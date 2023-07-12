Prime Day Deal: This SPY-Tested and Approved Bald Head Shaver Is 50% Off

I’m Tyler and I’m bald. And, as SPY’s only bald team member, I have made it my duty to point our readers in the right direction when it comes to bald care and bald head shaving products. I’ve tested it all — razors for bald heads, shaving creams, head sunscreens — you name it. But, one product I can’t live without? My bald head shaver.

And one of the world’s very best is on sale at 50% off this Prime Day.