Reviewed: Does Nutrafol Work for Men? Here Are My Results After 3 Months

There are plenty of things to despise about getting older: aching joints, sagging skin, and an overwhelming desire to Netflix and chill practically every hour of every day. But one of the most difficult changes to accept is hair loss. To combat that, I started using supplements from a brand called Nutrafol — a brand that has been gaining momentum online as a hair loss treatment that actually works. But does Nutrafol work for men?

For context, I’ve been #blessed to maintain most of my mop into my 30s, but due to time, genetics, and good ol’ fashioned anxiety, a few innocent strands have quickly turned into chunks that collect in the shower drain.

My crown three months prior to starting Nutrafol Joey Skladany | SPY

As any stereotypically vain gay guy would do, I researched the best men’s hair loss products, weighing the differences between finasteride vs. minoxidil until I finally stumbled across Nutrafol. The company is pretty well-respected in the industry, backed by honest testimonials about just how much its supplements have changed peoples’ lives.

I decided to purchase a three-month supply to put the miracle treatment to the ultimate test. Here is my honest Nutrafol for men review as I desperately try to cling to the luscious locks of my youth.

Courtesy of Amazon $79 $88 10% off

Pros Thickened and strengthened hair

Maintained good hair health when I bleached it

Patented supplement blend has ingredients that serve multiple purposes

Noticed significantly less shedding Cons Didn’t really see a ton of hair re-growth

You have to take four capsules at a time, which can feel like a lot

Quite pricey

What Is Nutrafol for Men?

Nutrafol is a hair loss prevention brand that offers three tiers of dietary supplement hair loss treatment options for men: Proactive Thinning, Hairline Defender, and Full Support. Active hair loss-fighting ingredients vary in each category, so it’s important to first determine your current hair loss rate, as well as your goals. The aforementioned options can best be broken down by stages of hair loss:

Proactive Thinning : for early signs of hair thinning

: for early signs of hair thinning Hairline Defender : for active thinning and decreased scalp coverage

: for active thinning and decreased scalp coverage Full Support: for all-over hair thinning and excess shedding

Courtesy of Instagram/@nutrafolmen

Seeing as my hair loss was only noticeable a few months ago and limited to the crown of my head, I chose Proactive Thinning, which claims to be a “clinically effective, daily hair growth supplement for men with excess shedding and decreased scalp coverage who want to take a proactive approach to hair thinning.”

The brand also claims that their “patented technology visibly improves hair growth and thickness by multi-targeting root causes like hormone imbalances, stress, and poor nutrition—with drug-free, medical-grade ingredients that don’t compromise sexual performance,” claiming that 84% of subjects experienced improved hair quality while 72% saw improved scalp coverage in a clinical study.

A one-month supply costs $79 (originally $89), but you also get access to Nutrafol’s medical professionals for an initial consultation.

What’s in Nutrafol for Men?

Nutrafol touts what they call a patented Synergen Complex: a “proprietary blend of ingredients formulated in unique ratios to effectively address root causes of hair thinning in men.”

Through the Proactive Planning plan, medical-grade capsules will contain saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, ashwagandha, curcumin, and tocotrienol complex. These have each been “bio-optimized” so that they’re more easily absorbed by the body and, theoretically, more effective.

Courtesy of Nutrafol

Ultimately, the goal with Nutrafol is to address multiple imbalances that affect overall health, not just hair thinning. These imbalances include hormones, stress, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition, and aging.

And for anyone with allergies or dietary restrictions, Nutrafol is manufactured without gluten, dairy, or soy.

How Often Do You Have to Take Nutrafol?

You are advised to take four capsules daily with a meal if you expect to see results in 3-6 months. I ordered a three-month supply.

Does Nutrafol Work for Men? Here’s My Experience

When it came to my hair specifically, I think the Proactive Thinning approach did a great job of maintaining hair health, strength, and thickness. Strands on my pillow case and in my shower were less frequent and my mane felt much fuller when I would style it before a night out.

My crown after roughly six weeks of using Nutrafol. Joey Skladany | SPY

At the halfway mark, I also bleached and dyed my hair platinum and felt like the capsules did an excellent job of protecting the follicles from such a notoriously aggressive process.

I also appreciated Nutrafol’s ingredient range and quality. Many of these plant-based additives like ashwagandha serve multiple purposes (like lowering anxiety), and this well-rounded, 360-degree approach to hair loss seems to make a lot more sense than simply applying a topical foam or cream and hoping for the best.

Criticisms of Nutrafol for Men

Where Nutrafol seemed to be lacking was hair re-growth. After three months, my thinning scalp looked a lot fuller but when my stylist inspected it recently he said he could only see minimal new hair growth. I also didn’t notice a difference along my already-receding hairline.

My crown three months after using Nutrafol. Joey Skladany | SPY

While I wouldn’t rule out using Nutrafol completely, I think the results would be optimized when combined with another treatment like the best topical minoxidil (a.k.a. generic Rogaine), oral prescriptions like topical or oral finasteride, microneedling, lasers, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. Of course, I can also opt for a traditional hair transplant, but that will set me back a few thousand dollars.

The alternative is to up my Nutrafol level to Hairline Defender or Full Support. These contain added DHT inhibitors to stop hair loss in its tracks and promote new growth. I could also continue treatment for another few months and report back at the six-month mark, though I was hoping to see at least some signs of improvement after three months. As with all good things, it takes time, and I am actually quite pleased with the results in thickness (as seen in the photos).

The Verdict: Should You Try Nutrafol for Men?

It’s important, first and foremost, to keep biochemistry in mind. Everybody is unique, so when it comes to hair loss prevention, what works for one person may not work for another. If you’re somebody who is serious about fighting hair loss, I highly suggest experimenting with multiple products like Nutrafol for Men to narrow down the one that yields the best outcome for you. And, of course, seek the advice of a dermatologist who can recommend a course of action that is tailored to your medical history and individual needs.

That said, I’d endorse Nutrafol for Men for anyone in the premature stages of hair loss. It seems better as a preventative measure than a reactive one, though I admittedly do not know how the more aggressive treatments with DHT blockers would fare. Nutrafol Proactive Thinning was recommended after taking their online quiz and speaking with a physician, but I am likely in need of something a bit stronger. But if you simply want a product that will make your hair shed less, appear a lot thicker, and stand up to coloring, this may just be the one for you.