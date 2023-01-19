Attention: Bearded Men, Scotch Porter Is Running a Flash Sale — Up to 60% Off

Attention: to all of our bearded men who revel in a little self-care, your access has been granted to select items on sale at Scotch Porter. Yes, that’s right. The black-owned brand is running a flash sale for a limited time, offering up to 60% off on some of their best-selling men’s grooming products. But we insist you better hurry; you have until January 23rd to grab something and swipe that card.

The flash sale is marking down both single items and bundles, including a 4-piece best-seller trial kit, which features one of the best hair serums for men looking for natural shine. Here at SPY, our bearded brothers have given Scotch Porter products a test run and have continuously been impressed with the results. Ranking amongst our favorites in the bunch is their beard wash and beard balm. Not to mention, everything in the portfolio is credited as vegan, cruelty-free, color safe—and leaves out harmful chemicals.

Whether you wish to elevate your hair game this year or want to show your beard some extra special treatment, we advise you to run, not walk, to Scotch Porter’s website, before everything is gone. Better yet, we’ve highlighted some of their top performers below. And don’t worry about any unique code; the discount is applied to the products at checkout.

$23.00 Scotch Porter’s 8-piece trial kit was one of the brand’s best sellers in 2022 and carries eight stellar items that cater to your face, hair, and beard. Each product in the package is carefully formulated with non-toxic, potent ingredients and arrives in a 1 oz tube.

Read More: The Best Beard Wash for Every Type of Beard $18.99 In our testing, we found that this beard wash lathers like a dream and softens our beard like no other. This product hydrates and protects the skin under the beard while bearing a sharp green floral scent.

$14.99 Formulated for dry or coarse beards, this conditioning beard balm is led by a sandalwood and tobacco musk fragrance scent. It has a smooth surface, wastes no time conditioning, and moisturizes your skin underneath the hair during those cold months. If you have a thick beard, this is definitely your best bet.