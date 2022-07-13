Our Favorite Beard Trimming Brand Is Currently 33% Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at SPY, we’re obsessed with grooming. From the best bald head shavers to men’s razors to beard trimmers, we have been testing just about everything in the grooming space for the past few years to ensure our readers are purchasing top-notch grooming products.

In our recent search for the best beard trimmer, we came up with a final answer: Panasonic makes the best beard trimmer the world has ever seen. Full send.

That being said, we aren’t seeing huge savings currently on our favorite beard trimmer, the Panasonic ER-GB96, but we are seeing a massive Prime Day price drop on two other Panasonic models we’re truly obsessed with. Right now, Amazon is holding a Deal of the Day on both the Panasonic ER-GB42-K and the Panasonic ER-SB40-K models, with both currently at 33% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Starting with the more affordable of the two, the Panasonic ER-GB42-K beard trimmer traditionally retails at $49.99 and is currently on Prime Day sale for $34.99, bringing the price down $15. This beard trimmer uses super sharp, hypoallergenic blades that cut with 19 different steps with adjustments ranging from 1.0 to 10 mm. It’s built with a rubberized grip for an ergonomic hold and is 100% waterproof for in-shower trimming.

The ER-GB42-K comes with a 0.5mm attachment that should be kept on when dialing the trimmer to your ideal beard trim length. For much shorter trims, feel free to whip it off for some stubble. Each device can hold a cordless charge for up to 50 minutes total, which will surely get you more than enough trims.

Courtesy of Amazon

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Panasonic ER-SB40-K beard trimmer typically retails at $119.99 and is on sale for 33% off at $89.99, a savings of $30. This unit features a dial that includes 19 precision settings for the perfect trim. In addition, it’s packed with a high-performance linear motor that moves at 9,800 cuts per minute with the same power you’ll get from full charge to the end of each charge.

Experience a rubberized grip with a washable (but not waterproof) body, making rinsing shorn hair under the sink simple. You can use this model both corded and cordless, too, with a run-time of one hour cordless. Every trim will give users a shaving experience that crushes through tough hairs with sharp, stainless steel blades. Essentially, think of this as a lawn mower for your face.

Ready to get saving on your new beard trimmer? Well, you’ve only got until the rest of the day. Get your beard down to your most desired shape with the beard-trimming brand of all beard-trimming brands now.

