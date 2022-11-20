Review: Do the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Live Up To the Hype on Social Media?

When it comes to hair care, we’ve talked about shampoos and conditioners that reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and fight hair loss, but rejuvenating damaged hair often takes a different approach. Enter the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner — a one-two punch for fixing any hair anywhere.

We first discovered Olaplex shampoo and conditioner through an Amazon suggestion. We clicked and were impressed; a shampoo and conditioner duo that repairs, strengthens, and also hydrates? Sign us up. Then, we noticed the price tag of $60 for the set. Buzzkill.

Still, we wondered if the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner could possibly be worth the price. Olaplex reviews are crazy, garnering over 60,000 reviews on Amazon for an average of 4.7 of 5 stars. We simply had to try it.

This trial has been worthwhile so far after ten days of regular use, but for this review, it’s important to first understand the science that’s taking place.

Overview: Understanding the Olaplex Bond Science

You might wonder what makes this particular shampoo and conditioner duo so effective, or simply, if Olaplex works. With natural and sustainable ingredients, the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner are safe for all hair types but work hard to correct severely damaged hair thanks to the brand’s scientific and patented approach.

Can you say “disulfide bonds?” It took us a second. Basically, a disulfide bond is what structures a strand of hair. When that bond is disrupted, that’s when we find jagged, damaged hairs. Olaplex’s solution to hair restoration is rebuilding these bonds with their patented and, perhaps, more difficult-to-pronounce ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. And based on our experience, it’s been working.

Are Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Safe to Use?

Despite a viral TikTok kerfuffle in March of 2022, when users claimed that the EU had banned Olaplex products in Europe because of an ingredient linked to infertility, Olaplex shampoo and conditioner are safe to use. The social media post was misinformed, though in reality, the EU did take issue with a single ingredient in, specifically, Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector, as the AP reported, not the shampoo or conditioner. The company removed said ingredient entirely from the No. 3 product before any ban could take place.

Here’s what we do know: Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner, which are the No. 4 and No. 5 products in their lineup, are free of sulfates, DEA, formaldehyde, parabens, and phosphates. For those with food allergies, they’re also nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

Does Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Work?

So, we couldn’t help but splurge because the appeal of better hair was simply irresistible. We had been experimenting with many products over the years that left our hair severely damaged. But after we started using the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner, we immediately saw our hair had more softness, volume, and natural shine.

These products themselves carry just a faint scent. They’re an average viscosity but are very easy to lather and coat throughout a head of hair. We found that a nickel-sized amount, maybe more for the conditioner, worked to cover our whole head.

Over the next week, we Olaplexed regularly, and each time, we were pleased with how much healthier our hair looked and felt. We found visual improvements to our hair’s dry texture while softening it and bringing back a healthy shine.

Needless to say, we found that the Olaplex reviews on Amazon were legit.

The Verdict: Are the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Worth the Price?

The Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner are not cheap. But with that, we’re calling this a classic “you get what you pay for” type of situation. If you can swing it, SWING it — you’ll be happy you did.

The effects that Olaplex products have had on our hair have been substantial. What was once beyond damaged is now very much on the mend. And according to Amazon’s Olaplex reviews, many have had similar experiences, saying their hair feels and looks “new.”

For us, the cost was worth the results. This patented ingredient, however it is pronounced, has helped achieve healthier hair. Yes, there are less expensive options, but Olaplexing rejuvenates in such a way that makes us want to sustain.

