Prime Day Deal: This SPY-Tested and Approved Bald Head Shaver Is 50% Off

I’m Tyler and I’m bald. And, as SPY’s only bald team member, I have made it my duty to point our readers in the right direction when it comes to bald care and bald head shaving products. I’ve tested it all — razors for bald heads, shaving creams, head sunscreens — you name it. But, one product I can’t live without? My bald head shaver.
And one of the world’s very best is on sale at 50% off this Prime Day.
Wyklaus 7D Head Shaver
The Wyklaus 7D Bald Head Shaver is a badass buzzer that eradicates hair with precision and detail. With a whopping seven total cutting heads, it decreases shave time dramatically in comparison to any alternative shaver I’ve tested. Given that the metal heads are double-netted for safety, this product is perfect for irritation-prone noggins.
Each shaver is easy to hold and refuses to slip out of the hand even when wet. Yup, that means users can even use the Wyklaus 7D in the shower. Wet and dry circumstances are both doable with this powerhouse.
While no bald head shaver has the power to mimic a wet shave done by a razor, the Wyklaus 7D comes pretty dang close. A baby smooth head is just about achieved in a matter minutes, though the device holds a charge of an hour and a half in total.
To top everything off? The Wyklaus 7D is an 8-in-1. Not only will users have the ability to keep their heads totally hair-free, but included attachments include a the head shaver, a hair trimmer, a nose hair trimmer, a cleansing brush, three hair trimmer combs (3/5/7mm) and a USB cable. How’s that for $50?