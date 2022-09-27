The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush With a Cult Following Is Just $26 If You Move Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Recently, we updated our Christmas gift guide for the upcoming 2022 holiday season, and one item we couldn’t leave off the list was the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hot Air Brush. Designed to give you that smooth, salon-ready blowout you’re looking to achieve, this product can deliver optimal performance and lasting results in a single pass. Trust us, it’s worth the hype.

Our Senior Commerce Editor Taylor Galla reviewed this product early in 2022, and she’s been raving about it ever since. It’s a much, much more affordable alternative to the Dyson Supersonic, and right now it’s on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Today at Amazon, you can buy the Revlon One-Step Volumizer for just $26, while other retailers are selling it for $35-65. Ulta customers will have to pay the full retail price of $64.95, and this 56% discount won’t last much longer. This is your chance to save one of the year’s top best Christmas gifts for women.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the Revlon One-Step

The One-Step lets you dry and brush your hair at the same time to achieve salon-quality blowouts.

Previously, we’ve seen prices on the Revlon Volumizer drop to $35-$36, but this latest discount is the biggest we’ve seen. This hot air brush has a cult following, and user reviews regularly use words like “magical” and “revolutionary”. Our own editors have tested this beauty gadget, and we can verify that it absolutely lives up to the hype.

One, all of us can agree, there’s nothing better than a brand tool that is multifunctional and has a ton of uses. To that end, you’re in for a treat as the brush’s nylon pin and tufted bristles take care of detangling, improve volume and control. You can be flexible in styling your hair in a timely manner, as it comes with three heat/speed settings and a cool option to select from. Less time, even lesser damage.

With more than 300,000+ rave reviews on Amazon, the pink version of Revlon’s game changer ranks at #2 in their Best Sellers category of Hot-Air Hair Brushes and sits at #48 in Beauty & Personal Care department. Today, Amazon shoppers can enjoy 56% off this in-demand product. In addition, you’re not only limited to one colorway, you can also purchase this in a teal shade for the same price point.

Whether you’re gifting to a friend or buying it for yourself, act now and don’t let this deal be the one that got away. In addition to the pink version of the Volumizer, the minty green turquoise version is also included in this sale.