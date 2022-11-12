This SPY-Favorite Beard Care Kit Is Currently 30% Off on Amazon This Weekend

The best men’s grooming kit of all grooming kits is currently on sale for 30% off on Amazon. That’s right, we’re talking about the Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit from King C. Gillette.

We regularly update our guide to the best men’s grooming sets, and for a long time now, this King C. Gillette kit has been our #1 pick — and that was before it reached its lowest-ever price.

We’ve got a lot of bearded brethren here at SPY. Our site director Tim Werth, our reviews editor Anthony Mastracci and our e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber, aka yours truly, are all rocking some facial hair. That means we test a lot of beard care products.

From the best beard oils to the best beard trimmers to even products specifically made for dudes with thick beards, we prioritize beard content at SPY. In fact, we’ve tested every single product in this grooming set, and it includes multiple SPY-award winning products.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the King G. Gillette Beard Kit

That said, we’re certain when we say that the King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit is the grooming product to purchase. And, how do we know that? Well, because we’ve tested each and every product. It even sits in the number one spot in our best men’s grooming kit guide.

King C. Gillette is the new men’s grooming line from Gillette, originally launched in November 2020. We’ve become big fans of this line over the last two years, and it’s a great way to practice self-care if you’ve got a beard on your hands — or your face.

(This kit also makes a great grooming gift for guys.)

In this kit, buyers will receive a total of five different products including:

Double Edge Safety Razor: one of the most precise safety razors on the market, complete with a number of blades for replacing when needed

one of the most precise safety razors on the market, complete with a number of blades for replacing when needed Bear and Face Wash: a two-in-one beard and face wash that works to hydrate your whole mug

a two-in-one beard and face wash that works to hydrate your whole mug Beard Balm: a conditioning balm made with cocoa butter, argan oil and shea butter to keep your beard as soft as you can imagine

a conditioning balm made with cocoa butter, argan oil and shea butter to keep your beard as soft as you can imagine Beard Oil: a stupendous beard oil made with 99% plant-based oils, including argan, jojoba, avocado, macadamia seed and almond oils

a stupendous beard oil made with 99% plant-based oils, including argan, jojoba, avocado, macadamia seed and almond oils Shave Gel: a transparent gel that doesn’t foam, meaning you can see everything you’re doing whilst shaving

Courtesy of Amazon

Right now, all of these products together are 30% off the traditional retail price. Meaning, you can snag these five high-quality items for just $54. That’s right. $54. Sometimes, safety razors alone can cost you that much.

There’s no way you should let yourself miss out on this deal. Whether you’re looking for something new in your own regimen or looking for the perfect stocking stuffer this year, pick up the King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit now while it is on sale.