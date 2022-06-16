iRestore Laser Hair Growth Cap Is 50% Off for Prime Members Who Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter your age or gender, it’s undoubtedly alarming to start seeing extra hair in your comb or brush, hair collecting in the shower drain, or a hairline that’s beginning to recede. But with the right hair loss treatments, there are ways to help stop thinning hair in its tracks.

While there are many solutions, such as shampoo and surgical options, new and more modern approaches include laser therapy as another effective method.

If you’ve been struggling to find a fix, we’ve found an Amazon deal that may be of interest to you. Right now, you can get 50% off the iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System for a total discount of $450. This discount is only available for Amazon Prime members, who save an extra $250 on top of a base 22% discount. However, with Prime Day 2022 right around the corner, this is the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you aren’t already a member.

Although laser hair growth devices might seem too good to be true, the dermatologists we’ve spoken to all agree that they’re perfectly legit.

Last year, SPY reached out to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman to get the lowdown on laser hair growth treatments.

“Lasers and topical products work similarly to achieve hair growth — both stimulate circulation and collagen production to prompt the follicle to grow hair,” Dr. Engelman, who works at the plastic surgery and cosmetic dermatology Shafer Clinic in New York City, explained.

Dr. Engelman spoke on the difference between laser therapy and other approaches to hair loss, sharing, “Lasers increase oxygen and nutrients in hair follicles at the cellular level, which ‘wakens’ dormant or weak follicles to facilitate more and stronger hair growth. Topical products like minoxidil work by starting a chemical reaction that triggers hair growth. Neither of these are permanent solutions; you need to keep up with both in order to continue seeing the benefits.”

About the iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System

We first started writing about laser hair growth devices on SPY in 2019, and ever since, we’ve rated the iRestore Laser Hair Growth System as either the “Best Overall” or “Runner Up” option. While it may require lifelong maintenance, the iRestore Laser Hair Growth System is a popular treatment for hair loss conditions such as alopecia, receding hairline, balding and thinning hair. According to the manufacturers, the helmet-like device was clinically studied and proven to promote hair growth for both men and women, providing visible hair growth with an average increase of 43.2% in hair count. We can’t individually verify those results, but we can tell you that this is one of the most popular hair loss treatment of its kind, and one that’s backed by promising science.

The iRestore Laser Hair Growth System can be used alone or in conjunction with other treatments such as hair growth shampoo, biotin conditioner, minoxidil, Propecia, and finasteride to optimize results.

Great for both men and women who want fuller, thicker hair, it’s lightweight, comfortable to wear, and easy to operate. Devices like this have been cleared by the FDA for use against hair loss; however, like most hair loss treatments, don’t expect instant results. Not even hair loss surgery can accomplish results that quickly.

Skeptical about the price tag? No need to fret. The iRestore Laser Hair Growth System comes with a 6-month money-back guarantee if you don’t see results within that time.

Again, the iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System device is 50% off today for Prime members. Act quickly because we don’t know how long this deal will last.

