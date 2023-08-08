Online Pharmacy Roman Just Made It Easier to Get Minoxidil

Roman, the telemedicine site that offers prescriptions and over-the-counter solutions for hair care, fertility, and weight loss — and other common health issues among men — is now offering prescriptions for oral minoxidil. Minoxidil is the name of the drug commercially known as Rogaine, and it exists in both an oral and topical form. The oral form may be more effective than the foam applied directly to the scalp, according to the latest research, and now anyone can get a prescription from Roman for as little as $30/month.

$30/Month Oral minoxidil is considered an “off-label” drug by the FDA for male pattern baldness. It’s taken orally, daily, and should be stored at room temperature.

What Is Minoxidil?

Minoxidil was developed to treat hypertension in the 1970s, but the topical version is now the only FDA-approved drug for treating androgenic alopecia, or hair loss. Oral minoxidil is considered “off-label” and still only available with a prescription. They both contain the same active ingredient, just administered in different forms.

Minoxidil is a vasodilator that helps hair follicles withstand Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), or testosterone, high levels of which can cause hair loss in men. It helps increase the amount of time hair spends in the growth phase, also known as the anagen phase, so there are more new hairs on the head at any given time. It also shortens the telogen phase, or the “resting” phase, for hair. Initially, this shift in the hair’s natural progression can cause hair to shed temporarily, but after about 8 weeks most users begin to see results.

The exact ways in which it achieves this is still a bit of a mystery, but a 24-week randomized study out of São Paulo, Brazil concluded that oral minoxidil is more effective than the topical version with fewer side effects.

Two groups were each given minoxidil, one in the form of a 1-milligram pill and the other in a 5% concentration foam. While they both spurred the same amount of hair growth, measured in density at the conclusion of the six-week study, the oral treatment caused less hair shedding.

Because of the way it works, it can cause low blood pressure and leg swelling, so it’s important to disclose any and all health issues with the doctor when inquiring about a prescription.

SPY’s hair loss experts, alongside licensed dermatologists, ranked it among the two best hair loss treatments for men, the other of which is finasteride, for its accessibility and cost-effectiveness. It’s one of the least expensive and most beneficial hair loss treatments available, and now the more effective version is available online without a visit to the doctor’s office.

Oral minoxidil is a tablet taken daily. For most men, it starts to work after eight weeks. After filling out a brief survey about your hair loss and health profile, Roman’s team of doctors review it over the course of 24 hours. If the drug is a fit for you and your needs, you’ll receive a minoxidil prescription and can order a subscription through Roman for $30/month. The drug is delivered quarterly.