feels oh so good.

There’s More: Remember, that overuse of aloe vera can cause sensitivity-induced allergic contact dermatitis. So don’t rely on pure or high concentrations between treatments, Sutton warned. Low concentrations are ok, seeing as aloe is a common ingredient in many skin and hair products.

Our Product Recommendation:

There are many products that use aloe vera as an ingredient, but it becomes quite diluted when it's shoved way down on the ingredients roster. Pura d'Or's gel is the real deal, full-on aloe. Use it to target everything from dandruff to sunburn; it's a nice way to get multiple uses out of a single purchase.

The Fastest Fix: Lemongrass Oil

Key Means of Delivery: 5-15% concentrations in hair tonic, shampoo, or lotion

How It Works: Lemongrass oil is antiseptic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich, and soothing. DeRosa scored it 8/10 for effectiveness, pointing to a study that confirms the ingredient is an effective natural way to treat dandruff, with a 10% concentration being the most effective (a 75% improvement in one week).

There’s More: Similar to tea tree oil and aloe vera, long-term continued use of lemongrass essential oil can cause allergic contact dermatitis, and pure essential oil blends should be avoided.

Our Product Recommendation:

It is very difficult to find over-the-counter mixtures with the recommended 10% level of lemongrass oil concentration. So, it's either a DIY potions-making attempt with a shampoo or scalp lotion—just be sure to spot-check it before using it across the entire scalp—or it's a lower-grade shampoo option like LATHER. Let it sit on the scalp for a couple of minutes before rinsing, and use it as a terrific mitigator of future flare-ups, too.

Other Contenders—With Divided Options

The following home remedies come with mixed testimony from our experts and, unlike the treatments above, little to no clinical evidence to support any claim that they help treat dandruff. They are not recommendations but rather options that are already available in most homes and come with risks.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Key Means of Delivery: Shampoo, scrub, or DIY concoctions (5 parts water, 1 part vinegar)

How It Works: Apple cider vinegar is antimicrobial and can reduce the yeast that causes dandruff (Malassezia spp), said DeRosa, adding that apple cider vinegar also smells kind of rank.

There’s More: Sutton is an apple cider vinegar skeptic: “There is no strong evidence to support the use of apple cider vinegar in the management of seborrheic dermatitis, plus it can worsen scalp irritation and cause an irritant contact dermatitis,” she said.

Our Product Recommendation:

The jury's out on the effectiveness of apple cider vinegar, but not on that of this scalp scrub. Use it as an additional line of defense in between other dandruff remedies (like chemical or natural shampoos), to buff away dead cells while also neutralizing fungus.

Coconut Oil

Key Means of Delivery: Shampoo, conditioner, scalp masks, scrubs, lotions

How It Works: Many people rely on coconut oil’s nourishing and barrier-reinforcing properties to help prevent and treat scalp dryness and flaking. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, too. “Coconut oil is specifically great for helping safely remove some of the thicker, more adherent scale that can develop in seborrheic dermatitis, especially in children,” said Sutton.

There’s More: “Be sure to not overuse coconut oil, as it could irritate scalps where the dandruff is due to skin inflammatory conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis,” said DeRosa. Regular concentrations found in standard shampoos and conditioners tend to be carefully balanced so as to avoid such problems.

Our Product Recommendation:

Briogeo's multitasking scrub helps soak up excess scalp sebum while also buffing away dead skin cells and nourishing the healthy ones with coconut oil. While fighting active flare-ups, use it every few days as a supporting agent to dandruff shampoo. And then use it once a week thereafter as a means of prevention.

Baking Soda

Key Means of Delivery: DIY paste (sometimes combined with coconut oil and honey, sometimes mixed directly with shampoo)

How It Works: “The active ingredient of baking soda is sodium bicarbonate, and sodium bicarbonate may help to reduce fungal and yeast infections on the skin, including the scalp,” said DeRosa. “It’s an inexpensive home remedy but can be messy to apply. It also may make your hair feel dry for the first few weeks of use too.”

There’s More: Baking soda is quite alkaline and can throw off the scalp’s pH levels. “There is no strong evidence to support the use of baking soda in the management of seborrheic dermatitis,” said Sutton. “It can worsen scalp irritation and cause irritant contact dermatitis.” Give the true DIY-ness of using baking soda, proceed with caution…

Our Product Recommendation:

For any DIY dandruff-defense efforts, it's worth using the most trusted name in baking soda… plus it costs under a dollar, so why choose anything else?