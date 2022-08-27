The AquaSonic Vibe Is Currently On Sale for 50% Off As the Cheapest Electric Toothbrush Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at SPY, we can’t get enough of a good deal. Whether it’s a killer deal on a massage gun or one of the wildest price drops we’ve ever seen on an Apple iPad (which is currently down to $279, by the way), we’re searching the internet left and right for incredible deals we simply have to tell our readers about.

And, today, we found a new one we haven’t seen before.

We all brush our teeth, right? Well, we all should be brushing our teeth. While a lot of folks use the best electric toothbrushes, others prefer non-electric options for one reason and one reason only: the price. Let’s face it, electric toothbrushes aren’t the cheapest. So, we understand why you’d ditch out on a purchase. That is, until right now.

Currently, you can buy the world’s most affordable electric toothbrush. And, why is it so affordable? Because it’s currently on sale for 50% off. That’s right, you can pick up the AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush in addition to eight brush heads and a travel case for JUST $25 right now.

Yeah, you read that right — $25.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra

Featuring 40,000 vibrations per minute, the AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra marks itself as having one of the industry’s leading motors with a power that’s unmatched. It’s accepted by the American Dental Association as a legitimate option dentists recommend for total cleaning. It has the ability to effectively remove plaque and both prevent and reduce gingivitis. Try getting all that from another electric toothbrush at $25.

The AquaSonic Vibe Series Ulta also offers:

4 mode operation for various cleaning methods

Super-fast wireless charging (yep, wireless!)

Smart vibration timers

In addition to receiving the toothbrush, buyers will also get eight heads in total for when it’s time to get changing. Because it’s recommended to replace your toothbrush every three to four months, eight heads will last you two to two and a half years before needing a replacement. If you do the math, this deal is saving you money in ways we can’t even comprehend.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is only available for the rest of today. Pick up yours now and save while you still can.