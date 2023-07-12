Prime Day Deals: The Best Bald Care Products Are Up to 60% Off Right Now

Most bald guys groom more frequently than any other demographic of man. Although there isn’t much hair to take care of, keeping a shiny noggin is tedious work. Various bald head shavers, creams, oils, sunscreens, and accessories are mandatory for safely ridding unwanted hair. Not to mention, keeping the bald look can get pretty dangerous when out in the sun.

While bald care products are typically expensive, Prime Day is offering deals on a number of must-have items for bald men, including up to 60% off in some circumstances. Time to get saving and keep that head clean with these must-have bald care items on sale now.

Courtesy of Amazon $49.99 $99.99 50% off Though we’ve already told our readers about this SPY-tested bald head shaver deal, we have to talk about it again. This water-resistant bald head shaver has the capability of leaving that noggin baby smooth. At 50% off, it’s a no-brainer to add to any baldie’s grooming routine.

Courtesy of Amazon $15.57 $22.25 30% off Any bald person will know that head care is equally as important as hair eradication, if not more so. Diminish razor burn, bumps, blackheads, and protect that scalp from the elements with this post-shave oil designed for bald heads. Just two to three drops will keep that head feeling and looking spectacular (at 30% off, might we add).

Courtesy of Amazon $13.96 $19.94 30% off For those who prefer a classic razor and shaving cream kind of shave, it’s impossible to go wrong with the Gillette Fusion5 Razor. Containing four blades total and a lubricated strip that allows shavers to know when it’s time for a new head, using this bad boy will provide a seriously smooth ‘do. Or lack thereof.

Courtesy of Amazon $11.99 $14.99 20% off Not all shaving cream is designed with the noggin in mind. Thankfully, HeadBlade’s HeadSlick is. This mentholated cream will help soothe the scalp pre- and post-shave for optimized look and feel. It’s quite literally designed with the intention of head shaving in mind, unlike the majority of facial shaving creams. Try it yourself and save 20% during Prime Day today.

Courtesy of Amazon $55.96 $79.95 30% off The Freedom Grooming FlexSeries is another SPY-tested and loved head shaver. With a waterproof design, five blades, and five different attachments to modernize the classic head shave, it’s safe to say you’re looking at another standout. And, of course, it’s 30% off during Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon Keeping that noggin safe doesn’t stop at the vanity in your bathroom. Lather that head in Sun Bum before heading out of the house to keep the extra-sensitive skin safe from the sun.

Courtesy of Amazon Looking for a razor that can shave both the head and the face? Find it in the Braun Series 7. While it isn’t as easy to maneuver over the head as other ergonomic bald head shavers, it does have the ability to leave a baby smooth finish. Plus, being able to use it on the face makes this one a double-whammy.