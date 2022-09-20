Save Over $25 on Meridian’s Below the Belt Trimmer, Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Grooming is a pretty personal process for guys, and that’s doubly true if we’re talking below the belt. We’re not here to tell you you should or shouldn’t shave, we’re just here to help make grooming easier. But if you decide to shave your nether region, we spotted a deal worth highlighting. Meridian, a brand specifically focusing on body and pubic hair, is discounting its popular trimmer, aptly called The Trimmer, to less than $50. It usually retails for $74.

The reasons you might choose to shave your pubes vary; you can shave as a courtesy to your sexual partners or just do it because you like how it looks and feels. If you do, it’s a good idea to do so with a separate razor than the one you use on your face. For one thing, it’s more hygienic to keep these blades separate. You’ll also help avoid dulling the blade too quickly, since pubic and facial hair have different textures.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About Meridian’s The Trimmer

Meridian designed this trimmer with body and pubic hair in mind. That means it needs to be sharp to handle coarse pubic hair, but safe, for obvious reasons. Meridian accomplished that with a blade that moves at 6000 RPM for fast and precise trimming, but it’s designed to cut gently enough to avoid nicks. The Trimmer also comes with two blade guards, which you’ll likely want to use when shaving any particularly sensitive areas. Meridian’s Trimmer is versatile, too. It’s popular with both men and women and can be used on other parts of the body besides the pubic region, such as the arms and chest.

The trimmer can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge and is fully waterproof, so you can use it in the shower. In addition to the guide combs, the trimmer comes with a USB-A cable and a cleaning brush. The ceramic blades are designed to be easy to replace, and Meridian recommends changing them out every three months.

You can save 36% off the $74 list price, for a total of $47.32. This is a lightning deal on Amazon, though, so there are only a few hours left to take advantage.

