The New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo from OUAI Aims to Shoo Away Those Unwanted Flakes

Dandruff is one of those uncomfortable hair topics to discuss, but let’s be honest; it happens to the best of us. Fortunately, there’s a new way to shoo away those unwanted flakes. That is, by using the newest OUAI.

The lifestyle brand (pronounced ‘way’) has expanded its luxury hair care products portfolio, introducing an Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for all hair types. As their first product offering containing an FDA-approved ingredient — 2% salicylic acid — the shampoo is designed to relieve dandruff-causing bacteria, soothe the scalp and outperform your typical pick-up from Walgreens or CVS.

“Our goal with Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is to break the stigma of dandruff,” said OUAI founder and celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin in a press release. “One in five people has dandruff, yet it’s still very taboo to talk about it. We are here to take the shame, embarrassment and discomfort out of having dandruff. From our formulation and clinicals, packaging, campaign, and especially fragrance, we are here to help you stop being flakey.”

In addition to salicylic acid, the gentle formula also includes propanediol caprylate, which helps reduce flaking, itching and irritation, while leaving your hair feeling cleansed and soft. To create a spa-like experience for consumers, OUAI’s new shampoo Cape Town fragrance offers an invigorating scent and calming aroma with top notes of ginger, basil and spearmint.

It’s no secret OUAI has been killing the game in the grooming space. Last year, their detox shampoo earned the second spot in our guide to the best clarifying shampoos for men, while the unique two-in-one scalp and body scrub graced our list of the best scalps scrubs. Consistent with those products, OUAI’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo isn’t harmful to humans or animals; it’s color-safe, cruelty-free, and omits sulfates and toxic chemicals.

OUAI’s new anti-dandruff shampoo is available for $36 on their website and Sephora.